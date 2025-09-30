Hyperliquid Price Surges To New High As VanEck CEO Voices Support

Key Insights

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck confirmed that his firm holds HYPE tokens and supports Hyperliquid’s governance.

Hyperliquid is preparing to launch its USDH stablecoin. It is attracting proposals from Paxos, Frax Finance, and Agora.

HYPE’s price has reached over $55 and has gained more than 1,200% since its lows late last year.

Hyperliquid price has reached fresh ATHs and has crossed the $55 mark after weeks of steady growth.

This milestone comes amid strong support from VanEck CEO Jan van Eck. He confirmed that his firm has been involved in the Hyperliquid ecosystem for several months.

VanEck CEO Backs Hyperliquid Price Growth

Hyperliquid has quickly become one of the most discussed names in crypto markets. The platform has daily volumes in the billions and a lifetime revenue of more than $106 million. The project has so far set itself up as a serious competitor to larger exchanges.

Jan van Eck took to X to praise Hyperliquid for its technology and transparent rollout process. He confirmed that VanEck holds HYPE tokens and actively contributes through research and governance participation.

Jan van Eck praises HYPE | Source: X

The interesting thing about his comments is that they showed more than casual interest. VanEck is now looking into deeper integration with Hyperliquid and is planning to engage directly with HyperEVM builders.

This institutional endorsement has given Hyperliquid much stronger visibility and reinforced confidence among traders. The firm’s recognition also shows how traditional finance is starting to embrace decentralised platforms.

The USDH Stablecoin and Institutional Proposals

One of the biggest drivers behind the recent price action of $HYPE is the upcoming launch of its native stablecoin, USDH.

The token reduces reliance on third-party assets like USDT and USDC. It is expected to strengthen liquidity within the platform.

Six proposals have already been submitted to manage or issue USDH. It has drawn interest from established firms. Paxos suggested a model where most reserve interest would fund HYPE buybacks.

Six proposals have already been submitted to manage or issue USDH | Source: X

Frax Finance proposed using its stablecoin reserves to mint USDH. They have also offered to direct its earnings to staking rewards and token buybacks.

Agora, a stablecoin issuer co-founded by Nick van Eck, also submitted a plan to make USDH a hyper-native asset. This proposal shows the fresh overlap between traditional finance and decentralised innovation.

$HYPE’s Price Technical Outlook

Technical indicators indicate that the Hyperliquid price may have more room to grow. The token is currently testing resistance between $50 and $52.

It also has an ascending triangle pattern forming on the daily charts. Notably, each retest of this level has drawn stronger buying activity.

Hype’s outlook shows a steady multi-month uptrend | Source: TradingView

On-chain data support this bullishness because the absorption ratio has declined while the price rises. This indicates that fewer sellers are active, making upward movement easier.

The weekly chart shows firm support above $42. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reset and is climbing again.

These signals show that the market is ready for another leg upward. Also, analysts now see $60 to $70 as possible targets if resistance breaks cleanly.

Whale Activity and Market Demand

Institutional moves have also affected Hyperliquid’s price action. For example, Lion Group Holding Ltd. disclosed plans to shift its Solana and Sui holdings into HYPE. This is happening amid BitGo’s custody support for HyperEVM assets.

The company’s reallocation could amount to nearly 100,000 HYPE tokens. Whales are following the trend as well. September 8 saw large investors buy over $24 million worth of HYPE in a single day.

James Wynn have also opened leveraged long positions and are showing confidence in continued upside. Overall, hyperliquid has already outperformed analyst expectations this year.

It has quickly grown into one of the most active decentralised exchanges. Its ability to attract retail traders and institutional players is one of the factors.

This sets it apart from many DeFi platforms that remain retail-driven. The planned USDH stablecoin could boost liquidity and capture revenue for buybacks.