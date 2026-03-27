Coinbase-Backed Group Drives Votes for Pro-Crypto Candidates

A Coinbase-backed crypto advocacy network is expanding its 2026 U.S. midterm campaign with voter guides, candidate questionnaires and direct political activity aimed at electing candidates who support digital-asset legislation. The push centers on Stand With Crypto and the industry-funded Fairshake PAC network, which together are pairing grassroots outreach with a growing election war chest as Congress debates crypto market-structure and stablecoin rules. Sources include Stand With Crypto, Coinbase, the Federal Election Commission and multiple published reports through March 27, 2026.

Crypto’s political operation is no longer a side project. It is now a structured voter-mobilization and campaign-finance effort with two distinct arms: Stand With Crypto, which says it is building a nationwide advocacy base, and Fairshake, the super PAC backed by major industry donors including Coinbase. Coinbase said on October 30, 2024 that it would donate $25 million to Fairshake and its affiliates in 2025 and help Stand With Crypto grow to 4 million advocates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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Two-track strategy is now visible.

Coinbase’s public plan combines a $25 million Fairshake commitment announced October 30, 2024 with a separate goal of expanding Stand With Crypto to 4 million advocates before the 2026 midterms, according to Coinbase.

Key Figures Behind the 2026 Crypto Election Push Metric Figure Context Coinbase commitment to Fairshake affiliates $25 million Announced October 30, 2024 Fairshake cash on hand More than $193 million Reported January 28, 2026 Stand With Crypto grassroots network More than 2.6 million advocates Reported in late 2025 U.S. crypto owners targeted by SWC 52 million Organization’s stated voter universe Source: Coinbase, Stand With Crypto, Axios | timestamps: October 30, 2024; late 2025; January 28, 2026 Blockchain for Democracy and Voting Integrity

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193 Million Dollars Put 2026 Midterms in Focus

Fairshake and its affiliated PACs entered the 2026 cycle with more than $193 million in cash on hand, according to Axios reporting published January 28, 2026. That figure marked a sharp increase from the $116 million the group reported a year earlier for the same cycle, showing how quickly crypto campaign funding scaled after the 2024 elections. Coinbase, a16z, Ripple and other industry players have been identified as major supporters.

The historical pattern matters. In 2024, Fairshake-backed candidates won a large majority of the races the PAC entered, with Axios reporting a 91% win rate in the general election and CNBC reporting that crypto-backed super PACs had already notched wins in most of the primaries they targeted. That record gave the industry a proof point: campaign spending around crypto policy could translate into congressional seats, not just headlines.

Timeline of the Coinbase-Linked Political Buildout August 2023: Coinbase-backed Stand With Crypto launches as a grassroots advocacy effort, according to Coinbase’s 2023 shareholder materials. 🇺🇸 LATEST: Crypto execs including CEOs from Coinbase, Chainlink, Galaxy, Kraken, and Uniswap will meet with pro-crypto Senate Democrats on Wednesday to discuss market structure legislation, per Eleanor Terrett. pic.twitter.com/dSNa7VBtvo — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 20, 2025 May 10, 2024: Stand With Crypto launches an affiliated federal PAC and says it is already 440,000 advocates strong. October 30, 2024: Coinbase announces a $25 million commitment to Fairshake affiliates and says it wants Stand With Crypto to reach 4 million advocates before the 2026 midterms. Late 2025: Stand With Crypto says its network exceeds 2.6 million advocates and begins highlighting battleground-state organizing. January 28, 2026: Fairshake reports more than $193 million in cash on hand for the 2026 cycle.

How 2.6 Million Advocates Are Being Directed Toward Candidates

Stand With Crypto’s role is different from Fairshake’s. The group presents itself as a nonpartisan advocacy organization focused on educating and mobilizing crypto voters, while its affiliated PAC can endorse and contribute directly to federal candidates. On May 10, 2024, the organization launched that federal PAC and issued its first endorsements, naming candidates from both parties.

By late 2025, Stand With Crypto said it had more than 2.6 million registered advocates nationwide and had begun using that base for issue campaigns and election organizing. In an October 15, 2025 release, the group said more than 160,000 advocates sent over 320,000 letters to Senate offices in less than two weeks, and that advocates had contacted lawmakers more than 1 million times since the group’s founding. Those figures suggest the network is being used not only for turnout messaging but also for pressure campaigns tied to pending legislation.

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Stand With Crypto’s latest organizing metric is legislative contact volume.

The group said on October 15, 2025 that 160,000 advocates generated more than 320,000 letters to Senate offices in under two weeks, with total lawmaker contacts topping 1 million since launch.

The organization also released a 2026 candidate questionnaire in late 2025. Stand With Crypto said the survey would help voters understand where candidates stand on crypto policy and would inform how it mobilizes its network in critical battleground races. That is a notable shift from broad advocacy to a more explicit electoral sorting mechanism.

Why the 52 Million-Crypto-Owner Claim Matters in U.S. Races

At the center of the messaging is a large voter-universe estimate. Coinbase and Stand With Crypto both cite 52 million Americans who have owned crypto. Stand With Crypto also says this population skews younger and more diverse than the general U.S. population, with 60% identified as Gen Z or millennials and 41% identifying as racial minorities. Those figures are used to argue that crypto is not a niche donor issue but a potentially meaningful voting bloc.

The political significance depends on geography. In battleground-state messaging during the 2024 cycle, Stand With Crypto argued that crypto owners enthusiastic about pro-crypto candidates outnumbered prior presidential vote margins in several swing states. In New Jersey, the group said in March 2025 that it had 62,000 advocates in the state and cited polling showing crypto-aligned voters could influence the governor’s race. Those state-level claims are part of the template now being carried into the 2026 congressional map.

Grassroots Arm vs PAC Arm Organization Main Function Latest Public Metric Stand With Crypto Advocacy, voter education, issue mobilization More than 2.6 million advocates Stand With Crypto PAC Direct candidate support and endorsements Federal PAC launched May 2024 Fairshake and affiliates Independent expenditures in federal races More than $193 million cash on hand Source: Stand With Crypto, Axios | timestamps: May 10, 2024; late 2025; January 28, 2026

What Is Driving Candidate Sorting Before November 2026?

The immediate catalyst is policy, not token prices. Congress and regulators have spent the past two years debating stablecoin rules, market-structure legislation and the scope of SEC and CFTC oversight. Crypto groups want candidates on record before the 2026 midterms, which is why questionnaires, scorecards and endorsements are appearing well ahead of peak campaign season. Stand With Crypto’s candidate survey explicitly says the results will shape how the group mobilizes advocates in battleground races.

There is also a strategic lesson from 2024. Industry donors learned that targeted spending in primaries and general elections can punish critics and reward allies across party lines. Axios reported in March 2026 that Fairshake remained active in congressional races and was willing to engage in hard-edged campaign tactics, including negative advertising in contested primaries. That indicates the 2026 effort is not merely educational; it is designed to influence candidate behavior before votes are cast.

For readers tracking the story, the clearest markers over the next several months are candidate questionnaire responses, new endorsements, FEC filings and whether the advocate count moves closer to Coinbase’s 4 million target. As of March 27, 2026, public reporting shows the money side of the operation has scaled faster than the grassroots side, but both are now central to the industry’s election strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the Coinbase-backed group in this story? The phrase can refer to Stand With Crypto, a Coinbase-backed advocacy organization launched in 2023, and to Fairshake, the pro-crypto super PAC that Coinbase has funded. Coinbase said on October 30, 2024 it would support both by donating $25 million to Fairshake affiliates and helping Stand With Crypto grow ahead of the 2026 midterms. How large is Fairshake’s 2026 election war chest? Axios reported on January 28, 2026 that Fairshake and affiliated PACs had more than $193 million in cash on hand for the 2026 midterm cycle. That was up from the $116 million level reported in January 2025, showing a substantial year-over-year increase in available political spending. How many people does Stand With Crypto say it can mobilize? Stand With Crypto said in late 2025 that it had more than 2.6 million advocates nationwide. Coinbase’s stated goal, announced October 30, 2024, was to help the group reach 4 million advocates before the 2026 midterm elections. The group also says it is organizing around a broader universe of 52 million U.S. crypto owners. How does the group decide which candidates are pro-crypto? Stand With Crypto uses tools including politician scorecards, endorsements and a 2026 candidate questionnaire released in late 2025. The organization said questionnaire results would be shared with voters in early 2026 and would help determine how it mobilizes advocates in critical battleground races. Is this effort bipartisan or aligned with one party? Public statements from Stand With Crypto and Fairshake describe the effort as bipartisan. Stand With Crypto’s first 2024 endorsements included both Democrats and Republicans, and published reporting on Fairshake has consistently described it as backing candidates across party lines when they support crypto-friendly policy positions.