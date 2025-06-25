Ondo Finance Rides Tokenized Treasuries Surge as $ONDO Forms Bullish Reversal Setup

Key Insights

Tokenized US Treasuries have grown from $4B to over $7B in 2025.

Ondo Finance is a leading provider of tokenized yield products.

Despite a bullish chart pattern forming for $ONDO, on-chain metrics remain bearish.

Ondo crypto is gaining momentum as tokenized real-world assets continue to expand in on-chain finance. As of June 2025, total value locked (TVL) in tokenized U.S. Treasuries surpassed $7 billion, up from $4 billion at the start of the year. The surge underscores increasing investor interest in blockchain-based exposure to traditional financial instruments.

Ondo Finance, the firm behind Ondo crypto, has emerged as a key player in this space. The company provides institutional-grade yield through tokenized products such as OUSG and USDY. These offerings allow global investors to access U.S. Treasuries using stablecoins, reducing reliance on traditional financial intermediaries.

Ondo Crypto Price Action Signals Potential Reversal Amid Thriving Ecosystem

The indigenous token of Ondo Finance, Ondo crypto ($ONDO), was trading at 0.6825 as of press time, a 5.01% growth within 24 hours. This surge in value is duplicating the growing optimism over real-world asset tokenization.

The prices of ONDO/USDT actively form the falling wedge structure on the daily chart. This is usually considered a bullish reversal formation. The wedge takes place between a local high at around 2.01 and a recent low at slightly below 0.68. The narrowing structure began to develop in December 2024, and the recent price action shows there might be a breakout attempt in progress.

Provided that it is confirmed, the breakout may suggest the target movement to the area of $1.20-1.60, which is defined by the height of the wedge figure. Yet, the present resistance is roughly at $0.75, and the confirmation of the price above this amount is required to continue movement.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is currently oversold at 32.78, although increased buying participation has yet to confirm this. At the same time, the volume delta analysis indicates an abrupt rise in purchase pressure recently, with net positive volume of about 879.39K on the last day of trading. However, this is not sufficient to maintain a very sharp breakout.

1-day ONDO/USDT Chart | Source: TradingView

On-Chain Metrics Point to Bearish Bias Despite Ondo Crypto Price Recovery

The on-chain reality suggests that the mood is relatively sober despite the short-term relief rally. On-chain analysis shows that only 6% of the owners are already in profit, and 91% are still out of the money. This indicates that most investors have yet to break even, and this may inhibit any aggressive upside in the near future.

Moreover, Telegram’s growth decreased by 0.24% in the previous week, indicating a minor inactivity of the communities. The level of concentration is high, and large wallets control 87% of the supply. On the one hand, this may mean significant long-term holders. It also focuses power in a small circle of actors.

ONDO Crypto Data | Source: IntoTheBlock

The global demographics of transactions are virtually balanced, with 54% coming from the West and 46% coming from the East. The transaction volume was 191.64 million dollars in the last seven days. The market signals are still bearish. The general signal chart describes three bearish signals and only one neutral signal. In particular, there is a network growth of 113%.

The concentration metric has declined by 0.02%, and big trading is down by 3.87%, both of which indicate a bearish condition. These numbers indicate a decrease in interest on the protocol level, although price is trying to achieve a technical recovery.

The short-term bearish technicals and on-chain evidence contradict the overall strategic trend of tokenizing real-world assets in Ondo crypto. As an exponentially growing number of institutions move their assets onto blockchain-based asset rails, Ondo crypto is poised to lock more and more in tokenized treasuries and enjoy global interest in compliant, yield-bearing digital products in general.