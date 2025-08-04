Pepe, Uniswap, Remittix: Top Ethereum Tokens On Discount

The crypto market plunged following President Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs. This triggered over $630 million in liquidations and a 3.8% drop in total market cap to $3.75 trillion.

Ethereum tokens like Pepe Coin and Uniswap were hit hard. With this, PEPE fell 23% and UNI went down 7.6% in 24 hours. However, this correction creates rare entry points for established and emerging tokens.

Utility-focused projects like Remittix (RTX) are now the best cryptos to buy. This is happening amid the market taking a temporary pause. Let’s see what top ICO analysts are saying.

Pepe Coin Price Faces More Pressure: Daily Pattern Shows Bearish Descent

Pepe Coin is sliding 30% from a 7-day high, breaking support levels and falling from $0.0000135 to $0.00001. This comes as the broader market corrects after a week of crazy buying that rounded July off.

Yet, on-chain data shows promising signs. PEPE whales increased holdings by 8.2% during the dip. Also, over $47 million has exited exchanges, indicating accumulation, not panic selling.

A rebound could emerge while risks remain, especially if the price loses support at $0.00001. This could be seen if Bitcoin or meme coin turns positive.

In the reverse scenario, Pepe coin price breaking through support will send the top altcoin plunging to $0.0000091. It’s a further 10% loss from current prices.

Uniswap Suffers Amid DeFi Slowdown, but Long-Term Outlook is Strong

Uniswap has slipped to $8.85, sliding below its $10.10 support zone. The DeFi sector is seeing a drop in trading volumes as investors shift focus to simpler ETF exposure.

UNI’s daily volume has declined 15%, although TVL remains stable. This signaled that users aren’t abandoning the protocol, just trading less.

Despite current weakness, Uniswap’s fundamentals remain strong. Uniswap’s upcoming v4 upgrade aims to boost capital efficiency. Also, UNI’s RSI is near 40, suggesting it is nearing oversold territory.

If Ethereum rallies again, Uniswap prices could reclaim $12–$15. This could occur mainly as its multichain reach and governance features gain more traction.

Remittix Is 2025’s Growth Crypto Attracting Smart Money

Today, most DeFi tokens are focused on yield farming. Remittix, however, also enables near-instant crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries. This makes this top Defi project a utility-first, valuable solution in the real world.

Its enterprise tools instantly allow merchants to receive fiat settlements from crypto payments, with built-in compliance and tax reporting. That positioned Remittix as a top altcoin for 2025 and the best crypto presale for top ICO investors.

Key Features That Make Remittix The Next High-Growth Crypto

Solving a real-world $19T payments problem

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries

Utility-first token powering real transaction volume

Audited by CertiK — built with trust and transparency

Backed by working infrastructure, not vaporware

Remittix has launched a $250,000 community rewards campaign. It will soften the broader Ethereum token correction for its early holders.

This initiative has driven adoption ahead of its Q3 wallet launch. On the other hand, it offers participants rewards via referrals, content, and engagement.

Centralized exchange listings are likely coming soon, and transaction volume is set to increase. Remittix stands out as a top asymmetric bet in this market reset.

