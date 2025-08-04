Solana Price Surge Ahead, Analysts Forecast August Rally

Solana (SOL) recently had an incredible July, jumping over 40% and breaking past $200. But things have cooled off in August. After such a strong run, SOL dipped hard to $160, worrying some traders.

Meanwhile, attention is shifting to a fast-rising crypto called Remittix (RTX). Could RTX be the best crypto to buy now as Solana cools?

Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Bounce Back Fast?

After peaking above $206, Solana’s price dropped more than 12% in a week. The current price sits around $160, down almost 6% in the last 24 hours.

Analysts say this sharp drop was due to a pullback in DeFi activity and falling daily users. The Solana price prediction now depends on whether it can hold above the $160 level.

The network’s daily active addresses dropped from 4.1 million on July 21 to 3.2 million. This shows that some hype may have faded. Meanwhile, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) also fell, signaling a temporary slowdown in demand for its DeFi apps.

Adding to the concern, a whale dumped over 108,000 SOL onto exchanges like OKX and Binance. It was worth about $17.74 million. This made some fear more selling pressure.

But analysts are still hopeful. If SOL reclaims $180, it may quickly push back toward the $200 mark. Some predict a new high of $230–$250 in August if bullish volume returns.

Why Traders Are Talking About Remittix (RTX)

While Solana fights to stay above support, many investors turn to Remittix. It’s a new crypto project focused on solving real-world payment problems.

Remittix lets users send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries. This makes it perfect for freelancers, remote workers, and global businesses.

RTX is not just another hype coin. It already has working infrastructure, strong investor backing, and real growth momentum. The current price is $0.0895. However, early buyers also get a 50% token bonus before the soft cap of $18 million is reached.

Here are six key reasons why RTX is being called the top crypto to buy now:



Real-time FX conversion with low gas fees



Wallet launch set for Q3 with multi-currency support



Audited by CertiK for full transparency



Business API lets companies integrate crypto payouts



Early buyers enjoy a 50% bonus and referral rewards



RTX may not have Solana’s headlines yet. However, it’s showing signs of becoming the next big altcoin in 2025.

Final Verdict: Watch Both, But Act Fast

Solana may still reach a new high in August if it holds key support levels and network activity rebounds.

But while the wait continues, Remittix offers a rare early entry at a low price with a working product and utility. If you missed the last SOL rally, RTX is your second chance.

