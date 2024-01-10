Austin Humane Society Seeks Homes for 13 Rescued Dogs from Weekend Rescue

The Austin Humane Society made an urgent appeal on Monday for individuals willing to adopt 13 dogs that were recently rescued during the weekend. They were part of a larger rescue mission that involved more than 50 dogs found on a property situated in Comanche County, Texas, close to Fort Worth.

The AHS actively participated in this rescue operation, taking charge of the 13 dogs, which were identified as Chihuahua mixes. These animals were found either living outdoors or residing in vehicles on the property in Comanche County.

Described as ranging from 10 weeks to 6 years old, these dogs are facing flea infestations and some minor skin concerns. Despite these issues, they are in overall good health, as confirmed by the Humane Society. The AHS promptly arranged medical assessments for these dogs, making them available for adoption starting Monday afternoon.

As part of the adoption process, the AHS set the adoption fees at $100 for adult dogs and $300 for puppies. Moreover, they ensured that each dog would undergo spaying/neutering, receive microchips, be treated for parasites, and obtain age-appropriate vaccinations.

For those interested in adopting these dogs, the Austin Humane Society operates from noon to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Their address is 124 W Anderson Ln., Austin, TX 78752.