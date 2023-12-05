Halifax Community College Welcomes 20 New Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Members

Halifax Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently welcomed 20 new members during an induction program held in November. The event, featuring Taneka Cumbo as the keynote speaker, celebrated academic excellence and perseverance.

Cumbo, a local from Potecasi, shared her inspiring journey. Having earned her nursing diplomas from Halifax Community College, she emphasized the value of perseverance in her address to the inductees. She’s currently pursuing a master’s in nursing and is employed at one of North Carolina’s mental health hospitals.

The newly inducted members, comprising students like Jerry Altamirano, Discia Ashe, Jada Barber, and others, met the stringent requirements of a 3.5 GPA, completion of 12 credit hours toward an associate degree, and a solid academic standing to join PTK.

Gary Redding and Ellen Divens, the PTK co-advisors, highlighted the society’s diverse activities, including workshops on professional skills like cover letter writing, resume building, and sessions on physical and mental fitness. They also organized donation drives to support local youth.

Barbara Hasty, the college’s vice president of enrollment management and student services, encouraged the inductees to persist in their educational endeavors, stressing the importance of resilience.

In her closing remarks, HCC President Patrena Elliott commended the inductees, underscoring their outstanding academic achievements both inside and outside the classroom, illustrating the essence of academic excellence.

Phi Theta Kappa, established in 1918, spans across 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations, fostering academic excellence and community engagement among students.