Fundamental Global To Raise $5B For Ethereum Treasury Strategy

Key Insights

Fundamental Global has just filed to raise $5 billion for an Ethereum-focused treasury strategy.

The company plans to use most funds to buy and stake ETH.

This move further establishes Ethereum as a major institutional asset in treasury management, alongside Bitcoin.

Nasdaq-listed holding company Fundamental Global has announced a significant move into the crypto space. The firm has just filed an S-3 registration with the U.S. SEC to raise up to $5 billion. It plans to use this multi-billion-dollar raise to build a dedicated Ethereum (ETH) treasury.

FG Nexus Doubles Down on Ethereum as Strategic Treasury Asset

This isn’t Fundamental Global’s first step into Ethereum. Just days before the latest filing, the company secured $200 million through a private placement to begin purchasing ETH.

The company now has its eyes set on a much larger pool of capital, showing its belief in Ethereum’s long-term value.

Another company jumps on Ethereum as a treasury asset | X

Ethereum has quickly become more than just another popular cryptocurrency. The asset has a significant role in Defi, smart contracts, and blockchain infrastructure.

This has made it an institutional favourite as a strategic asset. It helps companies diversify their holdings, earn yield, and stay ahead of competitors. The company plans to use the capital it raises to buy, stake, and earn yield from ETH through DeFi platforms.

FG Nexus Targets $5B Raise via Flexible Shelf Offering Strategy

The $5 billion raise will be executed through a shelf offering. For context, Shelf Offerings are a structure that allows companies (like Fundamental Global) to issue shares in batches over time.

The company has already partnered with ThinkEquity under an at-the-market (ATM) sales agreement. This accounts for $4 billion of the total target.

This approach gives the company flexibility. It can adjust the size, price, and timing based on market conditions. Additionally, the remaining funds not used for Ethereum purchases will go toward general business operations.

Ethereum’s Rising Price Adds Fuel to the Strategy

The timing of Fundamental Global’s announcement is no accident. ETH is trading close to $4,000, on the back of the recent altcoin rally. It also improves regulatory clarity in the US crypto space. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has jumped 3%, showing strong investor sentiment.

Ethereum rises 3% on the news | Source: CoinMarketCap

So far, Fundamental Global isn’t alone in this space. Other companies have recently moved to include Ethereum in their treasuries. For example, SharpLink Gaming has raised around $200 million via an ATM offering to expand its ETH holdings.

The company also filed to increase its shelf offering to $6 billion, up from an earlier $1 billion. Finally, firms like BitMine and Bit Digital are also building ETH reserves. These moves show that ETH is increasingly regarded as a powerhouse in next-gen corporate finance.

Fundamental Global Rebrands Amid Ethereum Push

Alongside its Ethereum strategy, the company is also in the middle of a rebrand to FG Nexus Inc. Its NASDAQ ticker symbols are now FGNX and FGNXP.

So far, the company’s stock has responded positively to the announcement. After-hours trading saw a 2% rise, which shows investor approval of the crypto-focused shift. The question now is what comes next for Ethereum as a treasury asset.

Just as more companies follow Fundamental Global’s lead, Ethereum will likely become more popular on Wall Street. This kind of institutional interest in ETH could fuel further price increases and encourage even more growth for the platform.

Whether or not other major firms will try to match Fundamental Global’s $5 billion plan remains to be seen. However, Ethereum is becoming a serious competitor for space in corporate treasuries.