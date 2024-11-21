Does Spot & Tango Dog Food Deserve a Round of Applause? Here’s What We Found Out

Taking care of a beloved pet is a responsibility that pet owners take seriously. For me, ensuring the well-being of my nearly six-year-old Labrador mix, Penelope, has always been a priority. She has been my steadfast companion through life’s highs and lows, teaching me patience and providing unconditional love. Given her importance in my life, compromising on her food quality has never been an option.

Over the years, we’ve experimented with various diets, from grain-free options to premium dog food recommended by trainers. So, when the opportunity arose to try Spot & Tango’s fresh dry dog food, I was eager to give it a go. Penelope, who is highly food-motivated and loves treats, made the decision to try something new even more exciting.

What Is Spot & Tango?

Spot & Tango is a pet food brand specializing in personalized meal plans for dogs of all ages. Their offerings include fresh frozen food, fresh dry “UnKibble,” and nutritional supplements, all delivered directly to your doorstep. The company prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and formulating recipes with input from animal nutritionists and experts. They also offer freeze-dried snacks that, in my experience, were an instant hit with my dogs.

How Spot & Tango Works

Getting started with Spot & Tango begins with a user-friendly quiz designed to tailor meal plans to your dog’s specific needs. The quiz allows for multiple dogs to be added without having to repeat the process for each one. In our case, we focused on Penelope for testing because of her robust stomach, while our other dog, Lucy, sat this one out due to her more sensitive digestive system.

The quiz asked for detailed information about Penelope, including her sex, spay status, breed (or mix), age, and weight. It also inquired about her activity level, whether she was underweight, overweight, or at an ideal weight, and any existing health conditions like bad breath or more serious issues such as cancer. This comprehensive assessment helps Spot & Tango create a well-rounded picture of your pet’s dietary needs and health goals.

Once the quiz is completed, customers can choose between Spot & Tango’s fresh frozen food, starting at $2 per meal, or their dry UnKibble, which begins at $1 per meal. Prices vary depending on your dog’s caloric requirements. Both options come in three flavors and cater to specific dietary needs, such as hypoallergenic, grain-free, and picky eater-friendly choices. For Penelope, we selected the Cod and Salmon UnKibble, which cost $2.31 per meal. While she enjoys wet food, her fast-eating habits made the dry option a better fit.

Transparency and Quality Ingredients

One of the standout features of Spot & Tango is its transparency regarding ingredients and nutritional information. Every aspect, from the sourcing to the preparation of their food, is clearly laid out, allowing pet owners to make informed decisions. Their UnKibble is made with 100% fresh, whole ingredients, including USDA meat, starches, and fresh fruits and vegetables. The food is dehydrated using a low-temperature technique that preserves vitamins, minerals, natural colors, and even the aroma of the ingredients.

This preparation method allows dogs to enjoy highly nutritious meals without the mess or unpleasantness that can come with handling wet food. Additionally, each food order includes a detailed feeding guide and nutritional breakdown. As someone who values knowing what’s in my own meals, I appreciated having the same level of transparency for Penelope’s diet.

What We Loved About Spot & Tango

The clear labeling and nutritional insights provided by Spot & Tango made the entire experience seamless and reassuring. The packaging included all the necessary information, eliminating any guesswork about what Penelope was eating. This level of transparency is crucial for pet owners who want to ensure their dogs are receiving the best possible care.

The Cod and Salmon UnKibble turned out to be a great choice for Penelope. She enjoyed the flavor, and I noticed no adverse effects during the transition. The texture and aroma of the food seemed to excite her at every meal, making it clear that she approved of this new addition to her diet.

Final Thoughts

Spot & Tango delivers on its promise of providing high-quality, nutritious meals tailored to your dog’s needs. The personalization, ingredient transparency, and convenient delivery make it a strong contender for pet owners looking to upgrade their dog’s diet. While the price may be higher than traditional kibble, the quality and peace of mind it offers are well worth the investment.

For Penelope, Spot & Tango has been a hit. Whether or not it deserves a “round of a-paws” is for your dog to decide—but based on our experience, it’s definitely worth trying