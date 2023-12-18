Inland Northwest’s Family Delight: Numerica Hosts Five Days of Fun Activities

Numerica is offering a festive treat for families seeking enjoyable, cost-free activities during the winter break across the Inland Northwest. The event spans five days on December 10, 22, 27, 29, and January 2, featuring an array of holiday-themed events in Spokane, North Idaho, Wenatchee, and Tri-Cities.

On December 20, at the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Spokane, families can relish a day of complimentary ice skating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The session operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants do not need a Numerica Credit Union membership to join in. Additionally, visitors can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance of Riverfront Park adorned with enchanting holiday decorations.

For those in North Idaho, Jump for Joy in Coeur d’Alene invites children to bounce for free on December 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This thrilling activity is available on a first-come, first-served basis, promising an exciting time for the kids.

These events organized by Numerica aim to provide families with an opportunity to engage in delightful activities, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable winter break for all.