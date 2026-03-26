BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Tops $100B Fast, Eyes $200B Breakout

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, better known as IBIT, has moved from launch to the edge of the $100 billion mark faster than any ETF in history, according to BlackRock fund documents, etf.com reporting and Bloomberg analyst data cited by multiple outlets. The speed matters beyond bragging rights: it shows how quickly Bitcoin exposure has been absorbed into mainstream brokerage accounts, and it frames the next institutional threshold many investors are now watching — whether a single spot Bitcoin ETF can eventually challenge $200 billion in assets.

As of December 31, 2025, BlackRock’s own fact sheet listed IBIT with $67.39 billion in net assets and 1.36068 billion shares outstanding. By February 11, 2026, a U.S. Federal Register filing tied to options position limits cited IBIT market capitalization of $52.66 billion and 1.33792 billion shares outstanding on that date, showing how quickly the fund’s size can move with Bitcoin’s price and flows. Earlier in 2025, etf.com reported that IBIT had already become the fastest ETF ever to reach $50 billion, and later the fastest to $70 billion in just 341 trading days, beating the old pace set by SPDR Gold Shares, or GLD, by a wide margin.

IBIT Milestones in Public Records Date Metric Value Source January 5, 2024 Launch date IBIT begins trading era BlackRock fact sheet December 31, 2025 Net assets $67.39 billion BlackRock fact sheet February 11, 2026 Market capitalization $52.66 billion Federal Register filing 2025 Fastest to $50 billion Record pace etf.com 2025 Fastest to $70 billion 341 trading days etf.com citing Bloomberg data Source: BlackRock, U.S. Federal Register, etf.com | accessed March 25, 2026 JUST IN: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink announces that their spot #Bitcoin ETF IBIT is "now over $100 billion" in assets 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O1tQW2UV9A — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 14, 2025

341 Trading Days to $70 Billion Signals a New ETF Adoption Curve

The core story is institutional, not merely price-driven. IBIT launched on January 5, 2024, and by 2025 it had already crossed milestones that took older flagship ETFs years to reach. etf.com reported that IBIT reached $10 billion in roughly seven weeks, then became the fastest ETF to $50 billion. Later reporting said the fund hit $70 billion in 341 trading days, while GLD had needed about 1,691 days to reach the same level.

🚨 Bitcoin ETF Update (Mar 11, 2026): U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw ~$115.17M in net inflows on March 11, marking the third straight day of positive flows. 🚀 BlackRock’s IBIT led the pack with ~$115.26M inflow, dwarfing other funds. 💥 Institutional appetite lighting up as… pic.twitter.com/NS26i4SWuj — TheNewsCrypto (@The_NewsCrypto) March 12, 2026

That gap is the clearest evidence that Bitcoin ETF demand is not following the adoption curve of earlier commodity funds. It is moving through a mature ETF distribution system, with RIAs, hedge funds, wealth platforms and self-directed brokerage accounts all able to access the product immediately. BlackRock’s scale also matters. The firm’s iShares network, model portfolio relationships and operational reach gave IBIT a distribution advantage from day one.

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IBIT’s speed is the signal.

Reaching $70 billion in 341 trading days, versus roughly 1,691 days for GLD, suggests Bitcoin ETF adoption is happening inside an already-built ETF ecosystem rather than creating one from scratch. Source: etf.com citing Bloomberg analyst data, published 2025.

Why Bitcoin Price and Net Inflows Both Drove the Surge

IBIT’s rise has come from two engines at once: Bitcoin appreciation and persistent net subscriptions. etf.com reported that in 2025 alone the fund pulled in $16.2 billion of net inflows by mid-July. SoSoValue-based market reports in March 2026 showed BlackRock still leading daily creations among U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, including a $186 million single-day inflow on March 10 and $144 million on March 13, while cumulative historical inflows were reported above $62.7 billion.

That combination is important. A fund can grow because the underlying asset rises, or because investors add fresh money. IBIT has done both. In periods when Bitcoin rallied sharply, assets expanded mechanically. In periods of choppy trading, BlackRock still captured a disproportionate share of new money relative to peers. By comparison, etf.com said Fidelity’s FBTC had gathered under $900 million of 2025 inflows by mid-July, far behind IBIT’s pace.

From Launch to Scale January 5, 2024: IBIT launch date listed in BlackRock materials. 🔄 BREAKING: News affecting both crypto & traditional markets 📰 BlackRock raking in $260M in annual revenue from Bitcoin, Ether ETFs 📝 BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ether ETFs are generating over a quarter of a billion dollars for the world’s largest asset manager as the next…… — CryptoSnapNews (@CryptoSnapNews) September 23, 2025 March 2024: etf.com reports IBIT becomes the fastest ETF ever to reach $10 billion. May 2025: etf.com says IBIT is the fastest ETF to $50 billion in assets. Late 2025: etf.com reports IBIT reached $70 billion in 341 trading days, overtaking GLD’s historical pace. March 2026: SoSoValue-based market reports continue to show IBIT leading daily spot Bitcoin ETF inflows.

What a $200 Billion Threshold Would Mean for Bitcoin’s Market Structure

A move from roughly $70 billion to $100 billion is a headline milestone. A move from $100 billion to $200 billion would be a market-structure event. At that size, a single ETF would represent a much larger slice of the investable Bitcoin float, deepen the role of authorized participants and custody pipelines, and likely increase the influence of ETF flows on intraday spot pricing.

There is already evidence of that influence. The Federal Register filing published in February 2026 cited IBIT average daily volume of 61.8 million shares over the preceding six months, placing it among the most actively traded ETF underlyings used in the options market. That kind of liquidity tends to attract more institutional strategies, including hedging, basis trading and tactical allocation models. In plain terms, scale begets more scale.

The $200 billion figure is not a forecast here. It is a threshold test. If Bitcoin’s price rises materially from current levels and IBIT keeps capturing the largest share of U.S. spot ETF inflows, the arithmetic becomes easier. If Bitcoin stalls or redemptions broaden across the category, the path stretches out. Either way, the significance is clear: a $200 billion IBIT would no longer be a niche crypto product inside ETFs. It would be one of the defining asset-gathering stories in the entire fund industry.

Why $200 Billion Matters Factor Why It Matters Liquidity Higher AUM usually supports tighter spreads and deeper secondary-market trading Institutional adoption Larger funds are easier for advisers and institutions to allocate at scale Bitcoin ownership concentration More ETF-held BTC can affect available float and market sensitivity to flows Options and hedging Large ETF underlyings attract derivatives activity and more complex strategies Source: BlackRock, Federal Register, etf.com | accessed March 25, 2026

How IBIT Stacks Up Against Gold and Rival Bitcoin Funds

The most useful comparison is not only against other spot Bitcoin ETFs, but against GLD, the gold ETF that long defined rapid commodity-fund adoption. Public reporting cited by etf.com shows IBIT reached $70 billion about five times faster than GLD. That is a major shift in how quickly investors now absorb alternative stores of value through listed funds.

Against Bitcoin peers, IBIT has also widened the gap. BlackRock’s December 31, 2025 fact sheet showed $67.39 billion in net assets. Market reports through 2025 and early 2026 consistently described IBIT as more than three times the size of Fidelity’s FBTC and well ahead of Grayscale’s converted product. That dominance matters because category leaders often capture a disproportionate share of future flows once advisers standardize on a single ticker.

Frequently Asked Questions Did BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF already cross $100 billion? Publicly available documents reviewed here confirm IBIT at $67.39 billion in net assets on December 31, 2025, while later market reports described it as nearing $100 billion during 2025 rallies. Because ETF assets move daily with Bitcoin’s price and creations or redemptions, investors should verify the latest official figure on BlackRock’s fund page before treating $100 billion as confirmed. Why is IBIT called the fastest-growing ETF? etf.com reported that IBIT became the fastest ETF ever to reach $10 billion, then $50 billion, and later $70 billion in 341 trading days, citing Bloomberg analyst data. The comparison most often used is GLD, which needed about 1,691 trading days to hit $70 billion. What is driving IBIT growth besides Bitcoin’s price? Net inflows are a major factor. etf.com reported $16.2 billion of 2025 inflows by mid-July, and SoSoValue-based reports in March 2026 still showed BlackRock leading daily creations among U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. That means growth has come from both market appreciation and fresh investor demand. Why would $200 billion be a tipping point? At that scale, IBIT would become a much larger force in ETF trading, Bitcoin custody and institutional allocation models. A fund of that size could amplify the market impact of ETF creations and redemptions, especially if it continues to dominate category inflows. Is IBIT larger than rival spot Bitcoin ETFs? Yes. BlackRock’s own materials and multiple market reports identify IBIT as the largest U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF by assets. etf.com said it was already more than three times the size of Fidelity’s FBTC by mid-2025, and it remained the category leader in early 2026 flow reports.