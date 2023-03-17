‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval addresses alleged cheating scandal: ‘Direct (your) anger towards me’

Heartbreak is a personal affair, but “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval is doing damage control in the wake of what appears to be a messy breakup between him and co-star Ariana Madix.

Sandoval took to Instagram Saturday to ask fans to redirect their “anger and disappointment” away from his co-star and business partner Tom Schwartz after reports alleging that he cheated on Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss surfaced Friday.

People magazine, E! News and TMZ reported the couple broke up following Sandoval’s alleged affair with Leviss. Sandoval and Madix had been together for 9 years, according to E! News.

“Please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation… Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions,” Sandoval wrote, alluding to the cheating scandal. “This was a very personal thing.”

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer founded Schwartz & Sandy’s, a cocktail lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles, with Schwartz in 2021. Sandoval and Schwartz also co-founded TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood with fellow co-star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd in 2018.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” Sandoval continued his statement, adding that he’s sorry “our employees have to suffer for my actions.”

“Please direct (your) anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong,” he added. “I will be taking a step back (and) taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees (and) partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

The official Instagram page for Schwartz & Sandy’s addressed “the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our business” in the wake of Sandoval’s alleged cheating scandal, asking fans to reconsider the “negative comments” they post online.

“Those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time, hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality,” the restaurant wrote Saturday. “We too are disappointed by the current situation, as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant. We appreciate that you may feel a certain way, but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business.”

“Our staff, from the waitresses and bartenders to the cooks and dishwashers, all have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation,” the restaurant continued. “Our goal has always been to create a place where our community can come and enjoy a fun atmosphere with good food and friendly service, and we intend to continue to focus on that endeavor.”