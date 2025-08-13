Metaplanet Expands BTC Holdings To $1.85B After Latest Purchase

Key Insights

Japan’s Metaplanet has added another 518 BTC worth $61.4 million to its treasury. It now holds 18,113 BTC in total.

The company’s Bitcoin strategy has delivered a 468.1% BTC Yield this year.

The company finances its purchases without heavy debt or dilution, as Strategy is.

Metaplanet has made another splash in Bitcoin’s waters with an additional 518 BTC purchase. It was acquired for around $61.4 million. The Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed firm announced that the purchase was made at an average price of $118,519 per coin.

This means the company has a total Bitcoin reserve of 18,113 BTCs. It is worth approximately $1.85 billion based on current market prices.

Metaplanet’s Latest Bitcoin Acquisition Details

According to disclosures, the 518 BTC purchase cost 9.086 billion yen, or $61.4 million in US dollars. This latest purchase has raised the total Bitcoin investment of Metaplanet to roughly 270.364 billion yen. The firm made this purchase at an average price of $101,911 per Bitcoin.

MetaPlanet acquires an extra 518 billion in BTC | Source: X

It also makes Metaplanet one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. The company shares this stage alongside five other Bitcoin monoliths like MicroStrategy and Marathon Digital. The company’s aggressive accumulation is part of its Bitcoin Treasury Operations strategy.

This was launched in December of last year. So far, the funding for these purchases comes from a mix of equity issuances, zero-interest bonds, warrants, and operating income.

Creative Financing Supports Growth

Metaplanet’s approach to financing its Bitcoin purchases has gained attention for being creative. The company uses low-cost capital tools and avoids heavy debt while minimizing shareholder dilution.

This highly disciplined approach has allowed for aggressive Bitcoin accumulation without compromise on financial stability. Investors are now monitoring the strategy, seeing the company as a high-conviction Bitcoin proxy stock.

BTC Yield Shows Strong Performance

BTC yield is one of the most popular metrics for tracking Metaplanet’s strategy. This metric measures the percentage change in Bitcoin per fully diluted share, minus new share issuance effects.

It clearly shows how well the company is increasing its Bitcoin holdings. In particular, from July 1 to August 12, the company’s BTC yield was 26.5%. Earlier results were even more impressive, with Q4 of last year reaching 309.8% and Q2 hitting 129.4%.

On a year-to-date basis, BTC Yield has reached a highly impressive 468.1%. The current quarter has seen BTC Gain calculated at 3,549 BTC. This is equivalent to a BTC ¥ Gain of 63.195 billion in yen.

Market Effects and Strategic Outlook

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation shows great confidence in the asset’s strength over the long term. Its approach works well with companies adopting Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

Industry analysts believe that Metaplanet’s methods are similar to MicroStrategy’s long-term strategy, but with greater emphasis on creative capital raising.

Metaplanet’s reliance on zero-interest bonds and equity tools has helped the company to maintain financial flexibility. At the same time, it is pursuing aggressive accumulation. Metaplanet’s management has stated that the Bitcoin acquisition strategy will continue.

It may also use more financing tools for these purchases to take advantage of the now-favorable market conditions. If Bitcoin’s price continues upward, Metaplanet could climb even higher in corporate rankings.

Bitcoin’s Role in Metaplanet’s Transformation

Metaplanet’s pivot to Bitcoin late last year was a major shift in its corporate identity. The company was once a hospitality-focused business. However, it is now recognized as one of the biggest institutional participants in the crypto space.

This shows a wider market change, where Bitcoin is seen more as a strategic reserve asset. Metaplanet, adding 518 BTC to its reserves, has reiterated its commitment to Bitcoin as part of its business model.

The move now ranks Metaplanet as one of the most aggressive corporate Bitcoin buyers. This has strengthened Japan’s presence when it comes to crypto adoption.