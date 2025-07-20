SharpLink Gaming Just Bought Another $100 Million Worth Of ETH

Key Takeaways

SharpLink Gaming now holds over $1.2 billion in Ethereum and is the largest corporate ETH holder.

Institutions like BitMine and GameSquare are turning to Ethereum treasuries for yield and long-term value.

Ethereum’s deflationary model and staking rewards make it a popular favorite over Bitcoin for corporate reserves.

Institutional interest in crypto has taken a significant turn toward Ethereum. SharpLink is the center of this shift. It has become the world’s largest public corporate holder of ETH, with over $1.2 billion in total ETH assets.

This move puts SharpLink ahead of the curve, especially as the market price of Ethereum surged past $3,600.

Ethereum Strategy of SharpLink

SharpLink started its ETH accumulation in late May, with a $425 million private placement. In just nine days, it purchased over 144,000 ETH. The firm followed this with a major SEC filing to increase its common stock sales authorization by another $5 billion.

Source: X

Rather than simply holding ETH, SharpLink has staked 99.7% of its Ethereum holdings. This supports the Ethereum network and earns the company staking rewards, with about 415 ETH since June.

So why are institutions stacking up on ETH?

Ethereum offers more than price speculation. It has strong deflationary tokenomics, especially post-merge, and is therefore a direct competitor to Bitcoin.

Ethereum is a lot unlike Bitcoin, which serves mainly as a store of value. Cryptocurrency goes beyond just digital money.

It’s a foundational layer for decentralized technologies. It powers applications like DeFi, stablecoins, tokenized assets, and more.

BitMine & GameSquare Join the ETH Treasury Movement Alongside SharpLink

SharpLink isn’t alone in this strategy. Other companies like BitMine, which a well-known investor, Tom Lee, backs, now hold over 300,000 ETH. This stash is worth more than $1 billion. With this, the firm aims to buy 5% of the total supply of Ethereum over time.

Source: X

Meanwhile, GameSquare Holdings has launched a plan to build a $100 million Ethereum treasury. It recently completed a $70 million public offering with funds set aside for more ETH buys.

These companies are part of a much broader change. There, public firms diversify from traditional cash reserves into digital assets.

Ethereum ETFs Push Demand Even Higher

Ethereum’s popularity isn’t limited to corporate treasuries. Institutional investors have also been pouring money into ETH-focused ETFs. Amid this, BlackRock’s ETHA recently saw $489 million in a single day.

Total ETF inflows have now broken above the $5.5 Billion mark. This is putting additional pressure on Ethereum’s limited supply.

Source: X

Ethereum currently has 35 million ETH staked, and over 28% of its supply is locked. This has created scarcity that is now driving up value. At the same time, ETH-focused firms are acquiring tokens 36 times faster than new ETH is produced.

Ethereum Beats Bitcoin Among Corporations

Bitcoin is still highly popular as a macro hedge. However, Ethereum is quickly becoming the institutional complement. While Bitcoin is a static asset, Ethereum generates yield through staking and powers decentralized applications.

Bit Digital, for instance, sold all its Bitcoin to invest in Ethereum. Another mining firm, BTC Digital, has followed suit. These moves show that many companies now see Ethereum as a better-performing option for their treasury model. At least, compared to Bitcoin.

Another major factor boosting this move on Ethereum is the SEC’s relaxed approach to staking-as-a-service. So far, fewer regulatory obstacles have made it easier for public companies to stake ETH and earn yield.

This clarity has reassured institutions and allows them to build ETH-based strategies without having to risk regulatory scrutiny.

The investment of SharpLink in Ethereum reflects a calculated business move rather than a risky bet. It signals growing confidence in Ethereum’s broader capabilities beyond digital currency.