US SEC, CFTC Push For Clearer Crypto Rules To Boost Innovation

The US SEC is working on a new Bitcoin and crypto report as part of its digital asset reforms.

According to Chair Paul Atkins, the SEC and CFTC are teaming up under the “Crypto Sprint” initiative.

The goal is to promote growth, protect investors, and keep the U.S. competitive.

The US SEC is preparing a significant move in the crypto space. On CNBC, Paul Atkins has recently confirmed that the agency is working on a detailed “Bitcoin and crypto” report.

This project comes after the recently released crypto report from the White House. Atkins clarified that the SEC wants to balance investor protection with a healthy environment for blockchain companies.

US SEC Teams Up with CFTC for Project Crypto

One of the biggest announcements in this space is the collaboration of the US SEC with the CFTC. According to Atkins, a “rational regulatory framework” will help America stay ahead and protect its capital markets.

Both agencies are working closely under the ”Project Crypto” vision. They are planning to release a so-called “Bitcoin and crypto report.

According to acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, these moves directly respond to President Trump’s goal. It is to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the world.” Both agencies are now working on the Crypto Sprint initiative. It is a series of actions to bring regulatory clarity to the crypto market.

This project is expected to involve both parties implementing new rules for trading digital assets. They are also likely to simplify oversight between federal agencies.

Caroline Pham noted that this isn’t just a policy update. It’s the start of what she calls the “Golden Age of Crypto” in the United States.

“The CFTC is wasting no time in fulfilling the President’s vision,” said Pham. “We’ll work closely with Chairman Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce to deliver.”

What does the Crypto Sprint cover?

The Crypto Sprint is based on the recently released report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. This report included proposals for how the government handles everything crypto-related, from taxation to token trading.

Some essential proposals it touched on included giving the CFTC authority to regulate spot markets for digital assets. It also includes clarifying how crypto companies can access banking services.

The report also featured consistent rules for regulating stablecoins and perpetual derivatives. Finally, the report featured recommendations for 24/7 digital asset trading.

These changes are designed to make compliance easier for asset issuers and regulators. It will also boost confidence among crypto investors and entrepreneurs.

Why Is the US SEC Stepping Up Now?

Paul Atkins clarified that the goal of the US SEC is to keep crypto entrepreneurs within the US borders. At the same time, it protects investors and keeps bad actors out.

He pointed out the need for cooperation among federal agencies, especially the CFTC. “I look forward to working alongside Commissioner Pierce and our Crypto Task Force,” said Atkins. “The report’s call for enhanced collaboration is a welcome direction.”

He also credited the Trump administration for taking crypto laws more seriously. It is another one of Atkins’ subtle jabs at Gary Gensler, his predecessor. The CFTC itself is already making significant changes alongside the US SEC.

Since January, the agency has held its first Crypto CEO Forum, repealed several outdated laws. It has also released new rules on crypto custody.

In addition, the agency has also participated in tokenisation pilot programs. Moreover, the agency approved 24/7 trading for digital assets on registered platforms.

These small steps here and there mark a change from caution to action. Today, the US isn’t just responding to crypto trends but actively attempting to shape them.