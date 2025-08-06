If Pengu Coin Is This Cycle’s Shiba Inu, Could Remittix (RTX) Be This Cycle’s Solana

The meme coin wave continues to ripple through the market, but a new shift is taking shape. While names like PENGU and SHIB dominate short-term speculation, some investors are turning their attention to undervalued tokens with real-world impact.

That’s where Remittix (RTX) is quietly building momentum. It is mirroring the kind of foundational strength SOL showed before it exploded in the last cycle. It could be the one that delivers SOL-like performance in the future.

PENGU and SHIB are Heating Up, But Traders Want More Than Hype

Both PENGU and SHIB are flashing bullish setups that have traders watching closely. In the case of PENGU, analysts are pointing to a textbook falling wedge, along with RSI divergence and increased whale inflows.

It’s currently trading just below $0.036, with a potential breakout path toward $0.048. A breakout through its descending trendline could trigger a full bullish continuation. Whale inflows, reportedly over $3.7 million in just 24 hours, add further confidence that big players are positioning for a run.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu coin is drawing attention with its double-bottom and Cup & Handle chart formations. With SHIB hovering near $0.00001274, traders see a breakout to $0.0000239 as possible, representing a 36% gain if the setup plays out. Despite some resistance, retail investors remain active, and key support at $0.0000103 has held firm.

Solana Holds Range, But Momentum Has Cooled

The SOL price has traded between $125 and $180 since early 2024, unable to sustain its July breakout. After a failed attempt to break higher, SOL faced a rejection with a bearish engulfing candle. It now hovers near a weekly low. Although RSI and MACD are not indicating a specific direction, there is an increased risk on the downside towards the level of $145 in the short term.

Nonetheless, Solana still has good fundamentals and infrastructure, and a recovery of over $145 can re-establish the upward trend. Importantly, the absence of momentum causes some traders to switch to newer tokens with a more potent driver, like Remittix.

Why Remittix (RTX) is Being Compared to Early Solana (SOL)?

Back in its early days, SOL was mostly overlooked. Today, Solana processes billions in volume and hosts some of the most active blockchain applications. Remittix may be on a similar path, but instead of competing in the DeFi or NFT race, it’s focused on something even more essential: global crypto-to-fiat payments.

Here is what makes RTX different right now:

Global reach: send crypto directly to bank accounts in more than 30 countries

Real-time FX conversion with transparent rates

It is a utility-first token, which is powering real transaction volume

Wallet coming in Q3 2025: mobile-first and adoption-focused

Over $18M raised with 40% token bonus live for early buyers

Final Thought: 2025’s Breakout Token May Not Be A Meme

While PENGU and SHIB capture the meme coin crowd, investors looking for the next SOL-style growth story are watching Remittix closely. With a working product launching soon, rising capital inflows, and a clear utility angle, RTX is in a unique position.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway