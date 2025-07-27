Crypto Price Analysis: ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, And HYPE

Key Points:

Ethereum has been outperforming the market lately, but its borrowing market is now overheated and could be hinting at a short-term correction.

XRP has dropped 14%, especially after large token transfers linked to Ripple co-founder.

Cardano and Solana have held firm so far, while HYPE continues to aim high despite tough odds.

The crypto market analysis is showing a mix of caution and optimism as July winds down. Borrowing rates, whale activity and investor sentiment appear to be influencing prices across major altcoins.

Ethereum’s lending market is overheating, signaling rising leverage and risk among investors. Meanwhile, XRP faces intense selling pressure sparked by large holders, causing sharp price swings.

While Cardano and Solana are holding important support levels, here are a few things to know about HYPE.

Ethereum Crypto Price Analysis: ETH’s Borrowing Frenzy Sparks Resistance

Crypto price analysis showed that the Ethereum price strength has slowed. This happened even after riding high on Bitcoin’s rally. The main concern right now is its borrowing market.

According to 10X Research’s Markus Thielen, borrowing demand on Aave has been on the rise lately. In addition, utilization rates jumped from 86% to 95% in July.

This rapid rise in borrowing has sent interest rates soaring, and is discouraging new leveraged positions. According to the charts, the cryptocurrency is now battling with the $4,000 price level

Ethereum facing resistance at $4,000 | Source: TradingView

The Fibonacci extension levels could be pointing towards a dip to the $3,200 price level.

If this level fails, the cryptocurrency could target its 200-day EMA around $2,600. The only invalidation of this outlook would be a break above the psychological $4,000 price level.

XRP’s Whale Moves Trigger Price Turbulence

Crypto price analysis of XRP suggested that it has seen a steep 14% drop this week. Much of it comes down to wallet activity. Recently, a wallet linked to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen reportedly moved 50 million XRP worth around $175 million.

Roughly $140 million of those tokens were transferred to exchanges and interestingly, the timing couldn’t be worse. The sell-off came right before the cryptocurrency retreated from the $3.65 high.

XRP’s ongoing price decline | Source: TradingView

XRP is facing a possible dip towards $2.8 or even its 200-day EMA at $2.26. Now with this, traders are becoming more and more wary.

It is worth mentioning though, that XRP still has a chance of hitting the $6 mark or even higher. Per crypto price analysis, this could be seen if a rebound from anywhere around $3 occurs with strong volumes.

Cardano Crypto Price Analysis Eyes Rebound After ETF Buzz

Cardano had its moment in the sun earlier this week. The token surged by nearly 16% after Grayscale filed for a spot ADA ETF. However, it's now pulled back slightly and trades around $0.80.

Cardano could be on the verge of a rebound | Source: TradingView

Despite the dip, bulls are holding firm above the $0.74 support. That zone is proving to be an important one, and technical indicators are showing a great deal of promise. The ADA RSI sits at a neutral 60 and is being supported for bullishness by the MACD.

The next big hurdles will be the $0.94 resistance level and the psychological $1.00 mark.

So far, on-chain activity remains strong, with Binance seeing over $240 million in ADA trades. As long as ADA stays above its 50-day moving average, the trend will likely remain upward.

Solana Holds Strong Amid Market Jitters

Crypto price analysis indicated that the Solana is holding steady around $177. Also, it is down about 3% on the day and week. Even with the pullback, it’s up 21.4% this month and is one of the stronger performers among altcoins.

Solana’s current performance | Source: TradingView

The $175–$177 range is being closely watched by analysts across the board. It is regarded as a major support zone, and if Solana dips below it, the next stop could be $165. However, if it holds, analysts say a rally to $200 is possible.

A major factor here is the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. If the Fed signals a rate cut or takes a dovish stance, it could push SOL higher. Until then, however, many traders are sitting on the sidelines.

HYPE Token Rides Momentum With Meme Appeal

HYPE has been on a tear since launching in November last year, it has climbed over 550%. The cryptocurrency is now trading just above $43, with a lot of buzz around it hitting $69.69.

HYPE in a strong uptrend | Source: TradingView

HYPE is technically still in an ascending channel that has held all year. Its RSI sits around 51. This means there's room for a move if volume returns.

However, momentum is currently neutral, and the token will need a 60% rally to reach the target. That said, the fundamentals are solid, and whether or not it hits $69.69, HYPE is becoming more than just a meme.