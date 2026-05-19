Bitcoin halving cycle: where we are in the four-year clock

The 2024 halving compressed block subsidy from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC. Twelve months in, here is how supply, hash rate, and miner profitability have responded.

The April 2024 halving cut Bitcoin’s block subsidy from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC. Twelve months in, the data lets us check the standard four-year cycle thesis against reality. The short version: supply, hash rate, and miner profitability have responded broadly as expected; the price has been less obedient. The historical cycle template never fits perfectly, but the gap between this cycle and the prior three is now wide enough to be worth taking seriously.

Key takeaways Daily new issuance fell from ~900 BTC/day to ~450 BTC/day — the structural supply shock fully in effect.

— the structural supply shock fully in effect. Hash rate is at 655 EH/s , ~16% above pre-halving levels — miners not capitulating despite reward halving.

, ~16% above pre-halving levels — miners not capitulating despite reward halving. Miner revenue per terahash is down 28% from pre-halving, but transaction-fee share has stayed elevated.

from pre-halving, but transaction-fee share has stayed elevated. Price vs. prior cycles: ~13 months post-halving, BTC is +12% , vs. +130% (2020 cycle) and +280% (2016 cycle).

, vs. +130% (2020 cycle) and +280% (2016 cycle). The historical “blow-off top 14–18 months after halving” pattern is now well outside its window.

Supply: the mechanical change happened

The 2024 halving did exactly what halvings do — cut new issuance in half from 900 BTC/day to 450 BTC/day. The supply shock is now structural: 164,250 fewer BTC per year hitting the market relative to pre-halving issuance. At a $73k price that is roughly $12 billion of reduced annual sell pressure from miners — significant in dollar terms, but a small fraction of daily exchange volume (~$40B).

The supply story has worked as advertised. Where the cycle has diverged is on the demand side.

Hash rate: miners stayed

The standard worry after every halving is that marginal miners — those operating with the highest energy costs — capitulate, hash rate falls, difficulty adjusts down, and a brief window of mining stress passes through. That happened in 2012 and 2016. It happened more gently in 2020. It has barely happened in 2024.

Hash rate sits at 655 EH/s as of last week, ~16% above pre-halving levels. The reason is largely structural: post-2020, mining became a public-markets business, and public miners (Marathon, Riot, Core Scientific, Cipher) raise equity rather than capitulate when margins compress. Add the AI-data-center demand for the same power infrastructure mining uses, and the floor under hash rate is higher than in any prior cycle.

This is a real change. If hash rate does not capitulate, the post-halving “miner-stress” window — historically a buy signal — never opens.

Miner revenue: tighter but not breaking

Miner revenue per terahash per second per day is down 28% from pre-halving. That sounds bad, but two offsets matter. First, transaction-fee share of total miner revenue has stayed elevated (averaging 8–14% versus the pre-2024 baseline of 2–5%), supported by ongoing inscription/Ordinals activity and the brief Runes flare. Second, the BTC-denominated halving was offset by a roughly 50% rise in BTC’s USD price between mid-2023 and the halving date, so USD-denominated revenue per joule barely moved.

Net: marginal miners are not loving life, but they are not capitulating either.

Price: this cycle is not 2020

The historical template — borrowed from 2012, 2016, and 2020 — has the cycle top arriving 12–18 months post-halving with a multi-x price expansion from the halving day. Today, 13 months in, BTC is roughly 12% above the halving-day price of $64k. The 2020 cycle, at the equivalent point, had run from $9k to $58k (+544% peak-to-peak by November 2021). The 2016 cycle was at +280% by month 13.

What changed?

The cycle started earlier. Spot ETF approval in January 2024 pulled forward the demand wave that historically arrived post-halving. Much of the 2024 H1 rally — from $42k to $73k — was the response to allocator on-boarding via ETFs, not the supply shock. Macro headwinds. Real yields remained elevated through 2024 and into 2025. Risk-asset multiple compression has affected crypto alongside equities. The marginal buyer changed. Retail-driven cycles tend to overshoot. Allocator-driven cycles run flatter for longer.

Cycle Halving date Halving-day price +13 months % change 2012 Nov 28, 2012 $12 $120 +900% 2016 Jul 9, 2016 $660 $2,500 +278% 2020 May 11, 2020 $8,800 $58,000 +559% 2024 Apr 19, 2024 $64,000 ~$73,000 +14%

“Treating the four-year cycle as a clock you can set your watch by is the kind of pattern-recognition error that history rewards once and punishes the second time.”

What the model says

TheWeal’s prediction model does not bake in cycle assumptions — see our methodology. It uses momentum, mean-reversion-toward-ATH, and sentiment overlay. The current output for Bitcoin has a 1-year base case around $100k and a 2026 EOY base around $115k — both below the levels a strict 2020-cycle replay would imply (~$200k+) but well above current spot. The 2030 horizon, where mean-reversion-to-ATH dominates and the volatility band widens to ±350%, lands in the $190k-$300k range depending on F&G overlay.

Why this matters

The four-year cycle is now part of crypto’s folk wisdom — and folk wisdom is most dangerous exactly when it is repeated unexamined. Halvings are real supply events. Their effect on price is mediated by demand, by macro context, by who the marginal buyer is. The 2024 cycle is the first where the marginal buyer was an allocator with access to spot ETFs from day one. That changes the price-action signature even if the supply story is identical.

For position-sizers: be wary of any “X is the magic month” narrative. The data does not yet confirm it.