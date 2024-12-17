GoldMining Inc. Stock Performance and Corporate Overview

GoldMining Inc. (Ticker: GLDG) has been actively trading in the stock market, with its shares currently priced at $0.83, slightly below its opening value of $0.85. The day’s trading range fluctuated between $0.83 and $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a range between $0.75 and $1.06, reflecting moderate volatility.

Market Metrics and Financial Highlights

The company’s market capitalization stands at $161.94 million, with 192.03 million shares outstanding and a public float of 182.05 million shares. The company has a short interest of 1.91 million shares as of November 29, 2024, representing 1.05% of its public float. GoldMining’s average daily trading volume is approximately 724,340 shares.

Key financial metrics such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and revenue per employee remain undisclosed, while the company’s earnings per share (EPS) is reported at -$0.09, indicating a current lack of profitability. GoldMining does not offer dividends, and its ex-dividend date is not applicable.

Business Operations and Project Portfolio

GoldMining Inc. specializes in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, focusing primarily on gold and other precious metals. Its extensive project portfolio includes:

Sao Jorge

Cachoeira

Boa Vista

Surubim

Batistao

Montes Aureos

Trinta

Whistler

Yellowknife Gold

Rea

La Mina

Titiribi

Crucero

These projects are strategically located across various mineral-rich regions, enhancing the company’s potential for resource development and future growth.

Corporate Background

GoldMining Inc. was founded on September 9, 2009, by Amir Adnani and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Since its establishment, the company has built a robust portfolio of mineral properties through calculated acquisitions and exploration initiatives.

With a strategic focus on long-term value creation, GoldMining Inc. continues to explore investment opportunities while advancing its projects through development and partnerships. As global demand for precious metals persists, the company positions itself as a key player in the mineral exploration industry.