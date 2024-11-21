Four Major Retail Chains to Close on Thanksgiving Day

On November 28, major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Costco will remain closed for 24 hours to observe Thanksgiving Day. This trend, initiated during the pandemic, emphasizes employee well-being and reflects a shift in corporate priorities.

Walmart was among the first to introduce this policy in 2020 as a gesture of gratitude toward its employees during challenging times. According to CEO John Furner, the initiative aimed to recognize the dedication of the workforce and has since become a permanent practice due to its positive reception.

Target has echoed similar sentiments about the benefits of this closure. Brian Cornell, the company’s CEO, stated that the decision underscores the importance of family values and supports employees’ well-being. This initiative has evolved into a cherished tradition for the Target team.

Aldi and Costco Join the Initiative

Aldi and Costco will also close all U.S. locations on November 28. Both companies view this holiday as an essential opportunity to promote a healthy work-life balance for their staff. Costco, in particular, upholds this policy as part of its longstanding tradition to honor major national holidays.

Preparations for Black Friday

The temporary closures will not disrupt the start of Black Friday on November 29. Stores plan to open as early as 6 a.m. to accommodate eager shoppers. In California, retail hubs like South Coast Plaza and the Cabazon outlets are expected to draw crowds, including international visitors. Discounts will focus on high-demand categories such as technology and fashion, catering to the preferences of local and global consumers alike.