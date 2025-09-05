Robinhood Adds Toncoin To U.S. Listings as Trading Volume Surges

Key Insights

Robinhood now supports Toncoin trading in the U.S., ahead of Coinbase

Toncoin’s trading volume spiked 60% with institutional backing from Verb Technology

The Telegram-linked blockchain is seeing a rise in adoption and stronger liquidity

Robinhood has added Toncoin (TON) to its US crypto trading platform. American retail investors now have direct access to The Open Network.

The listing went live on August 28 and is part of Robinhood’s push to expand its lineup of digital assets. The platform has recently introduced other altcoins, including SUI, FLOKI, ONDO, and PENGU.

Toncoin Gains After Robinhood Listing

This move makes Robinhood one of the first major U.S. platforms to list Toncoin. The platform has also outpaced its larger rival, Coinbase, which has yet to add TON spot trading.

Retail Investors find that the new listing means more trading options and exposure to one of the fastest-growing blockchain platforms.

Robinhood lists Toncoin ahead of Coinbase | Source: X

Toncoin reacted quickly to the announcement and rose about 5% in the hours after the listing. Trading volume surged 60% to $280 million and showed strong investor interest. According to market data, Toncoin’s price stabilised at around $3.17, with resistance forming at $3.25.

The demand surge shows how powerful platform listings can be for liquidity and market confidence. By making Toncoin available, Robinhood is not only offering its users another asset. It is also helping to strengthen the coin’s presence in the US crypto market.

Institutional Support for Toncoin Adds Fuel

One of the biggest stories behind the Toncoin surge is the large-scale institutional involvement. Publicly listed company, Verb Technology, disclosed that it had bought $713 million worth of TON.

Verb Technology recently added Toncoin to its treasury | Source: X

The company had initially aimed to secure around 5% of Toncoin’s supply. However, the scale of its purchase shows the conviction among institutions in the asset’s future.

This type of backing does more than drive price action. It also points out a change in how traditional companies view blockchain-linked tokens. Such a whale investment indicates that Toncoin is increasingly being taken seriously as part of more crypto portfolios.

Telegram’s Role in Toncoin’s Growth

Toncoin is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a blockchain originally linked to Telegram. Now with Telegram boasting over 1 billion global users, the blockchain enjoys a rare advantage:

It has instant access to a massive user base. Over the last few months, Telegram has expanded its crypto partnerships. It now offers TON-based services like in-app payments and Web3 applications.

These integrations create real use cases for Toncoin, which extend beyond speculative trading. TON is becoming the go-to platform by bridging messaging and blockchain. This could attract retail and institutional adoption.

Robinhood’s Crypto Strategy

Adding Toncoin fits into Robinhood’s strategy of growing its digital asset offerings. The platform has steadily expanded its crypto menu under a more supportive U.S. regulatory climate.

Alongside TON, Robinhood has added altcoins such as Bonk (BONK), Stellar (XLM), Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU).

Each new listing gives Robinhood users greater choice while helping the platform compete with rivals like Coinbase and Kraken. The company’s crypto offerings expansion means it is pushing forward with its mission of increasing access to financial markets.

What this Means for the Crypto Market

Adding Toncoin to Robinhood’s U.S. platform is part of a larger trend in financial markets. Institutions and platforms are slowly weaving blockchain technology into their mainstream services.

The U.S. On-Chain Economic Data Initiative is making waves in crypto policy. It plans to publish macroeconomic data directly on public blockchains for greater transparency.

The US plans to bring macroeconomic data on-chain | Source: X

Moves like these show how blockchain is no longer treated as a fringe technology. Instead, it is becoming a significant part of financial infrastructure.

Toncoin’s growing adoption is accelerating its presence in mainstream finance. Robinhood’s support highlights the deepening connection between traditional and decentralized systems.