Ethereum News Today: ETH Holds Above $3,000 Amid BTC Slump

Key Insights:

ETH has reclaimed the $3,000 level and is performing strongly against Bitcoin.

On-chain and technical data indicate a possible rally to $18,000 within this cycle.

ETF inflows and treasury buying are boosting long-term investor confidence.

Ethereum news today is centered around Ethereum’s regain of the $3000 price level. This zone is one of the most important psychological levels under the cryptocurrency’s ATH.

While Bitcoin has stalled, Ethereum is gaining momentum. Also, analysts believe this may start a vertical rally phase that leads to $18,000. Here’s how Ethereum’s ongoing strength gain is playing out, and what to expect.

Ethereum News Today: ETH Gaining Against Bitcoin

One of the most critical trends in the Ethereum news today is that ETH outperformed Bitcoin. Over the past week, ETH has risen nearly 20%. And while Bitcoin has been impressive, it is showing signs of slowing down.

One crucial signal supporting this ETH/BTC pair is now breaking above its 200-day moving average. This trend hasn’t happened in over a year, and often points to long-term trend reversals when it does.

ETH/BTC breakout above 200-day EMA | Source: TradingView

The ETH/BTC weekly relative strength index (RSI) is even more impressive. The altcoin has broken out of a three-year downtrend. This indicates that ETH may finally be ready to reclaim dominance among altcoins.

Ethereum News Today Indicates ETH Could Enter a Vertical Rally Phase

According to insights from Crypto analyst Merlijn The Trader, Ethereum could be on the verge of a “vertical phase.” Per his analysis, Ethereum’s current price patterns are similar to what happened within Bitcoin’s 2018–2021 bull cycle.

Source: X

According to the analyst, the fractal shows a 63% correction followed by a 342% recovery. On-chain data shows that Ethereum could be looking towards an incoming rally of 1,110%.

Ethereum news today indicates that if this pattern repeats, ETH could surge. The altcoin could experience a rise of $18,205 from its recent low of $1,550.

It is essential to mention, though, that Fractals aren’t guaranteed. They’re more theory than science, but are a great way to capture investor psychology. Right now, the sentiment around Ethereum is turning sharply bullish.

ETF Flows and Treasury Buying Fuel the Rally

Ethereum price isn’t just rising on charts. It’s backed by real money. Ethereum news today shows massive inflows into the Ethereum-based ETF market, alongside direct purchases by treasury firms.

According to Farside Investors, over $1 Billion has flowed into Ethereum ETFs last week. At the same time, Ethereum treasury firms have bought more than 545,000 ETH in the past month.

Ethereum ETF inflow trends | Source: Farside Investors

These investments show that institutional confidence is at a high. When companies and funds accumulate large amounts of ETH, they expect long-term growth.

Price Levels to Watch: $3,083 and $3,400

While Ethereum has reclaimed $3,000, there is some resistance to be aware of around $3,083. According to the charts, if the bulls managed to push past that, the following targets are $3,153 and $3,400.

A break above these levels could confirm the bullish structure and attract more buyers. However, if ETH falls below $2,879 and the 20-day EMA ($2,734), it may indicate a failed breakout. That could send prices down to $2,500.

Source: X

According to technical analyst Daan Crypto, ETH has moved into the upper half of its 18-month cycle range. This means that $2.8K and $4K are the most critical long-term support and resistance levels to watch out for.

Bitcoin Dominance Weakens as Ethereum Strengthens

Another vital signal in Ethereum news today is the drop in Bitcoin dominance. This metric measures Bitcoin’s share of the entire crypto market and has declined by 2% over the last 30 days.

Crypto analyst Matthew Hyland believes Bitcoin dominance may have peaked. If ETH continues gaining against BTC, it will be nearly impossible for Bitcoin dominance to rise again shortly.

Source: X

With ETH holding above $3,000 and facing resistance at $3,400, analysts believe the rally could heat up soon. If the fractal plays out, a multi-month vertical phase could see ETH rise more than 1,000% from April lows.

Still, there is a need for caution. The crypto market is volatile, and patterns don’t always repeat. However, Ethereum news today showed bullish signals for both ETH and the altcoin space.