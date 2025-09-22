XRP Price Prediction: Areas Analysts Are Eyeing Ahead Of October Rally

Key Insights

XRP price currently hovers near $2.75–$2.81 with significant support at $2.80.

Analysts expect October to bring a strong rally, supported by historical cycles.

An XRP ETF approval could drive billions in inflows and boost prices the same way as Bitcoin and Ethereum did

The price of XRP has been a subject of major debate over the last few months. This has become more of the case, especially as September begins.

The token trades between $2.75 and $2.81 after a 4% dip, and analysts are pointing towards the $2.80 level as major support. A break below this point could trigger a 10–25% correction, setting possible downside targets around $2.50 to $2.60.

Technical Signals Indicate a Mixed Outlook

XRP price prediction is not entirely bearish. According to analyst Ali Martinez, the TD Sequential indicator has recently flashed back-to-back buy signals.

Ali Martinez says that XRP is flashing a buy signal | Source: X

This trend typically shows a rebound. If XRP breaks resistance between $2.90 and $3.00, analysts see room for a rally toward $3.70 or even $4.00.

Short-term predictions vary strongly. Some analysts believe that XRP could see modest gains toward $3.07. On the other hand, others continue to warn of retracements back to the $2.40–$2.50 range.

XRP ETF Could Change the Market

Another factor fueling the XRP price predictions is the possible approval of an exchange-traded fund. Betting markets on Polymarket currently give an 87% chance that an XRP ETF will be approved in October.

Analysts expect this approved ETF could bring $5 to $8 billion in new investments. This prediction also comes amid the capital inflows seen after Bitcoin ETFs launched. As of writing, leveraged XRP ETF assets already hold around $353 million.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will decide whether the market sees an XRP ETF between October and November.

Because of this, many believe the new regulatory framework could see approval “floodgates” open. This, in turn, would make XRP one of the following big institutional investment targets.

General Market Sentiment and Risks

Despite the optimism, market sentiment is currently cautious. The Fear & Greed Index shows that many investors worry that the market has peaked.

Bitcoin recently traded near $111,000, while XRP saw a 5% weekly decline. According to analyst Ali Martinez in a separate tweet, XRP currently hangs above the $2.74 support.

XRP could crash further if it loses current levels | Source: X

This said, the analyst noted that if the asset loses this level, the $2.35 price level could be next. Yet, XRP is still up by around 400% this year alone.

This is a strong performance compared to many altcoins. Analysts continue to argue that fear-driven conditions tend to create strategic buying opportunities for buyers.

Analysts Debate Price Targets

Different experts have varying predictions for XRP so far. For example, analyst CoinsKid pointed out $2.66 as a strong short-term support with an upside target at $4.13. Cilinix Crypto expects near-term resistance between $3.07 and $3.30.

DeepSeek AI also predicts a range of $3.50 to $5.00 by Q4, with a long-term possibility of $8 to $15 by 2030. Others, like James Crypto Space, predict that XRP could even touch $9 if historical fractals hold.

Overall, XRP’s current price shows both risk and opportunity. September may bring volatility, especially if $2.80 fails to hold. However, October’s historical cycles, the possible ETF approval, and whale accumulation indicate that conditions are ripe for a strong rebound.

Analysts agree that XRP’s future depends on market sentiment and institutional demand. While short-term corrections are likely to happen from here, the long-term outlook for the asset is still optimistic..