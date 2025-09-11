BlackRock Leads As Ethereum ETFs Gain Edge Over Bitcoin’s

Key Points

Ethereum ETFs posted over $1.2 billion in inflows this week, and BlackRock’s ETHA led the charge.

Bitcoin ETFs have seen inflows too, but their strength has lagged behind Ethereum’s for six straight weeks.

Institutional demand shows Ethereum’s dominance beyond just a digital currency.

Ethereum ETFs are gaining momentum against their Bitcoin counterparts. Over the past six weeks, Ethereum-linked funds have drawn stronger inflows while Bitcoin ETFs have struggled with uneven performance.

Six Consecutive Weeks Of Inflows

August 28 alone saw the spot Ethereum ETFs rake in $39.2 million in inflows. This came after a massive $307 million surge the day before.

This strong demand brought weekly inflows past $1.2 billion according to SoSoValue data. Comparatively, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $179 million in inflows on the same day and $388.6 million this week.

Spot Ethereum ETFs have been strong in performance lately | Source: Soso Value

This is the sixth consecutive week Ethereum ETFs have outperformed Bitcoin ETFs in attracting institutional capital. The trend shows just how much investor sentiment has changed and the belief in Ethereum’s use cases.

The Data Behind Ethereum’s Surge

As of late August, Ethereum ETFs have gathered $13.64 billion in cumulative inflows and now manage $30.17 billion in assets. That means they now hold 5.44% of Ethereum’s total market cap.

Bitcoin ETFs are larger by far and have $54.19 billion in inflows alongside $144.57 billion in assets under management. However, Ethereum’s pace of growth has become hard to ignore.

The spot Bitcoin ETFs have raked in strong inflows as well | Source: Soso value

For example, between July 21 and 27, Bitcoin ETFs saw only $72.3 million in inflows while Ethereum ETFs added $1.84 billion. The following week saw Bitcoin’s funds record $642.9 million in outflows compared to Ethereum’s $154.3 million gains.

Even during turbulent weeks, Ethereum has shown steadier results.

BlackRock Still Leads The Charge

According to Farside Investors and Soso Value data, BlackRock dominates the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF markets. Its IBIT fund, for example, leads Bitcoin products with $83.54 billion in assets after a $50.87 million inflow on August 27.

Over on the Ethereum side, its ETHA fund accounts for $17.19 billion and added $262.63 million that same day. Fidelity and Grayscale are trailing behind, but are still active players.

BlackRock’s ETHA fund was the best performer on 28 August | Source: X

This institutional presence has reinforced confidence in both assets. Yet, the stronger inflows into Ethereum products indicate that investor priorities are changing.

Ethereum’s technical role in building blockchain platforms may make it more attractive to funds looking for long-term value.

Bitcoin ETFs Still Hold Scale

Despite Ethereum’s strength, Bitcoin ETFs are still far larger in absolute terms. They continue attracting significant attention and still dominate all ETF assets under management.

On August 28, the Bitcoin ETFs drew $179 million in net inflows, marking their fourth consecutive day of gains. For many investors, Bitcoin is still the first choice for crypto exposure, especially as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty.

The Federal Reserve maintains cautious interest rate policies, and equity markets show signs of strain. With this, Bitcoin’s position as digital gold continues to strengthen.

Ethereum ETFs Signal Changing Market Dynamics

Ethereum ETFs have been outperforming Bitcoin ETFs for six weeks in a row. This is a sign that the market dynamics are changing and Institutional investors are increasingly diversifying into assets that offer more than just a store of value.

The network’s dominance in DeFi, staking, and smart contracts also sets it apart as one of the strongest long-term contenders to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin continues to dominate in size and recognition. However, Ethereum’s steady inflows show its appeal to those betting on blockchain infrastructure. Ethereum ETFs may answer the question of the balance of power in crypto investments if this strength continues.