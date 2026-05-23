Memecoin cycle: peak retention vs peak attention

Memecoin trading volume normalized in May after Q1's blow-off top. Who is still buying, who exited, and what the retention curve looks like.

Memecoin trading volume normalised in May after Q1’s blow-off top. Total memecoin market cap is down 28% from the March peak. But the more interesting story is in the retention curves: who is still trading, who is still holding, and what the average wallet’s PnL actually looks like. Reality is harsher than the cycle’s marketing.

Key takeaways Total memecoin market cap: $32B , down from $44B March peak (-27%).

, down from $44B March peak (-27%). Wallets active in >3 memecoins in any 30-day period: down 64% from Jan peak.

Median memecoin holder PnL: -71% based on entry-weighted on-chain analysis.

based on entry-weighted on-chain analysis. Top 0.5% of wallets captured an estimated 87% of all memecoin profits in the cycle.

Surviving leaders: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF, BONK — established names continue to trade above launch valuations.

What the volume data shows

Memecoin trading volume on Solana (the dominant venue for new memecoins) peaked at $4.8B per day in mid-March. By mid-May it averaged $0.9B per day — an 81% reduction. Number of new tokens launched per week on Pump.fun dropped from a peak of ~71,000 to ~14,000.

The drop in launches matters. Memecoin cycles run on novelty — when no one is launching, no one is degening into the next thing.

The retention chart

Active memecoin wallets — defined as addresses that traded any 3+ memecoins in a rolling 30-day window — peaked at 1.4M in late January. May reading: 0.51M. That is a 64% reduction in active participants.

The wallets that exited were disproportionately the ones that joined latest. The cohort that started memecoin trading in January has roughly 18% retention by May. The cohort that started in March has roughly 9% retention. Each successive cohort of new entrants has lower retention than the prior.

Who actually made money

On-chain analysis of wallet PnL across the top 100 memecoins from Q3 2024 through Q1 2026 shows the distribution most observers suspected: extreme concentration of profits at the very top of the wallet table, broad losses across the median.

Wallet cohort % of total profit Median PnL Top 0.5% ~87% +$84,000 Next 4.5% ~11% +$1,800 Middle 50% ~2% -$220 Bottom 45% net negative -$1,100

Median memecoin holder PnL across the period: -71%. That number includes the small share that won big.

The survivor set

The memecoin segment is not dead. Several tokens have moved from “new launch” to “established asset” status, with sustained trading volume, exchange listings, and persistent holder bases:

DOGE — the original, top-10 by mcap, Coinbase + Robinhood listings, persistent retail base

— the original, top-10 by mcap, Coinbase + Robinhood listings, persistent retail base SHIB — ecosystem expansion (Shibarium L2, BONE, LEASH) gives it a non-meme story

— ecosystem expansion (Shibarium L2, BONE, LEASH) gives it a non-meme story PEPE — survived multiple cycle drawdowns, sustained ~$2B mcap floor

— survived multiple cycle drawdowns, sustained ~$2B mcap floor WIF (dogwifhat) — Solana memecoin that consolidated above its initial pump

(dogwifhat) — Solana memecoin that consolidated above its initial pump BONK — Solana ecosystem token with utility ties

The pattern: tokens that establish a community, get exchange listings, and survive at least one drawdown cycle have a different reflexive profile than tokens that launched and pumped in a single month.

“The memecoin reality: a small number of tokens compound across cycles. The vast majority of wallets that enter mid-cycle leave at a loss. Both of these things are true.”

What changed

The Q1 2026 peak was driven by Solana’s launch infrastructure (Pump.fun, Photon, etc.) making token creation effectively free and instant. The same infrastructure enabled the saturation that ended the cycle: when 70,000 new tokens launch in a week, no individual launch can sustain attention.

The cycle did not “end” because of a single news event. It ended because the attention pool exhausted.

What restarts it

Historically, memecoin cycles restart on:

A new narrative. AI-meme, political-meme, country-meme — each cycle has had a categorical thread. A new chain. Solana opened the latest wave. The next L1 with fast finality + free transactions could open the next. A celebrity catalyst. One event can compress months of normal launch activity into a week.

None of these are predictable in timing.

For position-sizers

If you participated in the Q4-Q1 cycle: review your actual outcomes vs your remembered outcomes. The median memecoin participant lost money. The selection bias of social media is heavy.

If you did not participate: the survivor-set tokens (DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF, BONK) are different from the launch-day tokens. They trade more like volatile alts than launch lottery tickets.

Why this matters

Memecoins are not “fake crypto” — they are a real category with real trading volume and real liquidity dynamics. The cycle data is useful for understanding how attention-driven assets behave: high concentration of profits, low retention, repeated waves driven by novelty. The pattern is consistent enough that it can inform risk management for the next cycle.