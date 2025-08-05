Remittix Nears Wallet Launch and Listing, Cardano Community Accepts $71M Funding

Remittix (RTX) is heading toward its September 15, 2025, beta wallet launch. It is drawing investor interest thanks to its real-world use case. As this PayFi project expands, the Cardano community has just voted to approve a record-setting $71 million development fund. Thus, it is signaling deeper ecosystem evolution.

Cardano Governance Approves Massive Treasury Allocation

The Cardano community has greenlit a $71 million treasury proposal for core upgrades like Hydra scaling, Acropolis modular tooling, and Ouroboros Leios improvements.Those upgrades are essential for the Cardano network growth. It is the first time that on-chain funds will directly power foundational development under new smart contract oversight.

Cardano’s governance shift now requires monthly reports from Input Output Global. It is tracked by the Intersect organization and enforced with technical accountability tools. This move strengthens the blockchain’s decentralized development. At the same time, it aims to improve throughput and ecosystem longevity.

Why Remittix is the Best Crypto Presale of the Year?

While Cardano tightens its infrastructure, Remittix is preparing to simplify real-world crypto use. The Remittix beta wallet will launch as a mobile-first solution. This wallet will allow users to make seamless crypto-to-fiat transfers across more than 30 countries.

Backed by CertiK and SolidProof, it will integrate Ethereum and Solana. Thus, this wallet is going to enable fast and low-fee payments. RTX has already raised over $18.1 million. The project has sold over 581M tokens. It is currently offering a 40% bonus to investors. It is a golden opportunity to scoop up a newcomer, which could do wonders in the future like other top performers of the crypto market.

Remittix Is Quietly Becoming the Breakout Presale of 2025

Its Beta wallet will launch on Sept 15, and Android testing is taking place in August.

It is offering crypto-to-bank payments powered by Solana and Ethereum networks.

This platform has built solutions for freelancers, merchants, and remitters.

Remittix aims to eliminate the need for third-party fiat apps.

RTX is currently priced at $0.0895

Is Remittix: Best Crypto Presale Of 2025? Crypto whales are backing it. They only invest when they find a promising token with upside potential. RTX has what it takes to succeed in today’s competitive crypto market. Centralized exchanges are watching closely. Therefore, this could be the presale that changes everything.

Cardano’s Upgrade Roadmap vs. Remittix’s Utility Focus

While Cardano’s network aims for long-term modular scalability, Remittix is solving real-world problems right now. It focuses on making decentralized finance usable for the global gig economy. Everyone from freelancers to business merchants can rely on this platform for instant payment settlements. It is offering fast, low-gas-fee crypto transactions through a practical user experience.

Is Remittix the Top Crypto Presale of 2025? As DeFi adoption accelerates, this Layer 2 Ethereum alternative could become a leading player for passive income and global access. Its features prove that it got the utility and capability to thrive and deliver the solutions modern crypto users demand. Therefore, it could be the top crypto presale of the year and draw more funds as the presale nears its end.

