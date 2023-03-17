Subway unveils its new second headquarters location in Florida

Chidsey lives in Coral Gables. Trevor Haynes, Subway’s president of North American operations, continues to list Connecticut as his base on his LinkedIn account, while the company’s chief operating officer Michael Kappitt lists Florida.

Subway already had its Independent Purchasing Cooperative based in Miami dating back to the days of founder and former CEO Fred DeLuca, with the coop providing franchisees with supplies and ingredients. In a prepared statement, Chidsey termed Miami “an ideal location for our business to continue to evolve as part of our ongoing transformation journey.”

That journey could include a new owner in the year ahead, after Subway confirmed last month it is actively soliciting offers for the business which could be worth $10 billion.

Separately, the philanthropic foundation of the late Subway co-owner Peter Buck asserted last month that it expects to receive a 50 percent stake in the company as Buck’s will is finalized.

Subway did not provide details on how the New York City-based Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation might have a say in any strategic decisions going forward, should the PCLB Foundation retain its shares. Chidsey addressed the topic briefly last month in an interview with Fox Business.

“As for the families, they own the business — it’s really up to them to decide what they want to do with the asset,” Chidsey told Fox Business. “All we can really do is grow the business and get franchisees in a better spot, regardless of what they choose to do.”