Toncoin Price Struggles Near $3.00 As Bears Tighten Grip

Key Insights

Toncoin continues to face selling pressure within a descending channel.

$3.25 is one of the most important resistance levels that could flip its strength either way.

Support at $3.00 is important; a lower break could expose $2.95 and below.

Toncoin price has been stuck in a downtrend for weeks. The token trades close to $3.10 and faces constant rejection at major resistance levels. Since early August, sellers have controlled the market, and bulls are finding little traction.

Meanwhile, the repeated rejections of nearly $3.20 and $3.25 show how much pressure Toncoin is under.

Each bounce quickly fades and leaves the price vulnerable to another leg lower. Because of this, the $3.00 support level has become the most crucial line to defend.

Why Toncoin Price Remains Weak

The main problem for Toncoin is the descending channel pattern. Every attempt to push the cryptocurrency higher has run into resistance from moving averages and the channel’s upper boundary.

Toncoin trades within an ascending channel in the charts | Source: TradingView

Recent activity shows that the token trades between $3.08 and $3.15. That narrow range shows indecision, but also indicates that momentum is weakening.

Without a strong push from buyers, the Toncoin price could be at risk of slipping into the lower part of its channel.

Trader discussions also show the same theme of weak inflows and hesitant sentiment.

On-chain data recorded only about $575,000 in inflows on September 2. This is not nearly enough to counter the steady outflows seen in recent months.

Overall, upside strength will remain capped until larger players rotate back into Toncoin.

Technical Picture for Toncoin Price

The four-hour chart shows a bearish setup as well. Toncoin trades under its 20-day EMA at $3.13 and its 50-day EMA at $3.16.

The 100-day EMA at $3.21 and the 200-day EMA at $3.25 also form a dense wall of resistance. That cluster has repeatedly stopped recovery attempts.

Ali offers an outlook on Toncoin | Source: X

Analyst Ali says TON trades within a symmetric triangle and could be looking towards a 50% price move in either direction.

According to the charts, Support lies between $3.05 and $3.08, a zone where buyers have stepped in. In other words, a break below that range exposes $2.95, and from there $2.85 could come into play.

Momentum indicators are also confirming the weakness. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits near 49, which indicates indecision. Any moves under 45 would confirm stronger selling, while a jump above 55 would be a first sign of relief.

Market Context Adds to Pressure

The general crypto sentiment is mixed. Bitcoin and Ethereum have both stabilised after swings from the past week. However, many altcoins remain sluggish.

Conservative investors may prefer to wait for an apparent reversal. A decisive breakout above $3.25 would make a stronger case for buyers.

Aggressive traders might consider the support near $3.02 and $2.96 as possible entry zones. However, stop-losses below $2.90 might be worth considering to manage risk. Any bounce from oversold levels could be short-lived if volume does not confirm the move.

Swing traders should watch the RSI. If it drops below 35, an oversold bounce could develop. However, rallies into the $3.25–$3.30 area should be cautiously approached since sellers have repeatedly defended that zone.

For now, the path of least resistance is lower. Unless inflows improve and sentiment changes from here, Toncoin’s price will likely test the $3.00 support again soon.