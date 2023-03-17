Subway unveils its new second headquarters location in Florida

As it seeks a buyer, Subway unveiled its new, dual headquarters office in Miami not far from where CEO John Chidsey lives, even as it packs up at its longtime Sub Way campus in Milford for a new Connecticut office in Shelton that will retain a designation as a headquarters address.
Miami-Dade County is renaming a street in its Waterford district as Sub Way, where the restaurant chain will have a mock restaurant to try out new formats to serve customers. About 150 Subway workers are located at the new office, which Subway confirmed last summer would become a headquarters office.
As of Friday, the company listed nearly 50 corporate jobs in Miami and Milford, a slight majority of them in Florida and with five positions listing both cities as possible landing spots for new hires.
That journey could include a new owner in the year ahead, after Subway confirmed last month it is actively soliciting offers for the business which could be worth $10 billion.
Separately, the philanthropic foundation of the late Subway co-owner Peter Buck asserted last month that it expects to receive a 50 percent stake in the company as Buck’s will is finalized.
Subway did not provide details on how the New York City-based Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation might have a say in any strategic decisions going forward, should the PCLB Foundation retain its shares. Chidsey addressed the topic briefly last month in an interview with Fox Business.
“As for the families, they own the business — it’s really up to them to decide what they want to do with the asset,” Chidsey told Fox Business. “All we can really do is grow the business and get franchisees in a better spot, regardless of what they choose to do.”