Interest Returning? Ethereum Whale Buys 101,131 $ETH Worth $361M

A massive Ethereum whale recently purchased a staggering $361 million worth of ETH within two days.

This transaction was carried out through FalconX /Galaxy Digital and secured by BitGo. It is one of the largest ETH buys seen this year. How have the Ethereum inflows into whale wallets been lately?

Ethereum Whale Activity Shows Growing Market Confidence

Between August 4 and August 6, an Ethereum whale bought a staggering 101,131 $ETH at an average price of $3,640. The total size of this Ethereum buy was worth around $361 million. It was a move from an institutional investor.

Ethereum whale splashes $361 million on 101,131 $ETH | Source: X

ETH was distributed across three newly created wallets, all secured using BitGo’s institutional-grade custody services. Combined with FalconX and Galaxy Digital, this setup shows that the buyer wasn’t just investing.

They appeared to be preparing to manage the assets at scale. Such preparation points to a serious player who likely knows something that retailers do not.

More Upside Incoming?

Historically, whale activity doesn’t just shake up charts. It tends to motivate the rest of the market to follow suit. When big investors make moves like these, others tend to follow.

This creates a ripple effect, and smaller institutional investors (or even retail traders) might see this as a sign of confidence. This is without mentioning how large transactions reduce available supply on exchanges, and can be a considerable price booster.

Analyst Ted Pillows believes that Ethereum is currently in a momentum-gathering phase, before a push towards the upside.

Analyst Ted Pillows predicts a comeback for Ethereum | Source: X

The analyst says that Ethereum can make another attempt at testing (or even breaking) $4,000 again. This could be seen once it has gathered enough fuel. In other words, Ethereum could be on the verge of a comeback.

Why Institutions Are Choosing Ethereum Over Bitcoin

This huge Ethereum whale buy wasn’t the only bullish signal. Bitcoin ETFs reported their fourth consecutive day of outflows on 5 August.

It shed nearly $200 million, according to data from Farside Investors. On the other hand, the Ethereum ETF market raked in an impressive $73 million.

Ethereum ETF market records $73 million inflows amid Bitcoin outflows | Source: Farside Investors

This further indicates that investors are pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum as they move their focus. There is also a good reason for this. Ethereum is known for its TVL dominance. It powers thousands of DeFi apps, NFTs, and smart contracts.

It’s also more utility-driven than Bitcoin. Ethereum 2.0 has improved its energy consumption and is now more scalable. These factors have made it more attractive to the whales as a long-term investment.

In addition, recent updates from the SEC also confirmed that staking activities, under certain conditions, “do not count as securities offerings”. This has given investors more clarity and has boosted their trust in Ethereum-related products.

Ethereum Whale Buys Could Be A Signal Of A Maturing Market

The $361 million Ethereum whale purchase is more than just a headline. It shows that the crypto market is maturing. Institutions aren’t just dipping their toes in anymore.

Instead, they confidently jump into investments and are armed with the capital to do so. Bitcoin continues to face headwinds from macroeconomics and investor sentiment. However, Ethereum is slowly gaining ground against the crypto king in terms of dominance.

The Ethereum ecosystem is growing fast, regulations are becoming clearer, and institutional capital is following the signal. The next few days could provide some price direction for the asset.

Investors might even see a reattempt at breaking the $4,000 price level once again. This could be seen as Ethereum gathers the strength to rally towards the upside again.