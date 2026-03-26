Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Trend Dead? Saylor’s Strategy Still Buys

The corporate Bitcoin treasury trade has not disappeared, but the pace has narrowed sharply. As of March 26, 2026, Strategy remains the dominant buyer after lifting its holdings to 720,737 BTC on March 2, while sector-wide public company balances slipped in February as sales offset new purchases, according to Strategy disclosures and BitcoinTreasuries.net. The immediate question is no longer whether companies hold Bitcoin, but whether anyone besides Michael Saylor is still buying at scale.

That distinction matters because the headline growth story of 2025 has changed. Public companies still hold more than 1.13 million BTC, based on BitcoinTreasuries.net’s March 3, 2026 monthly update, but February marked a rare month in which aggregate public-company holdings fell after reductions outweighed additions. Strategy still accounted for roughly 65% of February’s gross corporate buying, according to the same dataset, reinforcing how concentrated the trend has become.

Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Snapshot Metric Latest figure Source Strategy BTC holdings 720,737 BTC Strategy 8-K, March 2, 2026 Public companies BTC total About 1.13 million BTC BitcoinTreasuries.net, March 3, 2026 February public-company gross additions Nearly 7,800 BTC BitcoinTreasuries.net, March 3, 2026 February public-company reductions About 8,600 BTC BitcoinTreasuries.net, March 3, 2026 Bitcoin spot price $69,537 Market data, March 26, 2026, 10:55 UTC Source: Strategy, BitcoinTreasuries.net, market data | March 2-26, 2026 Strategy has acquired 10,645 BTC for ~$980.3 million at ~$92,098 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 24.9% YTD 2025. As of 12/14/2025, we hodl 671,268 $BTC acquired for ~$50.33 billion at ~$74,972 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRE https://t.co/VdAz7pqce1 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 15, 2025

720,737 BTC Shows How One Buyer Still Sets the Pace

Strategy’s latest disclosed purchase added 3,015 BTC and brought its total to 720,737 BTC on March 2, 2026. One month earlier, the company said it held 713,502 BTC as of February 2, then 714,644 BTC on February 9 and 717,131 BTC on February 17. That sequence shows continued weekly accumulation even after the much larger January buying wave, when Strategy disclosed purchases of 13,627 BTC on January 12 and 22,305 BTC on January 20.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought more than $200 million worth of Bitcoin, turning to common stock to finance its acquisition, despite promises to lean on its perpetual preferred shares. https://t.co/aPvLKRvkom — Bloomberg (@business) March 2, 2026

The scale gap versus peers is now extreme. BitcoinTreasuries.net reported that public companies held roughly 1.13 million BTC in total in early March, implying Strategy alone controlled well over 60% of that pool. A separate BitcoinTreasuries.net report published in March said Strategy’s share of tracked public-company holdings exceeded 60% and its stash represented more than 3.5% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply. That concentration is the clearest evidence that the corporate treasury theme is not dead, but it is no longer broad-based in the way it appeared during the 2025 expansion.

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February 2026 was a turning point for breadth, not for conviction.

Public companies added nearly 7,800 BTC but reduced about 8,600 BTC, producing a net decline of roughly 800 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net on March 3, 2026.

Why February’s 800 BTC Net Decline Changed the Narrative

The strongest evidence behind the “trend is dead” argument comes from February’s net contraction. BitcoinTreasuries.net said public treasury companies bought or added almost 7,800 BTC in February, worth more than $520 million at month-end prices, but sales and other reductions totaled about 8,600 BTC. It also said February buying was lower than January’s 43,000 BTC and December’s 30,000 BTC, and lower than any month in 2025.

That matters because 2025 was defined by expansion. BitcoinTreasuries.net’s December report said public companies added about 30,000 BTC in that month alone, pushing public-company holdings to roughly 1.09 million BTC by December 31, 2025. By comparison, February’s gross additions were barely a quarter of December’s pace, and the month ended negative after accounting for sales. In other words, the corporate treasury story has shifted from rapid adoption to selective survival.

The reductions were not theoretical. BitcoinTreasuries.net identified Cango, Trump Media and Fold among the companies that cut or reclassified holdings in February. That is important because it shows the slowdown is not just fewer new entrants; some existing participants are also managing leverage, collateral, or balance-sheet pressure more actively than the “never sell” narrative suggests.

How the Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Story Shifted March 31, 2025: Strategy disclosed 528,185 BTC after another purchase, extending the 2025 accumulation cycle. Michael Saylor Takes Down Every Argument Against Bitcoin (New Interview).

byu/Todo_es inBitcoin December 31, 2025: Public companies held about 1.09 million BTC after adding roughly 30,000 BTC in December, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. January 2026: Strategy disclosed purchases of 13,627 BTC and 22,305 BTC in separate filings, keeping the sector’s momentum alive. March 3, 2026: BitcoinTreasuries.net reported February’s net decline of about 800 BTC across public companies.

Strategy vs Tesla and Semler: The Gap Is Now Structural

Large non-Strategy holders still exist, but their activity is far less aggressive. Tesla’s 2025 annual report showed it held 11,509 BTC at year-end 2025, unchanged from prior quarterly disclosures that also listed 11,509 Bitcoin at cost of $386 million. Semler Scientific reported 3,808 BTC as of May 12, 2025 in its first-quarter results, after earlier updates showed 3,467 BTC as of April 29, 2025. Those are meaningful balances, but neither company has matched Strategy’s 2026 cadence in the public disclosures surfaced here.

Selected Public Company Bitcoin Holdings Company BTC held Latest cited disclosure Strategy 720,737 BTC March 2, 2026 Tesla 11,509 BTC Year-end 2025 filing Semler Scientific 3,808 BTC May 12, 2025 update Source: Company filings and investor releases | March 2025-March 2026

There are still smaller buyers. BitcoinTreasuries.net’s February report cited additions by MARA and American Bitcoin, and other weekly updates flagged purchases by DDC Enterprise and several smaller firms. But the pattern is fragmented. The market no longer looks like a synchronized corporate rush; it looks like one dominant accumulator, a handful of niche followers, and a wider field that is either paused or opportunistic.

What $69,537 Bitcoin Means for Treasury Buyers in March 2026

Bitcoin traded at $69,537 at 10:55 UTC on March 26, 2026, down 2.77% on the day, according to market data. At that price, Strategy’s 720,737 BTC stack implies a spot value of roughly $50.1 billion, using simple multiplication. That is larger than the entire market capitalization of many listed operating companies and helps explain why Strategy’s equity increasingly trades as a leveraged Bitcoin vehicle rather than a conventional software stock.

The same math also raises the bar for copycats. Treasury buyers now face a more mature market, higher scrutiny from shareholders, and a visible example of how quickly Bitcoin exposure can dominate a balance sheet. Strategy’s market capitalization stood at about $91.36 billion on March 26, 2026, according to market data, while Tesla’s was about $1.43 trillion and Semler’s about $444.1 million. For smaller issuers, the financing model that works for Strategy is harder to replicate because scale, liquidity and investor appetite are not evenly distributed.

The result is a narrower trend, not a dead one. Companies still hold Bitcoin. Some still add to positions. But the broad corporate adoption wave that defined late 2024 and much of 2025 has slowed enough that the sector now depends heavily on one buyer to keep the headline alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the corporate Bitcoin treasury trend over? No. Public companies still held about 1.13 million BTC as of March 3, 2026, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. What changed is breadth: February 2026 produced a net decline of roughly 800 BTC because sales exceeded purchases, even though some companies were still buying. Is Strategy still buying Bitcoin in 2026? Yes. Strategy disclosed multiple 2026 purchases, including 13,627 BTC on January 12, 22,305 BTC on January 20, 855 BTC on February 2, 1,142 BTC on February 9, 2,486 BTC on February 17, and 3,015 BTC on March 2, bringing holdings to 720,737 BTC. Are other public companies still holding Bitcoin? Yes. Tesla’s year-end 2025 filing showed 11,509 BTC, and Semler Scientific reported 3,808 BTC as of May 12, 2025. BitcoinTreasuries.net also tracks holdings by miners and newer treasury-focused firms, though their buying pace is much smaller than Strategy’s. Why does Strategy dominate the story so much? Because its holdings are unusually large relative to the rest of the market. BitcoinTreasuries.net reported that public companies held about 1.13 million BTC in early March 2026, while Strategy alone held 720,737 BTC as of March 2. That puts its share above 60% of tracked public-company holdings. What is Bitcoin’s price in this analysis? Bitcoin traded at $69,537 at 10:55 UTC on March 26, 2026, according to market data used for this article. Prices move continuously, so the figure should be treated as a timestamped reference point rather than a fixed level.

Conclusion

The corporate Bitcoin treasury trend is not dead, but it is no longer a broad rush. The latest verified data show a market that still holds large balances, yet depends heavily on Strategy for net new accumulation. February 2026 broke the momentum narrative when public-company sales overtook purchases, and that shifted the debate from adoption to concentration. For now, Saylor’s Strategy is not the only company with Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It is, however, the only buyer still large enough to define the trend on its own.