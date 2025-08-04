Remittix Skyrockets as XRP Nears Breakout Beyond $3 Mark

After a sharp correction, XRP is again flirting with the $3 mark, but analysts say the dip might not last long. However, while XRP eyes a rebound, all eyes shift to Remittix. It’s a fast-rising PayFi crypto that’s quietly stealing the spotlight.

With investor interest snowballing, Remittix is shaping up to be the real breakout play in the payments space. Here’s what’s driving the buzz.

XRP Price Tests Support Below $3 Amid Volatility

The XRP price recently dipped below the psychological $3 mark, shaking out short-term traders and triggering a wave of speculation. After reaching $3.65 in July, the asset corrected sharply, touching $2.80 before bouncing to its current level around $3.01.

While some see the dip as bearish, others view it as a classic retest of support before a possible breakout.

Analysts say Ripple’s price must reclaim $3.23 for bulls to gain traction. If that happens, upside targets include $3.50, $3.65, and potentially $4.00 in August.

Despite short-term pressure, long-term sentiment remains optimistic across multiple XRP News threads.

The RSI on the 4-hour chart sits at 31, hinting at oversold conditions. Daily RSI hovers around 48, a neutral zone that gives room for a bounce. Analysts believe that Bitcoin dominance remains a key factor.

If BTC.D drops, XRPBTC could surge again, giving XRP price prediction bulls a reason to re-enter. Other critical levels to observe are $2.80 on the downside and $3.30 on the upside.

Failure to hold $2.90 may drag the Ripple price toward $2.70 or even $2.45, aligning with the 200-day moving average. However, if the volume rises above $3.30, XRP could quickly resume its upward trend.

With volatility increasing and market focus shifting, XRP is a turning point. And while Ripple continues to draw attention, newer players like Remittix quietly steal the spotlight.

Why Remittix Might Overtake XRP In The Payments Race

Traders keep a close eye on the XRP price today. However, a growing number have shifted their attention to a fast-moving PayFi token called Remittix (RTX).

This low-cap contender isn’t just hype. It’s solving a real problem: global money transfers without SWIFT or Western Union friction. RTX allows users to send crypto and deposit fiat directly into bank accounts, with no middlemen or hidden fees.

What makes Remittix so compelling isn’t just its mission; it’s the delivery. Over $18 million has already poured into the project, now for $0.0895. More than 579 million tokens have been sold, and a wallet beta is now officially set for September 15.

That kind of traction is hard to ignore.

Here’s why smart traders are pivoting from XRP to RTX:

Remittix supports direct fiat deposits in 30+ currencies

It already has built-in KYC and fiat on-ramps

Major fintech backers are quietly accumulating RTX

Analysts tip it to outperform XRP in Q4

With XRP price predictions now shaky and Remittix’s momentum building fast, many believe RTX offers better upside and fewer roadblocks. As the wallet beta nears, the market starts recognizing that Remittix isn’t just a rival. It’s a serious replacement.

