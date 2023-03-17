What ‘Everything Everywhere’ has taught us about racism and representation in Hollywood

The part of Evelyn in the script from writer-director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert instantly grabbed her attention.

“This is a very ordinary woman, an Asian, immigrant woman, who is dealing with all the problems that we all can relate to,” Yeoh told Amanpour. “And what I loved about it, it was like this is an ordinary woman who is being seen, who’s given a role to play as a superhero.”

Yeoh made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, becoming the first Asian woman to win in the best actress category. Now, it remains to be seen whether she’ll make history again as the first Asian woman to win a best actress Academy Award.

No matter what happens on Oscar night, her numerous awards this season are a clear indication that Yeoh, too, is finally being seen in Hollywood as the versatile actor she’s always been.

“Maybe I’ve been rehearsing for 40 years for this ultimate role,” she says.

His phone stopped ringing because there weren’t enough roles for Asian actors

Ke Huy Quan teared up as he cradled the award in his arms.

“This is a really emotional moment for me. Recently I was told that if I were to win tonight I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category,” Quan said as he won a Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for outstanding supporting actor for his portrayal of the hapless and heroic Waymond Wang. “When I heard this, I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change.”

Quan was born in Saigon and came to Los Angeles in 1979 after fleeing Vietnam and living in Hong Kong as a refugee after the war ended. He began his Hollywood career as a beloved child actor in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies.” He kept on auditioning after that, but his phone stopped ringing, Quan told The New York Times.

“When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities,” Quan said during the SAG Awards.

Quan reimagined his career path, going on to study film at the University of Southern California and to work behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director. He wouldn’t have another film role for nearly 20 years.

Seeing the Asian cast of the 2018 movie “Crazy Rich Asians” made him realize how much he missed acting. And as soon as he came across the “Everything Everywhere” script, he knew he was the right person to play Waymond.

“I wanted it more than anything. I thought it was written for me,” Quan told Boston NPR news station WBUR.

His big-screen comeback has earned him rave reviews and numerous accolades, including Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for best supporting actor. And Quan, 51, says these days he’s feeling more optimistic about the Hollywood prospects for him and other Asian actors.

“The landscape looks so different now than before,” Quan said at the SAG awards.

He went on to offer words of encouragement for others who may feel the way he did for decades.

“To all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going, because the spotlight will one day find you.”