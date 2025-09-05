BYDFi Brief EN

What is BYDFi？

BYDFi is a one-stop social trading platform for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, perpetual contracts, spot investment, martingale, and spot/future grid. With the slogan “BUIDL Your Dream Finance” takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level. BYDFi aspires for its platform to afford users autonomy and leave a permanent imprint on the sector’s progress.

Background

BYDFi was officially founded in 2020. It has been online for nearly three years. In response to changes in the encryption market, it was renamed BYDFi in January 2023. By allowing traders, copiers, project teams, media, and other communities to interact and communicate, BYDFi creates a trading environment ideal for both beginners and professionals.Currently, BYDFi serves users across over 190 countries and is trusted by more than 1,000,000 users globally.

Core Value

BYDFi stands for “BUIDL Your Dream Finance”. BUIDL is a slang term for “build” that is popular in the cryptocurrency community. In addition to its original meaning, this word also encourages people who believe in the future of cryptocurrency to take action to achieve their dreams. The “F” in BYDFi stands for Finance and the “i” stands for each individual person. In the future, the potential uses of cryptocurrencies will be more expansive and not limited to recent applications like NFT, Metaverse, and GameFi. To keep up with the ever-evolving digital landscape, we change our brand name to reflect our vision and mission for the crypto market and to show our commitment to our users. BYDFi presents our core values of BUIDL-ing the possibilities that will shape the future.

BYDFi’s Evolution: A Leap in Brand Growth

BYDFi’s rapid rise in the crypto field is reflected in a series of key milestone events:

April 2020 : The platform officially launched, marking BYDFi’s entry into the cryptocurrency trading market.

: The platform officially launched, marking BYDFi’s entry into the cryptocurrency trading market. May 2021 : The platform expanded to support over 500 spot trading pairs.

: The platform expanded to support over 500 spot trading pairs. August 2022 : The platform introduced perpetual contract trading, offering over 150 contract pairs and providing flexible leverage from 1x to 200x.

: The platform introduced perpetual contract trading, offering over 150 contract pairs and providing flexible leverage from 1x to 200x. January 2023 : Completed a global brand strategy upgrade by rebranding from BitYard to BYDFi, and was listed on authoritative data platforms CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, garnering widespread international attention.

: Completed a global brand strategy upgrade by rebranding from BitYard to BYDFi, and was listed on authoritative data platforms CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, garnering widespread international attention. December 2023 : Ranked by Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 crypto exchanges, a position it continues to hold.

: Ranked by Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 crypto exchanges, a position it continues to hold. October 2024 : Ensured that all platform assets are fully backed with at least 1:1 reserves, and began publishing periodic Proof of Reserves (POR) reports, setting the highest standards for asset security.

: Ensured that all platform assets are fully backed with at least 1:1 reserves, and began publishing periodic Proof of Reserves (POR) reports, setting the highest standards for asset security. November 2024 : Officially joined the South Korea CODE VASP alliance, laying the foundation for future regulatory compliance in the Korean market.

: Officially joined the South Korea CODE VASP alliance, laying the foundation for future regulatory compliance in the Korean market. December 2024 : Completed a comprehensive upgrade of the perpetual contract system, introducing three major features: new positions allowed even without unrealized profits, bidirectional long/short position support for hedging, and shared account funds under full margin mode to reduce liquidation risks

: Completed a comprehensive upgrade of the perpetual contract system, introducing three major features: new positions allowed even without unrealized profits, bidirectional long/short position support for hedging, and shared account funds under full margin mode to reduce liquidation risks February 2025 : BYDFi entered into a strategic partnership with hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger , jointly launching the BYDFi co-branded wallet to further strengthen the platform’s user asset security system.

: BYDFi entered into a strategic partnership with hardware wallet manufacturer , jointly launching the to further strengthen the platform’s user asset security system. April 2025 : Officially launched BYDFi MoonX , the tool’s Web3 on-chain trading tool designed for the booming Memecoin market. Supporting both the Solana and BNB Chain ecosystems, MoonX marks a strategic upgrade for BYDFi—ushering in the CEX+DEX dual-engine era that combines centralized efficiency with decentralized freedom.

: Officially launched , the tool’s Web3 on-chain trading tool designed for the booming Memecoin market. Supporting both the Solana and BNB Chain ecosystems, MoonX marks a strategic upgrade for BYDFi—ushering in the that combines centralized efficiency with decentralized freedom.

About MoonX ： MoonX Brief – English Version

About CEX +DEX ： Title ：BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines

Security and Regulatory Compliance:

BYDFi holds dual MSB licenses in the US and Canada (US MSB Registration No. – 31000215482431 / Canada FINTRAC MSB Registration No. – M22636235) and is a member of South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance （https://www.codevasp.com/page-alliances).

(US MSB Registration No. – 31000215482431 / Canada FINTRAC MSB Registration No. – M22636235) and is a member of （https://www.codevasp.com/page-alliances). Cold storage: The users’ digital currencies held at BYDFi are stored offline in cold storage wallets.

Multi-party approvals: Multiple people are required to authorize transactions.

Segregated accounts: Your money is held separately from ours. Your crypto is kept in segregated cold storage wallets.

Strict whitelisting: Transactions from our cold wallets are restricted to a whitelist. It prevents unauthorized withdrawals to any address BYDFi has not approved.

Highlights

BYDFi offers spot trading for over 900 cryptocurrencies , as well as flexible leverage trading ranging from 1x to 200x.

, as well as Multiple payment options are supported, including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and third-party payment providers such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo.

The platform offers features such as spot trading, perpetual futures, automated trading tools（Like Spot Investment,Martingale, Grid Trading ,Copy Trading) and Demo Trading.

Launch the leading copy trading feature. Through trader copy, users can easily follow more professional crypto traders.

Provides a transparent and competitive fee structure.

By adopting top-tier security measures such as offline deep cold wallet storage, multi-signature technology, high-performance trading engine architecture, and AWS cloud services.

BYDFi Features:

Forbes Recommended

BYDFi has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top ten best crypto exchanges in 2023. This is a significant achievement for the crypto exchange, which was launched in 2020 and has rapidly become a popular destination for traders. Overall, BYDFi’s recognition by Forbes is a testament to the exchange’s commitment to providing a secure, reliable, and innovative trading experience for its users.

ref: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/cryptocurrency/bydfi-review/

ref: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/cryptocurrency/best-crypto-exchanges/

900+ cryptocurrencies available:

We currently offer up to 900 different cryptocurrencies for trading, including popular ones such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).- Check supported coins here.

You can easily find the next 100x GEM on BYDFi. This means that cryptocurrencies that cannot be purchased on other exchanges can be found on BYDFi.

Compare to other spot exchanges:

Exchange BYDFi Coinbase Kraken Crypto.com Spot Fees 0.1% 0.5% 0.4% 0.4% Spot Pairs 900+ 18000+ 4000+ 400+ Free Demo Trade ☑️ x ☑️ x 24/7 Customer Support ☑️ x x ☑️

Provide 200x leverage:

This sets BYDFi apart from other exchanges where the maximum leverage for perpetual contracts is typically 100x or 125x. BYDFi offers up to 200x leverage.

Compare to other derivatives exchanges:

Exchange BYDFi Bitmex Phemex Kraken Derivatives Fees 0.02%/0.06% 0.05% 0.06% 0.26% Derivatives Pairs 400+ 50+ 200+ 30+ Max Leverage 200x 100x 100x 50行、 27/7 Customer Support ☑️

BYDFi VIP Services

links： https://www.bydfi.com/en/vip

What does BYDFi offer:

Spot trading:

Up to 900+ crypto trading pairs.

Trade popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Solana and altcoins.

Perpetual contract:

Up to 400+ crypto trading pairs.

includes USDT-M and Coin-M perpetual futures.- Check supported coins here(USDT-M) and here(Coin-M).

Up to 200x leverage for perpetual contracts

Higher potential returns, greater flexibility, and convenience

This sets BYDFi apart from other exchanges where the maximum leverage for perpetual contracts are typically 100x or 125x

BYDFi’s New Perpetual Trading Upgrade: Unlocking Unrealized Profits, Advanced Hedging and Automatic Cross Margin Mode： BYDFi’s New Perpetual Trading Upgrade

Copy Trading ：

BYDFi’s Unique Advantage: Leading the Industry with Copy Trading

Trade with as little as $10. BYDFi has lowered the trading threshold to $10, making it easier for new traders and smaller investors to participate in the crypto market. Flexible Margin Options: Choose Between Isolated or Cross Margin. The isolated margin mode enables users to manage the funds of each position independently, minimizing risk, while the cross-margin mode automatically allocates funds, enhancing asset efficiency and making it ideal for multi-strategy portfolios and complex trading. Users can choose flexibly based on their needs to optimize asset management. Multi-Asset Contract Trading Support. BYDFi supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, and popular Memecoins such as SOL, DOGE. The platform also offers various leverage options, accommodating both new traders and seasoned professionals seeking diverse trading opportunities. Transparent Fee Structure and Comprehensive Trading Tools. BYDFi is committed to maintaining a fair and transparent fee structure. Users can view transaction records, fees, and profits in real time, ensuring no hidden charges and a clear understanding of costs. Additionally, BYDFi offers market insights and advanced trading tools, including candlestick charts, real-time order functions, and multi-indicator support, helping traders optimize their strategies. Flexible Deposit Methods and Global Multi-Language Support.

Demo trading:

All users on BYDFi can access a demo account with 50k USDT to practice trading without risking real funds.

This feature allows users to test their trading skills and strategies before trading with real money.

Demo trading is a great way for beginners to get familiar with the platform and the market.

Trading Bots

Spot investment:

Available for more than 100 trading pairs.

Spot investment provides high liquidity, allowing for quick and efficient trades.

Spot/Futures grid:

Spot grid trading automates buying low and selling high within a defined price range, using preset conditions to capitalize on market fluctuations for profit.

Futures grid trading strategy automates long or short contract trading within a defined price range, buying more when prices drop and selling when they rise for profit.

Futures grid trading allows for rational trading by automatically executing buy/sell orders within a set price range, eliminating emotional decisions, and reducing losses from FOMO, FUD, greed, and expectations.

Spot Martingale

Martingale Strategy: A Contrarian Approach for Bearish Markets

The Martingale strategy focuses on increasing investment amounts during market declines, averaging down costs through incremental buying, and profiting when the market rebounds. While this strategy requires careful fund management, it remains appealing to high-risk, high-reward investors.

Why Choose the Martingale Strategy?

Effective in volatile markets: Gradual accumulation reduces average costs.

Best for Well-Funded Investors: Profits increase as the market rebounds.

Simple and automated execution: Easy to implement for steady profitability.

For additional information regarding trading bots:：

title：A Powerful Tool for Volatile Markets: An In-depth Analysis of BYDFi’s Strategy Trading Features

Fiat gateway:

User-friendly deposit options for new traders

Deposit options include credit/debit cards and bank transfers – Link

Support for over 100 currencies

Partnerships with BANXA, Paybis, Legend Trading, Transak, Mercuryo, and Coinify for comprehensive coverage of payment options globally

Welcome Reward:

At BYDFi, we strive to make cryptocurrency trading accessible to everyone. To help new users get started, we offer a generous New User Welcome Package worth 8,100 USDT. Earn rewards simply by signing up and completing a few straightforward tasks!

These tasks are easy to do and will help you get familiar with our platform, while also earning you rewards. So don’t hesitate, sign up today and take advantage of our New User Welcome Package!

ref: https://www.bydfi.com/en/welfare-center

Get started with your account

Create Your Account

Visit the BYDFi website or

Click on the “Sign Up” button and fill in the required information to create your account.

Verify your email address to complete the registration process.

Set Up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Log in to your new account.

Navigate to the security settings and enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for added security.

Obtain crypto assets

Connect your credit or debit card to your account, specify the amount you wish to purchase, and wait for the transaction to complete. Visit our Third-Party Payment page to explore the payment methods available in your region.

page to explore the payment methods available in your region. Alternatively, you can transfer crypto assets from other wallets or exchanges to your BYDFi account. Be sure to select the correct blockchain network, as deposits sent to an incorrect address are irreversible.

Start Earning Through Crypto Trading

Once you have obtained crypto assets, you can start trading. Choose your preferred asset and explore various trading options on BYDFi. Our platform supports Spot Trading, Futures Trading, Leveraged Tokens, and Trading Bots, with copy trading features.

BYDFi is committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

Others:

Customer support:

BYDFi offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email support at its help center.

Email: [email protected]

Live chat: How to Get in Touch with BYDFi Customer Support Team?

Communities:

English | Vietnamese | Indonesian | Philippines | Turkey | Russian | India | Mandarin

Twitter | Youtube | Facebook | Linkedin | Medium | Instagram | Discord

Countries available – Link Other Contacts

5. Media Kit ：https://www.bydfi.com/en/brand

Promotion banners ： https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KMkFl6WN4fdeN8rtTixo7Se7AMzYy4cp

Function- related links：

Material Library ：https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iFC3vC-9CJB3LQsDSPF6FXaeIrtlYC3u

Homepage：https://www.bydfi.com/en

BYDFi Rewards Center ：https://www.bydfi.com/en/welfare-center

Markets（Spot and Perpetual） ： https://www.bydfi.com/en/markets

Fiat feature: https://www.bydfi.com/en/fiat-crypto

Perpetual contract trading （USDT-M）：https://www.bydfi.com/en/swap/btc-usdt

Perpetual contract trading （Coin-M）：https://www.bydfi.com/en/swap/btc-usd

Leveraged Tokens ： https://www.bydfi.com/en/spot/btc3l_usdt

BYDFi Copy Trading ： https://www.bydfi.com/en/swap-copy-trading

Spot function ： https://www.bydfi.com/en/spot/btc_usdt

trading bot ：https://www.bydfi.com/en/trading-bot

BYDFi events（activities ）：https://www.bydfi.com/en/activities

Help center ： https://www.bydfi.com/en/support

BYDFi VIP program： https://www.bydfi.com/en/vip

BYDFi Demo Trading ：https://www.bydfi.com/en/swap/demo?id=sbtc-susdt