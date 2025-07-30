U.S. Eyes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve In New Crypto Policy Report

IKey Insights

According to reports, on July 30, the White House will release a major crypto policy report. This report is expected to feature the details of the structure and contents of the government’s digital assets.

These details will also include information on the much-anticipated U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The release follows a 180-day review under Executive Order 14178.

It is a significant milestone from the Biden-era anti-crypto rules to the Trump administration.

Bitcoin Reserve Could Reshape U.S. Financial Strategy

The idea of a Bitcoin Reserve has been one of the most eye-catching parts of the Trump administration. The U.S. government holds close to 200,000 BTC seized from criminal activity.

The release of this report could officially see all of this Bitcoin added to a national reserve: The ultimate recognition of its strategic value.

If implemented, this would be a massive moment for crypto. Bitcoin would move from being a mere decentralized digital asset to being a government-recognized financial instrument. This move could drive large-scale investor confidence and kickstart a new market rally.

Stablecoin Regulation Takes Center Stage

Stablecoins are another major focus of the policy report besides the strategic Bitcoin reserve. These dollar-pegged tokens like USDC and USDT are expected to play an essential role in the US economy.

Because of this, the new policy aims to treat them as part of the official financial system.

Under the proposed rules, stablecoin issuers will need licenses and may get access to Federal Reserve payment rails. They will also be required to hold stronger reserves.

This additional legality layer could result in stronger worldwide adoption and better integration with the trade-fi industry.

Some stablecoin issuers are already preparing for this move. For example, Ripple has applied for a banking license and a Fed Master account. On the other hand, Circle and other major players are expected to follow in the next few months.

Clearer Roles for Crypto Oversight

Confusion between agencies like the SEC and CFTC has been a significant issue for the U.S. crypto space. The new policy report focusing on a strategic Bitcoin reserve will change that.

Now, regulatory roles will be split more logically. The Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC will control areas like stablecoins.

On the other hand, the SEC’s role will be more limited. This reshuffle aims to reduce the overlap and make crypto oversight generally better.

The policy will also introduce stronger anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) standards. This will help clean up bad actors and bring more safety to the market.

CBDCs Could Be Blocked

One of the more surprising elements of the policy is a possible ban on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Anti-CBDC Act, which the administration supports, may block the development of a U.S.-issued digital dollar.

Instead, the policy favors private solutions like stablecoins (including USDT, USDC, and more). Security and trust are critical in crypto, and the policy aims to reinforce both. The new rules will call for regular audits, stronger reserve transparency, and clearer consumer rights.

Crypto exchanges will be required to maintain higher standards, such as compliance with AML/KYC regulations. The goal is to protect users from hacks, scams, and fraud, all while keeping the space open to innovation.

U.S. Report Hints at a National Digital Asset Stockpile Other Than Bitcoin Reserve

While Bitcoin reserve is this report’s highlight, it hints at a “National Digital Asset Stockpile.” This could include other cryptocurrencies like XRP. This idea would create a reserve of major altcoins to support U.S. interests in the digital space.

Overall, the upcoming report is one of the most critical moments in U.S. crypto policy. For investors, it could mean more clarity, safety, and opportunities.