XRP ETFs Shift to Outflows After a $1.2 Billion Surge

XRP exchange-traded products have turned negative after a powerful run that pushed cumulative net inflows above $1.2 billion. By March 13, 2026, weekly XRP fund flows had fallen to minus $76.1 million, according to CoinShares, while product trackers cited daily redemptions including a $16.62 million outflow on March 6. The reversal matters because it breaks one of the strongest institutional demand streaks in crypto funds outside bitcoin and ether.

That shift does not erase the scale of the earlier build-up. Multiple trackers and market reports show XRP-linked ETFs and ETPs accumulated roughly $1.2 billion to $1.26 billion in net inflows before the latest withdrawals, a notable figure for a product category that only began scaling in late 2025. CoinTelegraph reported cumulative inflows near $1.2 billion after the first outflow day, while later market coverage tied the peak closer to $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion before March redemptions trimmed the total.

XRP Fund-Flow Snapshot Metric Value Context Weekly XRP fund flows -$76.1 million Week ending March 13, 2026 Prior week XRP fund flows -$133.0 million Shows two straight negative weeks Year-to-date XRP fund flows $20 million Still positive despite March reversal XRP assets under management $2.402 billion CoinShares asset-level total Largest reported March daily outflow $16.62 million March 6, 2026 Source: CoinShares data available as of close March 13, 2026; SoSoValue-based market reports dated March 6-10, 2026. Why hasn’t anyone else asked this question about xrp?

byu/Queasy-Antelope-1571 inCryptoMarkets

-$76.1M Weekly Flow Signals a Clear Break in XRP Demand

The cleanest cross-asset data point comes from CoinShares. In its weekly digital asset fund-flows report, XRP posted a $76.1 million weekly outflow, following a $133.0 million outflow in the prior week, with data available as of the close on March 13, 2026. That makes XRP one of the largest weekly losers among tracked crypto assets over that period, even as bitcoin still attracted $793.4 million and ethereum drew $315.3 million.

The comparison matters. XRP had been one of the standout altcoin products during the earlier phase of 2026, when bitcoin and ether funds were more mixed on some sessions. By March, the pattern had flipped: capital concentrated back into the largest, most liquid crypto vehicles while XRP and some other altcoin products absorbed redemptions. BSC News, citing SoSoValue data, reported an $18.11 million net outflow on March 9 and described the move as part of a broader rotation toward bitcoin and chainlink-linked products.

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XRP remains positive on a year-to-date basis despite the reversal.

CoinShares shows XRP at $20 million in year-to-date flows and $2.402 billion in assets under management as of March 13, 2026, indicating the March pullback has reduced but not erased earlier institutional allocations.

Why March 6 Triggered the Largest Reported Daily XRP ETF Exit

The most cited single-session stress point in March was March 6, 2026. KuCoin, referencing SoSoValue data, reported $16.62 million in XRP ETF outflows that day, the largest withdrawal of the month. The breakdown it cited showed 21Shares losing $10.60 million, Bitwise $3.65 million, and Grayscale $2.37 million. A separate report from Bloomingbit also cited the same $16.6 million figure for that session, reinforcing the size of the move.

🇺🇸 ETF FLOWS: ETH, SOL and XRP spot ETFs saw net inflows on Jan. 28, while BTC spot ETFs saw net outflows. BTC: – $19.64M

ETH: $28.1M

SOL: $6.69M

XRP: $6.95M pic.twitter.com/cuj5p1C1Oj — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) January 29, 2026

Those withdrawals came after cumulative inflows had climbed to roughly $1.24 billion and, by some trackers, briefly approached $1.26 billion. The Coin Republic reported that the March 6 outflow pulled cumulative inflows down from a midweek peak near $1.26 billion to about $1.24 billion. That is the core tension in the story: the category is still large in absolute terms, but marginal demand has weakened enough to reverse the direction of daily flows.

XRP ETF Flow Timeline Late 2025: XRP-linked ETF and ETP products begin building a sustained inflow streak, according to market trackers and CoinShares historical flow tables. Bitrue Research: XRP Price Down 60% From Peak Despite ETF Inflows, Regulatory Wins, and Record XRPL Activity

byu/ProfitableCheetah inCryptoCurrency January 2026: Cumulative inflows reach about $1.2 billion after a strong start to the year, before the first notable outflow sessions are recorded. March 6, 2026: Reported daily net outflow hits $16.62 million, the largest March withdrawal cited by SoSoValue-based coverage. March 9, 2026: Another reported daily outflow of $18.11 million extends the pressure. March 13, 2026: CoinShares records weekly XRP fund flows at -$76.1 million, after -$133.0 million the prior week.

$2.402B AUM vs $89.99B Market Cap: Why the Pullback Still Matters

Even after the outflows, XRP products remain large enough to influence sentiment. CoinShares put XRP assets under management at $2.402 billion as of March 13, 2026. CoinGecko, in a page crawled last week, listed XRP’s market capitalization at about $89.99 billion and noted that the token remained nearly 59.7% below its July 18, 2025 all-time high of $3.65. In other words, ETF demand has been meaningful, but it has not insulated XRP from broader repricing across crypto markets.

That context is important for U.S. readers because ETF flows often act as a sentiment gauge rather than a standalone price driver. When a category moves from steady creations to redemptions, it usually signals that institutions are becoming more selective on timing, liquidity, or risk budget. In XRP’s case, the latest data suggests investors have not abandoned the asset class entirely; they have become less willing to add at the same pace that drove the earlier $1.2 billion-plus run.

XRP vs Major Crypto Fund Flows Asset Weekly Flow AUM Bitcoin $793.4 million $111.338 billion Ethereum $315.3 million $16.706 billion XRP -$76.1 million $2.402 billion Solana $9.1 million $2.368 billion Source: CoinShares, data available as of March 13, 2026.

How Flow Reversals Changed the XRP Narrative in March 2026

The narrative change is less about one bad day and more about sequence. A category that had been defined by persistent inflows is now posting repeated outflow prints across both daily trackers and weekly fund-flow reports. That sequence tends to matter more than any single redemption because it shows the bid is no longer broad-based.

There is still a counterpoint. CoinShares’ year-to-date figure for XRP remains positive, and the asset’s AUM is still above $2.4 billion. That means the March reversal looks, for now, like a retrenchment from a very strong base rather than a full unwind of institutional positioning. The next decisive data point will be whether weekly flows stabilize back toward flat or continue deeper into negative territory.

Frequently Asked Questions Did XRP ETFs actually turn negative after a strong inflow streak? Yes. CoinShares reported XRP weekly fund flows of -$76.1 million for the week with data available as of March 13, 2026, after -$133.0 million the previous week. That confirms a shift from the earlier inflow phase into sustained outflows. How large was the earlier XRP ETF inflow run? Market trackers and media reports placed cumulative inflows in the roughly $1.2 billion to $1.26 billion range before March withdrawals reduced the total. CoinTelegraph cited about $1.2 billion, while later reports tied the peak closer to $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. What was the biggest reported daily outflow in March 2026? The largest widely cited March daily outflow was $16.62 million on March 6, 2026, based on SoSoValue figures referenced by KuCoin and Bloomingbit. Those reports also identified 21Shares as the biggest single-product loser that day. Are XRP funds still positive for 2026 overall? On CoinShares data, yes. XRP still showed $20 million in year-to-date flows as of March 13, 2026, despite two consecutive negative weeks. That indicates the March pullback has weakened, but not fully reversed, the year’s earlier gains. How does XRP compare with bitcoin and ethereum fund flows now? For the same week ending March 13, 2026, bitcoin funds took in $793.4 million and ethereum funds added $315.3 million, while XRP lost $76.1 million. The contrast suggests investors are favoring larger crypto products during the current risk rotation.