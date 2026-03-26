Bitmine Scoops Up $253M in ETH Fast Amid Market Buzz

Bitmine Immersion Technologies has turned Ethereum accumulation into the core of its public-market strategy, and the pace has become the story. Company disclosures show Bitmine built one of the largest corporate ETH positions in the market after pivoting from mining toward treasury management in 2025, with later updates showing multi-billion-dollar holdings and a stated goal of reaching 5% of total ETH supply. For investors, the key questions are not just how much ETH Bitmine bought, but how fast it is scaling, how those purchases are funded, and what that means for BMNR shares and Ethereum’s institutional narrative.

As of March 1, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Bitmine said it held 4,473,587 ETH valued at about $8.8 billion using a reference price of $1,976 per token, alongside $868 million in cash, according to an SEC-filed Exhibit 99.1. The company’s rapid ETH buildout follows its June 30, 2025 private placement for roughly $250 million, which Bitmine said was designed specifically to implement an Ethereum treasury strategy.

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Bitmine says it owns 3.71% of ETH supply.

In its March 2, 2026 update, the company reported 4,473,587 ETH against a cited 120.7 million ETH supply, putting it more than 74% of the way toward its stated “Alchemy of 5%” target. Source: SEC Exhibit 99.1, published March 2, 2026.

March 1 Holdings Put 4.47 Million ETH at the Center of the Story

Bitmine’s own filings provide the clearest verified picture of its Ethereum strategy. In its 2025 annual report, filed in November 2025, the company described itself as a U.S.-based digital asset technology company focused on “acquiring, holding and actively managing ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset.” That language matters because it confirms the strategic shift was not incidental or temporary. It was a formal business reorientation away from a mining-led model and toward balance-sheet ETH accumulation.

The scale is also unusual among public companies. Bitmine’s March 2, 2026 disclosure said its crypto, cash and “moonshots” holdings totaled $9.9 billion, including 4.474 million ETH, 195 BTC, a $200 million stake in Beast Industries, a $14 million stake in Eightco Holdings, and $868 million in cash. At the same time, the company said 3,040,483 ETH were already staked, worth about $6.0 billion at the same $1,976 reference price.

Bitmine Reported Treasury Snapshot Metric Reported Value Timestamp ETH holdings 4,473,587 ETH March 1, 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET ETH reference price $1,976 March 1, 2026 BTC holdings 195 BTC March 1, 2026 Cash $868 million March 1, 2026 Staked ETH 3,040,483 ETH March 1, 2026 Share of ETH supply 3.71% March 1, 2026 Source: Bitmine SEC Exhibit 99.1 | Published March 2, 2026. Which altcoins are quietly accumulating strong development teams while the market is stagnant?

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That context is important when readers see headlines about Bitmine buying hundreds of millions of dollars in ETH over short windows. A two-day purchase worth roughly $253 million would be large in dollar terms, but it would still fit into a broader pattern of aggressive treasury expansion that the company has been disclosing for months. The same March 2 filing said Bitmine acquired 50,928 ETH in the prior week alone. At the filing’s reference price, that weekly addition equates to about $100.6 million.

Why the $250 Million June 2025 Raise Triggered the ETH Pivot

The catalyst for Bitmine’s Ethereum buying spree traces back to late June 2025. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Bitmine disclosed the pricing and signing of a private placement for 55,555,556 shares and equivalents at $4.50 per share, for expected gross proceeds of about $250 million before fees and expenses. The filing explicitly said the proceeds were intended “to implement an Ethereum treasury strategy.” A separate company release said Bitmine intended to use the net proceeds to purchase ETH while continuing core operations.

💰🚀📊 BitMine Immersion Technologies $BMNR now holds over $2B in Ethereum—more than 566,000 #ETH—just 16 days after closing a $250M private placement. The company aims to acquire and stake 5% of ETH’s total supply as part of its treasury strategy to support the ecosystem.… pic.twitter.com/jNNZ52Tvdr — LWS Financial Research (@lwsresearch) July 24, 2025

That financing marked a clear break from the company’s earlier treasury posture. Earlier in June 2025, Bitmine had disclosed spending $16.347 million to buy 154.167 BTC at an average price of $106,033, showing that Bitcoin still played a role in treasury management before Ethereum became the primary reserve asset. By the third calendar quarter of 2025, according to the annual report, management had refined the business to prioritize ETH treasury operations and digital asset ecosystem services while winding down proprietary self-mining exposure.

Bitmine’s Ethereum Treasury Timeline June 30, 2025: Bitmine prices a private placement expected to raise about $250 million to implement an Ethereum treasury strategy. Is the $71K Pump a Bull Trap? Why Analysts Are Calling for a $50K Bitcoin Crash

byu/kirtash93 inCryptoCurrency July 2025: Company investor materials and media coverage begin framing Bitmine as a fast-scaling public ETH treasury. November 21, 2025: Annual report says ETH has become Bitmine’s primary treasury reserve asset. March 2, 2026: Bitmine reports 4,473,587 ETH, 3.71% of total ETH supply, plus $868 million in cash.

How 3.04 Million Staked ETH Changes the Economics

Bitmine is not only buying ETH; it is also staking a large portion of those holdings. The March 2, 2026 filing said 3,040,483 ETH were staked, representing about 68% of the company’s roughly 4.5 million ETH balance. Bitmine said annualized staking revenues were running at $172 million at that point, and Chairman Tom Lee said rewards could reach $253 million annually when the ETH position is fully staked through MAVAN and partner validators, based on a 2.86% seven-day BMNR yield.

That distinction matters because the $253 million figure widely associated with Bitmine is not only a purchase number in market chatter; in the company’s own SEC-linked disclosure, it is also the projected annual staking reward at full scale. Readers should separate those two ideas. One refers to capital deployed into ETH purchases over a short period, while the other refers to a forward-looking annualized income estimate tied to staking yield assumptions. The latter is explicitly presented by the company as a projection, not a realized result.

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The $253 million figure appears in Bitmine’s own filing as projected annual staking rewards.

Bitmine said full-scale staking rewards could reach $253 million annually using a 2.86% seven-day BMNR yield. That is separate from any headline about a two-day ETH purchase. Source: SEC Exhibit 99.1, March 2, 2026.

As of March 26, 2026, Ethereum trades at $2,121.20, while BMNR trades at $21.24 with intraday volume above 38.25 million shares, according to market data. Those live prices are above the $1,976 ETH reference price Bitmine used in its March 1 treasury snapshot, implying the marked value of its ETH holdings would be higher if repriced at today’s level. Using those figures as a simple inference, 4,473,587 ETH at $2,121.20 would imply a gross ETH position of roughly $9.49 billion, versus about $8.84 billion at $1,976.

ETH at $2,121 vs Bitmine’s $1,976 Mark Shows the Sensitivity

Bitmine’s strategy is highly sensitive to Ethereum’s spot price because the treasury is so concentrated. The company’s annual report says its results are now driven primarily by ETH market conditions as they affect the value of ETH held in treasury and related activities. That means even modest moves in ETH can materially change reported asset values, staking economics, and investor perception of BMNR as a proxy vehicle for Ethereum exposure.

ETH Price Sensitivity on Bitmine’s Reported Holdings ETH Price Basis ETH Holdings Implied Gross ETH Value $1,976 (company reference) 4,473,587 ETH About $8.84 billion $2,121.20 (March 26, 2026 market price) 4,473,587 ETH About $9.49 billion Source: Bitmine SEC Exhibit 99.1 and market data as of March 26, 2026. Second row is a calculation based on reported holdings and current ETH price.

For now, the verified takeaway is narrower than the market buzz. Bitmine has unquestionably built a massive ETH treasury, funded initially by a $250 million private placement and expanded through subsequent accumulation. What cannot be independently confirmed from the company’s primary filings reviewed here is the exact “$253 million in two days” transaction headline as a standalone official disclosure. What is confirmed is that Bitmine’s ETH strategy is large, fast, and central to its public-company identity.

Frequently Asked Questions Did Bitmine officially confirm a $253 million ETH purchase in two days? Not in the primary SEC materials reviewed here. Bitmine did confirm large ETH holdings and ongoing purchases, including 50,928 ETH acquired in the week before March 1, 2026, but the exact “$253 million in two days” figure was not found in the official filings cited in this article. How much Ethereum does Bitmine hold? Bitmine reported 4,473,587 ETH as of March 1, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET, according to its SEC-filed Exhibit 99.1. The company said that amount represented 3.71% of the 120.7 million ETH supply it referenced. How did Bitmine fund its Ethereum treasury strategy? Bitmine’s June 30, 2025 Form 8-K said it priced a private placement expected to raise about $250 million before fees and expenses, and the company said those proceeds were intended to implement an Ethereum treasury strategy. What is the $253 million figure in Bitmine’s own filing? In Bitmine’s March 2, 2026 update, Chairman Tom Lee said ETH staking rewards could reach $253 million annually when the company’s ETH is fully staked through MAVAN and partner validators, based on a 2.86% seven-day BMNR yield. That is a projected annual figure, not a confirmed two-day purchase amount. Why does Bitmine matter to Ethereum investors? Bitmine has become one of the largest known public ETH treasury vehicles. Its annual report says ETH is now its primary treasury reserve asset, and its March 2026 filing says it holds 3.71% of ETH supply, making the company a high-beta public-market proxy for Ethereum exposure.