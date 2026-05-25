Stablecoin supply hits $190B — the chart that explains the run

Total stablecoin market cap touched $190B this week, with USDT and USDC accounting for 84%. The flows behind the number.

Total stablecoin market cap touched $190B this week — a fresh all-time high. USDT and USDC account for 84% of it. The growth pattern over the last 12 months is one of the cleanest charts in crypto, and it explains both the demand floor under Bitcoin and the structural deepening of on-chain dollar liquidity.

Key takeaways Total stablecoin supply: $190.4B , up from $140B 12 months ago (+36% YoY).

, up from $140B 12 months ago (+36% YoY). Tether USDT: $118B (62%). Circle USDC: $43B (23%). Other: $29B (15%).

(62%). Circle USDC: (23%). Other: $29B (15%). Solana now hosts $9B of stablecoins (vs $4.2B six months ago) — fastest-growing major chain.

Tron USDT supply ($55B) exceeds Ethereum USDT supply ($53B) for the third consecutive month.

Stablecoin-to-BTC ratio: 18%, near the high end of historical range — fuel for the next BTC bid.

The shape of the run

Stablecoin supply growth has been remarkably smooth since the 2023 bottom around $122B. The chart looks like a logistic curve, not a hockey stick — steady, consistent issuance month after month, with brief pauses around regulatory events (NY DFS actions in mid-2024, MiCA implementation moments).

Two patterns inside the growth: Tether’s USDT is the dominant supplier and is gaining share. USDC’s share dropped from 31% a year ago to 23% today, primarily lost to USDT on chains that USDT dominates (Tron, Solana) rather than to direct competition on Ethereum.

Why Solana surged

Solana stablecoin supply has more than doubled in six months. The driver is Circle’s strategic choice to make USDC on Solana a first-class deployment — they prioritised SDK support, exchange ramps, and on/off-ramp partnerships. Combined with Solana’s low fees and high throughput, the chain became attractive for stablecoin payments use cases that Ethereum cannot support at retail price points.

This is real economic activity, not yield-farming churn. On-chain stablecoin transfer volume on Solana is up 4x YoY.

Tron’s USDT dominance

Tron has carried more USDT than Ethereum for three consecutive months now. The reason is structural: Tron USDT transfers cost roughly $0.50 in TRX, versus $5–10 on Ethereum L1, and Tron has deeper banking-rail integration in emerging markets (Turkey, Argentina, Nigeria, parts of southeast Asia).

This is the part of stablecoins that does not show up in most crypto-native reporting: stablecoins are doing real cross-border-payment work in places where the banking alternative is worse. That work scales with stablecoin supply.

Chain USDT USDC Other Total Ethereum $53B $26B $12B $91B Tron $55B ~$0 $1B $56B Solana $3B $6B $0.4B $9.4B Base $0.8B $5.2B $0.6B $6.6B Arbitrum + Optimism $2.4B $3.1B $0.8B $6.3B

What this means for crypto demand

Stablecoin supply is the closest available proxy for “dollars sitting in crypto.” When the ratio of stablecoins to total crypto market cap is high, there is fuel for risk-on rotation; when it’s low, capital is fully allocated and rotation requires selling other crypto to buy more crypto.

Today’s ratio (stablecoin supply / total crypto market cap excluding stables) sits at 18% — near the high end of the historical range (10–22%). That is bullish for risk-on rotation into BTC and altcoins, conditional on the trigger.

“The stablecoin chart is the cleanest demand signal in crypto. It does not tell you when capital rotates. It tells you the capital is there to rotate.”

Risks worth noting

Concentration in Tether. 62% of stablecoin supply is one issuer. Tether’s reserve attestations have improved but are not audited to GAAP standards. A Tether confidence event would be the largest single risk to crypto liquidity.

62% of stablecoin supply is one issuer. Tether’s reserve attestations have improved but are not audited to GAAP standards. A Tether confidence event would be the largest single risk to crypto liquidity. MiCA implementation. EU stablecoin issuance caps are now in force. USDT issuance for EU markets has migrated to a separate entity; USDC is MiCA-compliant. Both are watching enforcement closely.

EU stablecoin issuance caps are now in force. USDT issuance for EU markets has migrated to a separate entity; USDC is MiCA-compliant. Both are watching enforcement closely. US legislative status. A federal stablecoin bill has been “imminent” for three years. If it passes, it will reshape who can issue. If it stays stalled, the status quo continues to favour offshore issuers.

Why this matters

Stablecoins are no longer a curiosity — they are the dollar layer of crypto. $190B in stablecoins is more than the M0 monetary base of many mid-sized economies. The growth pattern is structural, not cyclical. For coverage of BTC and ETH price, stablecoin supply is now an essential input — see how it feeds our prediction methodology.