XRP Price Analysis: Ripple Rebounds Above $3.10 With $15 Bull Target

Key Insights

XRP bounced back after dipping below $3, showing signs of a possible bullish reversal.

Institutional buying is increasing at oversold levels and supporting a short-term recovery.

To confirm an uptrend, the XRP price must break through $3.23–$3.25 resistance.

XRP price analysis is making headlines again after rebounding from its most recent decline. The cryptocurrency dropped 10% from $3.45 to $3.10, briefly touching $2.96 before rallying again.

This crash and rebound happened within 24 hours, giving bulls hope for a possible trend reversal. This price action has placed XRP back above $3.10. Buyers are stepping in as volume surged during the recovery.

XRP Price Analysis And Possible Trend Reversal

XRP price analysis suggested that the Ripple rebound is especially interesting for traders. This is because after hitting a low of $2.96 on the 4-hour charts, the price began to print higher lows. It first rebounded towards $3.06, $3.0, and eventually $3.11.

XRP Price Analysis 4H chart rebound | Source: TradingView

This pattern indicates that while the bears successfully pulled lower prices, the market still has bullish strength. The final push above $3.10 came on the highest volume of the session, which shows that interest might have returned.

The recovery started around 06:00 GMT on July 24, when a short but sharp rally pushed prices from $3.06 to $3.09.

Just minutes later, XRP climbed again to $3.11, which helped to reestablish $3.10 as a support level. Technical traders often see this kind of price action as an early sign of a bottom forming.

Resistance Zones for XRP to Break

While XRP’s rebound looks promising, the token still faces some critical hurdles. The $3.23 to $3.25 range has emerged as the next major resistance zone. This level was created during the earlier leg of the selloff and will need to be broken for the rally to continue.

XRP Price daily resistance | Source: TradingView

Per XRP price analysis, a breakout above $3.15 would be the first confirmation that bulls are regaining control.

Until that happens, the market could stay in a consolidation range between $3.00 and $3.25. In the subsequent few sessions, many traders will watch closely how XRP behaves around those levels.

XRP Price Analysis Shows Rising Institutional Interest Despite Dip

Despite the recent volatility, XRP is still attracting interest from larger investors. The increase in trading volume during the dip strongly indicates institutional accumulation. These investors often buy when fear is high and prices are oversold.

The launch of ProShares’ first XRP futures ETF has stirred fresh interest in the asset. According to XRP price analysis, recent regulatory momentum supports its upward trend.

This and many similar developments have opened the door to more regulated institutional access. Meanwhile, recently passed in the U.S. Congress, the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts provide more legal clarity around crypto.

Sell Pressure From Insider Movements Sparks Debate

XRP’s decline wasn’t just technical. It was also driven by large token transfers from wallets linked to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. Over 50 million XRP, worth approximately $175M, was moved to exchanges around the same time the token hit local highs.

The timing of these transactions received major backlash online. Some community members accused Larsen of “dumping” on retail investors.. Others defended the move, speculating it could be part of a redistribution plan for Ripple’s holdings.

According to blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, $140 Million of the XRP was sent to centralized exchanges. Historically, his kind of move often indicates an intent to sell, which can lead to panic among traders.

Source: X

Traders are focusing on a few zones, like the support at $3.10. If XRP falls below this level again, it could revisit the $3.00 range or even the $2.96 low. A clear breakout above $3.15 could trigger upward momentum for XRP.

A larger rally may follow if it pushes through the $3.23–$3.25 resistance zone. Analysts remain optimistic about long-term targets between $6.00 and $15.00. This outlook strengthens if capital shifts from Bitcoin to altcoins.