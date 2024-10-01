A New Favorite Non-Alcoholic Wine: How Non Changed My Perspective

As a dedicated rosé lover, I’ve always preferred wine as my go-to drink. However, finding a non-alcoholic alternative that matches the satisfaction of traditional rosé has been a challenge. Many non-alcoholic wines I’ve tried are overly sweet and taste more like grape juice than a true wine. That’s why I had low expectations when I decided to try Non, a non-alcoholic wine with 0.0% ABV. To my surprise, Non turned out to be a game-changer and has now become my favorite wine—beating out even alcoholic versions.

The Birth of Non

Non was founded in 2017 by Aaron Trotman, an Australian entrepreneur with a unique motivation. His partner is sober, and during their travels around the world, they realized that the non-alcoholic options available in fine dining and culinary experiences were somewhat lacking. This sparked the idea for Non. Trotman’s mission was to create a wine alternative made from fresh, high-quality ingredients that offers a complete sensory experience: the look, smell, and taste of real wine without the alcohol.

Non’s approach to crafting its beverages focuses on creating a full-bodied flavor profile. It emphasizes elements like tannins, salinity, minerality, and a balance of floral and fruity notes. Essentially, it tastes like wine because it is crafted with the same care and attention—minus the alcohol.

What Makes Non Stand Out

One of the key ingredients in Non’s success is verjus, the unfermented juice from young, unripened grapes. This ingredient gives the wine a bright acidity that pairs well with food, avoiding the overly sweet taste that plagues many other non-alcoholic wines. Currently, Non offers five different blends:

Blend 1 : A rosé-like wine

: A rosé-like wine Blend 2 : An orange wine alternative with a fermented flavor

: An orange wine alternative with a fermented flavor Blend 3 : A lively and refreshing white wine

: A lively and refreshing white wine Blend 5 : A fruity, jammy light red

: A fruity, jammy light red Blend 7: A rich, deep red with a bold character

Choosing which blend to start with can be the toughest decision for anyone curious about this non-alcoholic option.

A Family Favorite

I decided to try a sampler that included blends 1, 3, and 7. The first bottle I opened was Blend 1, and I shared it with my family during a gathering. From the very first sip, I was impressed. The wine was balanced and had a delicate effervescence that shone when served chilled. The salt in the blend helped to cut through any sweetness from the raspberries, while the chamomile added a subtle but firm tannic structure. What I loved most was that it felt and looked like real wine—it even behaved like real wine in the glass. I didn’t feel out of place, even though I was the only one at the party not drinking alcohol.

But the biggest surprise came when my partner’s father, who had been drinking traditional rosé, accidentally refilled his glass with Non. He didn’t even notice the difference and continued sipping as if nothing had changed. That moment solidified how convincing Non’s wine alternatives can be.

Sharing the Love for Non

The other blends were just as well-received. I gifted Blend 7, a sophisticated mix of sour cherries, coffee, and baking spices, to my partner’s mother. She took it to another family event where she was the designated driver. Later, she reported that she and the other drivers loved having a non-alcoholic wine that tasted just like traditional wine, adding that it was refreshing to have a drink that felt just as special without the alcohol.

The Verdict: A Standout Non-Alcoholic Wine

After spending a year trying various non-alcoholic spirits and wines, Non is the first one I’ve returned to again and again. In fact, I’ve already placed another order. Each blend delivers a unique flavor experience, and I can’t wait to try them all over again.

Editor’s Thoughts on Non 5

Danielle St. Pierre, Senior Commerce Editor, also gave high praise to the Non Everyday Set, particularly Blend 5, which features lemon marmalade and hibiscus. In her review, she described it as a frothy, fuchsia-colored sparkling wine alternative that perfectly complemented brunch. She likened the taste to a combination of kombucha, lemon bars, and iced tea, noting that it changed her perception of how complex and refreshing a non-alcoholic wine could be.

In conclusion, Non offers a refreshing and innovative take on non-alcoholic wine that delivers both flavor and sophistication. Whether you’re seeking an alternative for personal reasons or simply looking to try something new, Non provides a genuine wine experience without the alcohol