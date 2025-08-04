Pi Coin Drops to $0.35: Will RTX Surge Past It in August?

Pi Network Price (Pi coin) has dropped drastically, ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. It saw a 10% drop in the past 24 hours.

Remember that Pi network token unlocking is coming in August. Over 156 million Pi coins worth $68 million will be released. Analysts believe this upcoming event adds significant supply pressure just as bearish momentum intensifies.

If Pi Coin drops below the $0.40 support level, it risks falling to $0.32 or lower. Market sentiment around Pi Coin remains weak as forecasts lack confidence. Traders anticipate intensified downside pressure heading into August.

Meanwhile, interest in rival token RTX is growing among investors. RTX trades under $0.10 and shows signs of gaining momentum. Many believe RTX could outperform Pi Coin next month.

Pi Network Price Outlook: Bullish or Bearish?

Technical analysis shows Pi Coin facing persistent downward pressure. The price remains trapped below a long-term descending resistance level. Traders have repeatedly failed to push it past this trendline.

Bearish sentiment continues to dominate market behavior. Momentum indicators reflect weakening buying interest. The outlook stays uncertain unless Pi breaks above the resistance.

Pi coin failed to participate in the broader crypto market bullish rally. After peaking at $2.98 in February, it has declined gradually.

Source: CoinCodex

The RSI value is currently below 40. Historically, RSI values below 30 typically indicate oversold conditions. On the other hand, readings above 70 suggest overbought levels. PI coin’s RSI value shows sellers are mounting momentum and dominating the spot markets.

Pi coin price may break out of the $0.40 resistance. If this happens, it would set the stage for a new leg up. Some analysts remain optimistic about longer-term prospects. However, CoinCodex analysts see a bearish outlook.

While Pi network price action seems bearish, investors are diversifying into Remittix (RTX). It’s a token trading at $0.10 that is believed to have more potential than Pi coin.

Remmittix (RTX): Can this Sub‑$0.10 Altcoin Flip PI be used in August?

Amidst the myriad small-cap and cheap tokens to invest in. Remittix (RTX) is being touted as a leading contender. Remittix is designed as a PayFi solution enabling crypto-to-fiat bank deposits across 30+ countries.

Remittix is resolving a $19 trillion global payment problem. This token bridges the gap between traditional payment and cryptocurrency.

Some experts project a 200×–500× upside by 2026 as adoption increases. Remittix’s price remains under $0.10. At the same time, PI trades near $0.40, offering investors a rare low entry opportunity.

Remittix Highlights:

Remittix smart contracts are fully CertiK audited; liquidity and team tokens are locked for 3 years.

An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates.

50% bonus and $250,000 giveaway live now.

All transactions are fast, secure, zero charge, and staking and mobile wallet features are coming soon.

