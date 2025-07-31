BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Sees $147M Inflow Amid Strong Bullish Shift

Key Points

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF recently saw $147.4 million in inflows on July 29, leading the ETF market.

The inflow indicates that institutional interest is again rising, and a BTC price rally could be inbound.

Despite unclear macroeconomics worldwide, the market shows that traction is rising for Bitcoin.

According to Farside Investors, the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF recorded a daily inflow of $147.4 million on July 29. This massive inflow of funds shows that institutional demand for Bitcoin is strong. This is despite the ongoing economic uncertainty in and outside the US.

ETF flows have become a powerful indicator of crypto market sentiment over the last few months. When funds like BlackRock’s IBIT pull in large sums, it tends to point towards strong investor confidence. The latest inflow could be a warning sign for the next leg up in Bitcoin’s price.

Why the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Inflow Matters

$147.4 million in inflows in BlackRock Bitcoin ETF within a single day is no small feat, especially in crypto. It shows the ongoing interest in the ETF market and that institutional investors are ramping up their Bitcoin exposure.

Historically, such moves have often come before price breakouts, and history could be about to repeat.

Blackrock leads the Bitcoin ETF charge | Source: Farside Investors

The inflow comes as Bitcoin trades near the $115,000 support level. This price point has acted as a floor in recent weeks. Also, if the inflows remain steady, it could push BTC toward its next resistance zone at $123,000.

Traders and analysts are watching the charts for any signs of movement. If the buying pressure holds, Bitcoin may soon retest its local highs.

Market Metrics Point to Bullish Strength

The effects of the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF inflow go beyond just price and speculation. On-chain data supports the idea that large holders are accumulating en masse. For example, wallets holding over 1,000 BTC have increased in number, proving that “whales” expect higher prices ahead.

According to the charts, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 60. This indicated room for upward movement before the asset becomes overbought. Combined with the ETF inflow, this creates a favorable setup for traders looking for short-term gains.

Bitcoin’s RSI shows more room for further upside | Source: TradingView

Technical analysts are also watching resistance at the $123,000 level. That is where selling pressure emerged last week.

If BlackRock and other funds continue to attract capital, Bitcoin could break through this barrier. Further, it could target anywhere between $135,000 and $150,000.

Institutional Interest in Bitcoin Gains Ground

BlackRock’s strength in the crypto ETF market has been undeniable lately. Its IBIT fund is now the leader among U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

When writing, the total assets under management across all Bitcoin ETFs are now more than $153 billion. This is based on the data from SosoValue. BlackRock’s IBIT accounts for over $87 billion of that.

More than $153 billion in AUM | Source: SosoValue

These numbers show that institutional money isn’t just dipping into Bitcoin, it’s pouring in. Wall Street is embracing digital assets as part of its diversified portfolios.

The result is a slow but steady change in how Bitcoin is viewed. Bitcoin is now perceived not as a speculative asset, but as a long-term store of value.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surge: Institutional Momentum Fuels High Hopes

The latest inflow into the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF offers both opportunity and promise. For traders, BTC could be on the verge of another push towards the upside.

Analysts now have targets between $123,000 and as much as $250,000 as year-end predictions. This is mainly possible if Bitcoin continues to trade at above $100,000.

For long-term investors, BlackRock’s achievement shows that Bitcoin is still attractive to institutional backers. As larger players buy into the ETF market, the asset class will likely gain more legitimacy. This trend may help to reduce BTC’s volatility over time and make the asset more attractive.

A Strong Signal for Bitcoin’s Future

The $147.4 million inflow into the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF is more than a headline grabber. Institutional investors are showing strong support for Bitcoin in large numbers.

This comes even as broader financial markets struggle with challenges and uncertainty. If inflows continue this way, we could see Bitcoin hit several new ATHs before the end of the year, as expected.