Bitcoin Price Eyes Breakout as Oil Shock Eases | EIA Signal

Bitcoin traded near $70,300 on March 25, 2026, as the macro backdrop shifted after the U.S. Energy Information Administration signaled Brent crude could fall below $80 a barrel in the third quarter of 2026. That matters for crypto because the March oil spike briefly pushed Brent above $95, tightening inflation fears and pressuring risk assets before the supply shock began to ease, according to EIA and Federal Reserve-linked energy data.

For Bitcoin traders, the story is not just about oil. It is about whether a fading energy shock removes one of the main macro obstacles that capped upside through March. EIA said in its March 10, 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook that Brent should stay above $95 per barrel for the next two months, then fall below $80 in the third quarter and move toward $70 by year-end, assuming Middle East-related outages ease. Bitcoin, by comparison, has held above the upper-$60,000 area while broader crypto market capitalization stayed near $2.47 trillion and BTC dominance remained around 56.8%, according to CoinGecko data captured this week.

Macro Snapshot: Bitcoin and Oil Metric Latest cited level Source timestamp Bitcoin price $70,296.24 CoinGecko, crawled last week Bitcoin 24h volume $42.82 billion CoinGecko, crawled last week Bitcoin market cap $1.406 trillion CoinGecko, crawled last week Brent spot price $94.35 per barrel on March 9, 2026 FRED/EIA, updated March 11, 2026 EIA Brent forecast Below $80 in Q3 2026 EIA, March 10, 2026 Source: CoinGecko, EIA, FRED | Accessed March 25, 2026 May 19, 2024 @ 03:15 AM (UTC)

Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $67,131.40

(BTC-EUR): €61,619.91 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 19, 2024

Why a $95 Oil Spike Matters for Bitcoin

The oil move was sharp enough to matter. FRED data sourced from EIA show Brent rose from $77.24 on March 2 to $95.74 on March 6, before easing to $94.35 on March 9. That is a jump of about 24% in four trading sessions. When oil rises that quickly, markets tend to reprice inflation risk, which can delay expectations for easier financial conditions and weigh on assets that benefit from abundant liquidity, including crypto.

EIA’s March release tied the surge to Middle East conflict and modeled production outages, while also saying the path lower depends on those disruptions fading over time. The agency’s base case is notable because it does not call for permanently high oil. Instead, it points to a shock that lifts prices first and then unwinds as supply returns and inventories rebuild. For Bitcoin, that distinction is important: a temporary inflation scare is different from a sustained energy-driven inflation cycle.

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EIA’s key signal is directional, not just absolute.

After forecasting Brent above $95 in the near term, EIA said prices should fall below $80 in Q3 2026 and approach $70 by year-end if the supply disruption eases. That lowers one macro headwind for Bitcoin.

What Is Driving Bitcoin Near $70,000?

Bitcoin’s spot structure has been comparatively stable. CoinGecko listed BTC at $70,296.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.82 billion and a market capitalization of $1.406 trillion, while a separate CoinGecko market page showed BTC around $69,623 with roughly $46.56 billion in 24-hour volume. The small difference reflects snapshot timing across pages, but both datasets place Bitcoin near the $70,000 threshold on March 25.

Bitcoin metrics signal a breakout, but a massive "underwater" supply wall is secretly pinning prices below $93,000 via @pelicamatos https://t.co/186vwvaDD9 — CryptoSlate (@CryptoSlate) December 21, 2025

That level matters because it keeps Bitcoin well above the mid-cycle lows seen during the 2025-2026 correction, yet still below the six-figure liquidation zones traders have watched in derivatives markets. CoinGlass futures data pages showed about $70.08 billion in 24-hour futures volume for Bitcoin, while CME Group’s March 10 daily data listed 21,047 contracts of open interest in standard Bitcoin futures. CME’s own options commentary also said March expiries carried roughly a 3:1 call-to-put open interest ratio, with about $660 million in calls against $240 million in puts. Together, those figures suggest traders are positioned for upside but remain highly sensitive to macro shocks.

March 2026 Timeline: Oil Shock and Bitcoin March 2, 2026: Brent closes at $77.24 per barrel, according to FRED data sourced from EIA. March 6, 2026: Brent reaches $95.74, marking the peak in the cited daily series during the shock window. March 10, 2026: EIA says Brent should remain above $95 for two months, then fall below $80 in Q3 2026. March 25, 2026: Bitcoin trades around $70,000, with market cap near $1.4 trillion on CoinGecko.

3 Data Points That Support the Breakout Case

First, Bitcoin has preserved scale while macro volatility rose. CoinGecko’s broader market data put total crypto capitalization at about $2.47 trillion, with Bitcoin accounting for roughly 56.8% of that total. High dominance during a macro stress period often indicates capital is concentrating in the most liquid crypto asset rather than exiting the sector entirely.

Second, derivatives positioning still leans constructive. CME’s March options note described a 3:1 call-to-put open interest ratio for March expirations, which is not proof of a breakout but does show upside demand remained present even after volatility spiked. CoinGlass also showed large futures turnover, indicating traders are still actively expressing directional views rather than stepping away.

Third, the macro catalyst is easing rather than intensifying in the official base case. EIA’s forecast for Brent to move below $80 in the third quarter and around $70 by year-end implies less pressure from energy on inflation expectations than the early-March spot spike suggested. If that path holds, Bitcoin no longer has to absorb a fresh oil-driven tightening scare on top of its own internal volatility. That does not guarantee upside, but it removes one visible constraint.

Bitcoin vs. Oil: Why Traders Are Watching the Pair Asset March signal Why it matters Bitcoin Holding near $70,000 Tests whether risk appetite survives macro stress Brent crude Spiked above $95, then EIA projected sub-$80 in Q3 Shapes inflation expectations and liquidity sentiment Total crypto market About $2.47 trillion Shows sector-wide risk capacity Source: CoinGecko, EIA, FRED | Accessed March 25, 2026

Two Paths as Brent Tests the Sub-$80 EIA Scenario

One path is supportive for Bitcoin: oil retreats in line with EIA’s forecast, inflation fears cool, and traders refocus on crypto-specific demand and positioning. In that setup, the combination of a $1.4 trillion Bitcoin market cap, strong derivatives activity, and dominant share of total crypto capitalization could help BTC challenge higher resistance zones.

The other path is less friendly: the supply disruption lasts longer than EIA assumes, Brent stays elevated, and macro markets price a more persistent inflation impulse. EIA itself said its forecast is highly dependent on assumptions about the duration of conflict and resulting outages. That caveat matters because Bitcoin’s breakout case here is partly a macro-relief trade, not purely a crypto-native one.

Frequently Asked Questions Why does oil matter for Bitcoin price action? Oil affects inflation expectations and broader risk sentiment. Brent rose from $77.24 on March 2 to $95.74 on March 6 before easing, according to FRED data sourced from EIA. A sustained oil spike can pressure liquidity-sensitive assets, including Bitcoin. What exactly did the EIA signal about oil prices? In its March 10, 2026 release, EIA said Brent should remain above $95 per barrel over the next two months, then fall below $80 in the third quarter of 2026 and move toward $70 by year-end, assuming the modeled supply disruption eases. Where is Bitcoin trading now? CoinGecko pages accessed this week placed Bitcoin between about $69,623 and $70,296, with 24-hour trading volume between roughly $42.8 billion and $46.6 billion. The variation reflects different page snapshots, but both show BTC holding near the $70,000 level on March 25, 2026. Does derivatives data support a bullish setup? It shows active upside positioning, not certainty. CME said March Bitcoin options had about a 3:1 call-to-put open interest ratio, with roughly $660 million in calls versus $240 million in puts, while CoinGlass showed about $70.08 billion in 24-hour Bitcoin futures volume. What is the main risk to the breakout thesis? The biggest risk is that oil stays high for longer than EIA’s base case. EIA explicitly said its forecast depends on assumptions about the duration of Middle East conflict and production outages. If those conditions worsen, macro pressure on Bitcoin could return quickly.