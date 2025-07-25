Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2025: XRP, DOGE, BCH, HYPE & More

Key Points:

XRP and HYPE have been gaining ground lately, due to regulatory clarity, investor interest, and rising adoption.

Memecoins like DOGE, BONK, and PEPE thrive in the ongoing “memecoin super cycle.”

There has been a great deal of regulatory progress and TradFi integration. Both of these factors drive confidence in crypto.

As the year marches on, the crypto market is once again buzzing with activity. New tokens are showing up, and old favorites are making comebacks.

Because of this trend, institutional investors are ranking crypto more than ever. Here’s a helpful overview of cryptocurrencies to help you understand which assets may be worth looking at, and why.

XRP Gains Momentum Amid Regulatory Clarity

XRP is having one of its best years in recent memory. This comes after its prolonged legal battle in the U.S. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of writing, Ripple’s native token is now benefiting from fresh regulatory clarity and institutional interest.

As of mid-July, XRP is trading between $3.65 and $3, after recently peaking above $3.60. Analysts expect a push above $4.00 before year-end, especially if the cryptocurrency’s strength continues.

XRP’s strength lies in cross-border payments; whales have accumulated the cryptocurrency for months.

HYPE Token Surges on Hyperliquid Innovations

HYPE is one of the year’s fastest-growing tokens. It was launched in December last year and has surged to an all-time high of $49.86. At press time, it had a market cap above $15 Billion.

HYPE’s major use case is tied to its native platform, Hyperliquid, which supports fast gas-free trading. The recent launch of the “Hyperbridge” for cross-chain transfers is an excellent highlight for HYPE.

Another notable highlight is the integration of USDTO on its HyperEVM protocol. By the end of the year, analysts expect HYPE to trade between $50 and $75. This is assuming it maintains user growth and stays competitive.

Dogecoin Defies Odds with Community Strength

Dogecoin has stood as one of the most talked-about coins over the years. It may have started as a joke, but it has a loyal community and is culturally relevant. Interestingly, both of these qualities have helped it survive several market winters..

Now trading near $0.26, DOGE has bounced from recent lows and could aim for $0.80 or even $1.50 if the bulls take up the baton. Bullish predictions stretch as high as $3.00 in extreme cases. However, investors should be wary of DOGE’s volatility.

In short, DOGE proves that meme coins are not just hype. They have become a category of their own and are going strong.

Bitcoin Cash Gains Traction with Speed and Affordability

Bitcoin Cash is showing a great deal of strength as a reliable payment option. Unlike Bitcoin, BCH is big on lower fees and faster transaction speeds. This factor alone appeals to users and developers and has helped it to stay afloat.

BCH traded between $400 and $500 in July but still has room to grow. Predictions for this year indicate a possible range from $305 to $799, with optimistic targets reaching as high as $1,000.

Resistance is around $520, and support is at $474, which are primary technical levels. However, there is an ongoing competition among layer-1 blockchains, a hurdle BCH must continue to jump.

BONK & PEPE Evolve Beyond Meme Status with Ecosystem Growth

Both BONK and PEPE have taken memecoins to a new level this year and in the past.. BONK is a part of the Solana ecosystem and has benefited from strong network growth.

Meanwhile, PEPE, which is based on Ethereum, is big on meme culture and viral trends. In July, Binance removed the “Seed Tags” from both tokens. It is a sign that they’re maturing in the eyes of exchanges.

BONK price targets now range from $0.000098 to $0.000163. On the other hand, PEPE predictions put the cryptocurrency anywhere between $0.000018 and $0.000029.

TRUMP Token Rises as a Politically Charged Memecoin

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is the youngest of all the above. Despite being so young, it has been one of the most resilient assets launched this year. TRUMP has appeal, because it is both a memecoin and is tied to a sitting US president.

This means its utility will likely remain strong until 2028. TRUMP predictions put the asset anywhere between $7 and $17.

However, political sentiment is expected to control price action even more strongly than technical action. Overall, TRUMP is a speculative bet. It is a high-risk, possibly high-reward bet that only the bold can take.