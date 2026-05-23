SEC v Coinbase: the docket update that matters most

The latest court filing in SEC v Coinbase narrows the staking-as-securities question. What it means for retail staking products.

The most recent filing in SEC v. Coinbase narrows the staking-as-securities question. The court accepted Coinbase’s argument on one of three counts and ordered further briefing on the other two. The narrow win does not end the case — but it does establish that the SEC’s blanket “staking is a security” theory has limits a federal court is willing to recognise.

Key takeaways Court ruled in Coinbase’s favour on the count covering non-custodial staking interfaces.

Custodial-staking-as-a-service and certain token-listing claims remain.

Implication for retail: Coinbase’s user-facing staking products continue without immediate change.

Broader implication: blanket “all staking is a security” theory loses on at least one count.

Final disposition expected late Q3 2026.

The narrow ruling

The court’s order addressed three distinct staking activities the SEC had pleaded together: (a) Coinbase’s non-custodial staking interface (where users delegate to validators directly), (b) Coinbase’s custodial staking-as-a-service (where Coinbase pools customer assets and stakes on their behalf), and (c) certain token listings the SEC alleged constituted unregistered securities offerings.

On (a), the court granted Coinbase’s motion. The reasoning followed a Howey-test analysis: in non-custodial staking, users retain control of their assets, there is no common enterprise with Coinbase, and any profit expectation derives from the underlying protocol’s issuance rather than from Coinbase’s managerial efforts. The court was explicit that this finding does not extend to staking generally — it addresses the specific non-custodial configuration.

On (b) and (c), the court ordered additional briefing and discovery. Those counts remain live.

What stays the same for users

Coinbase’s retail-facing staking products are not changing in the near term. The non-custodial path (the count Coinbase won) covers most of the user-facing flow. The custodial-staking issue, while open, has not produced an injunction — those products continue to operate pending final disposition.

What changed for the legal landscape

Three things matter beyond this case:

Howey-test specificity. The court applied Howey count-by-count rather than wholesale. Future plaintiffs will need to plead specific staking configurations, not “all staking.” Custody as the dividing line. The opinion strongly implies that user-control-of-assets is the critical factor distinguishing securities from non-securities in staking contexts. Precedential weight. District-court rulings are not binding on other districts but are persuasive. Other pending crypto cases (Kraken, Binance) will cite this ruling.

Count Activity Outcome 1 Non-custodial staking interface Granted (Coinbase wins) 2 Custodial staking-as-a-service Open (further briefing) 3 Token listings as unregistered offerings Open (further discovery)

The broader regulatory context

The Coinbase case is unfolding in parallel with several developments:

The Kraken staking-as-a-service settlement (2023) established a precedent for custodial staking restrictions but covered different facts

The SAB 121 reversal removed accounting burdens on bank custody of crypto

The proposed FIT21 legislation, if passed, would carve a “digital commodities” category that exempts much of what the SEC currently treats as securities

The legal landscape is moving — slowly, in zigzags, but moving. The “everything is a security” position the SEC adopted in 2022-2023 is materially harder to maintain in 2026.

“The interesting question is no longer whether staking can be a security. It’s which configurations of staking are securities and which are not. The court accepted that the question deserves that granularity.”

What’s next

Additional briefing on counts 2 and 3 is due Q2; oral argument Q3; final disposition expected late Q3 or early Q4. Coinbase has signalled it will appeal any adverse ruling on the remaining counts. The SEC has signalled it will appeal the partial ruling against it.

Either way, the case is going up the appellate chain. The Second Circuit will likely have the final word in 2027.

Why this matters

The legal status of crypto activities in the US has been the largest single overhang on the asset class since 2022. Each incremental ruling that narrows or clarifies the question reduces the discount US-listed assets carry. None of this is a fast process, but the direction matters.

For specific coin coverage: regulation news.