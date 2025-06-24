Can Injective Crypto Price Surge 122% As It Leads Finance Revolution?

Key Insights

INJ experienced a classic breakout and retest of a down-trending broadening wedge in the daily chart.

INJ dominated the tokenized stock trading market as the MiCA framework was about to be implemented in July 2025.

Injective deepened its status as the so-called on-chain Wall Street, with indicators showing stable DeFi usage.

Injective crypto (INJ) experienced a classic breakout and retest of a down-trending broadening wedge in the daily chart. This signaled a possible bullish continuation.

As the crypto market recovers, AI-related tokens show signs of resurgence. INJ and Bittensor (TAO) are leading this renewed momentum.

Injective Crypto Price Action Analysis

An injective crypto retest was confirmed—typically bullish—following the breakout’s strong rebound at $9.50 support. The price had retraced to $11.15, and the graph indicated a possible growth to $20.

It amounted to 122% of advancement compared to the current lows. The price rises to $13.50 and $16.00, and the potential final measured move target is at 20.50. The bullish pattern can become faster with the daily close above $12.50.

INJ price chart | source: X

Price could, however, not hold above the level of $10.00, particularly below the price of $9.70, so that a breakdown into the wedge might occur. This could destroy the bullish setup and pop $8.30 as well as $7.00 as downside levels.

The existing arrangement was off to bulls, but a validation would require sustaining of greater lows above the $9.70 and the clean breaking of the resistance level at the $13.50. The pattern was viable only if INJ did not fall below the level of $9.50.

INJ Tokenized Stock Market

Injective crypto also dominated the tokenized stock trading market as the MiCA framework was about to be implemented in July 2025.

INJ consistently led in weekly trading volumes from early February to late March. It hit peak dominance of 97.7% on February 9 and 16.

While Gnosis and others offered some competition, their impact was limited. INJ maintained over 80% market share throughout most of the analyzed period.

INJ tokenized stock chart | Source: X

As tokenized stock markets closed in on $10 billion in value, INJ was ready to tap into being one of the main infrastructure layers. On June 26, there was anticipation during the NYC summit, where Injective was to reveal new financial products.

If MiCA boosts institutional participation, INJ could experience a liquidity and platform liquidity boost. Nonetheless, its momentum is subject to slowing down due to potential entry in the future or delays in regulatory environments.

INJ’s top position suggests strong momentum in the emerging RWA sector. Its innovation and clear community support have helped it stand out from competitors.

INJ Growth on On-chain Metric

Injective crypto also deepened its status as the so-called on-chain Wall Street, with indicators showing stable DeFi usage.

The total value locked (TVL) was at 30.48M, which was brought about by a stablecoin market cap of 28.1M. This showed a growth of 3.46 in a period of 7 days.

The trading volume of DEX spiked at $217,833 in the past 24 hours. Yet, it is lower than the high rate registered on June 12, totaling $1.45M.

INJ on-chain chart | source: X

There was continued investor interest in INJ, whose market cap was at $955M. Even though the TVL was not as high as it was at the end of December 2024, at the peak of 43 M, Injective still dominated the on-chain finance shift.

If the DEX volumes and inflows were to trend even higher, INJ would have a possibility of retesting earlier tops. But without higher uptake, the momentum may come to a standstill. Nevertheless, Injective played a leading role in the emerging on-chain ecosystem.