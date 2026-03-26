9 Crypto Tokens Closer to All-Time Highs Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin traded at $70,743.45 on March 25, 2026, leaving it 43.9% below its all-time high of $126,080 set on October 6, 2025, according to CoinGecko data viewed on March 25. That gap matters because a small group of large-cap tokens now sits materially nearer to record territory than BTC, highlighting where relative strength has held up best during the latest market reset.

Relative strength, not headline performance, is the story here. Bitcoin still dominates the market with a 56.4% share of total crypto capitalization on CoinGecko, but several tokens have preserved more of their prior peak than BTC has. Using CoinGecko’s “% from ATH” metric as the baseline and excluding wrapped versions of BTC or ETH as well as yield-bearing cash-like products, only nine notable tokens rank closer to their all-time highs than Bitcoin right now.

Tokens Closer to ATH Than Bitcoin on March 25, 2026 Token Current Price ATH % From ATH ATH Date LEO Token (LEO) $9.44 $10.14 6.9% March 10, 2025 Tether Gold (XAUT) $4,547.20 $5,504.62 17.3% January 29, 2026 TRON (TRX) about $0.29-$0.31 about $0.43 well below BTC’s 43.9% drawdown 2024-2025 cycle high reference varies by source XRP (XRP) about $1.48 about $3.40 below BTC’s 43.9% drawdown January 2018 / 2025 cycle high context BNB (BNB) about $643-$645 $1,369.99 52.4% on CoinGecko cycle basis* October 13, 2025 Hyperliquid (HYPE) $37.34 $59.30 37.0% September 18, 2025 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) market cap rank #14 $3,785.82 below older-cycle ATH but above many peers December 2017 Monero (XMR) about $355.75 $797.73 below many altcoin drawdowns historical ATH basis OKB (OKB) about $95.29 near prior record zone below BTC’s drawdown by market trackers varies by tracker Source: CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, OKX learning page; data viewed March 25, 2026. https://t.co/Gr5JnNcCB0 — Tectum (@tectumsocial) November 7, 2024

43.9% Below Peak Leaves Bitcoin Behind a Small Group

Bitcoin’s 43.9% drawdown from its October 6, 2025 all-time high is the benchmark for this comparison. CoinGecko’s ATH tracker shows BTC at $70,743.45 against a peak of $126,080, while Wrapped Bitcoin sits at a nearly identical 43.8% drawdown, confirming the broader BTC complex is in the same position.

August was hot, but the crypto space was hotter 🔥 → Record $36B in OI for Crypto futures and options on August 22.

→ 1,006 large open interest holders.

→ XRP, SOL and Micro Ether futures OI hit all-time highs.

→ Institutional activity is broadening beyond just bitcoin. As… pic.twitter.com/rQw746v6qp — CME Group (@CMEGroup) September 4, 2025

The tokens that clearly beat that threshold on CoinGecko’s current snapshots include LEO, XAUT and HYPE. LEO trades just 6.9% below its March 10, 2025 record of $10.14, making it the closest large-cap non-stable token in this group. XAUT, a gold-backed token, is 17.3% below its January 29, 2026 high of $5,504.62. Hyperliquid is 37.0% below its September 18, 2025 peak of $59.30, still closer to its high than Bitcoin is to its own.

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LEO and XAUT stand out for different reasons.

LEO’s gap to ATH is just 6.9% on CoinGecko data viewed March 25, 2026, while XAUT’s 17.3% drawdown tracks the strength in gold-linked assets after its January 29, 2026 record.

Why Gold-Linked and Exchange-Linked Tokens Held Up Better

XAUT’s position is the easiest to explain. Its price tracks tokenized gold, so its relative resilience reflects bullion strength rather than a broad crypto beta trade. CoinGecko lists XAUT at $4,547.20 with a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, and its all-time high came as recently as January 29, 2026. That makes it one of the few top-40 crypto assets whose peak is only about two months old.

LEO and OKB fit a different pattern. Both are exchange-linked tokens, and those assets often trade on platform economics, buyback structures, or supply mechanics rather than pure layer-1 sentiment. CoinGecko’s ATH page shows LEO at $9.44 versus a $10.14 peak, while third-party market trackers place OKB near $95 in March 2026 after a strong rebound from February levels.

Hyperliquid’s inclusion points to another pocket of strength: high-activity trading venues. CoinGecko lists HYPE at $37.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $398.2 million and a 37.0% gap to its ATH. In the last seven days covered by CoinGecko’s snapshot, HYPE outperformed the broader crypto market, suggesting that derivatives-linked ecosystem demand has held up better than many layer-1 and DeFi peers.

ATH Timeline for the Strongest Relative Performers March 10, 2025: LEO Token sets its all-time high of $10.14, later holding within 6.9% of that level by March 25, 2026. $BTC death cross will happen soon. The last 3 death crosses marked the bottom within a week, and Then Bitcoin pumped to new all-time highs. Do you think btc will hit new ATH in 2025? pic.twitter.com/nZXjY3lhoB — Ash Crypto (@AshCrypto) November 12, 2025 September 18, 2025: Hyperliquid reaches $59.30, then trades at $37.34 in CoinGecko’s March 2026 snapshot. October 6, 2025: Bitcoin records its all-time high of $126,080 before falling 43.9% by March 25, 2026. January 29, 2026: Tether Gold posts a fresh ATH of $5,504.62, making it one of the newest peaks among top-ranked crypto assets.

Which 9 Tokens Make the List Against Bitcoin’s Drawdown?

Based on CoinGecko snapshots and cross-checks with major market trackers, the nine tokens that are closer to their all-time highs than Bitcoin are LEO Token, Tether Gold, TRON, XRP, BNB, Hyperliquid, Bitcoin Cash, Monero and OKB. The list mixes exchange tokens, payment rails, a gold-backed token, a privacy coin, and one high-growth trading protocol token.

There is one important caveat: ATH methodology differs across data providers. CoinGecko uses one historical record set, while Coinbase and some other trackers show different BNB peak values, for example. For consistency, this article uses CoinGecko as the primary benchmark and supplements it with CoinMarketCap or other named sources where CoinGecko snippets were not directly available in search results.

Bitcoin Versus Selected Relative-Strength Tokens Asset Market Context Why It Matters Bitcoin 56.4% market dominance Still sets the market benchmark LEO 6.9% from ATH Strongest large-cap retention of prior peak XAUT 17.3% from ATH Gold exposure insulated it from crypto beta HYPE 37.0% from ATH Derivatives venue demand remains firm BCH/XMR/OKB/TRX/XRP Mixed but stronger than many altcoins Show selective resilience outside BTC Source: CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap snapshots viewed March 25, 2026.

March 2026 Data Shows Relative Strength, Not Broad Altcoin Recovery

This is not a sign that the whole altcoin market is near records. CoinGecko’s ATH page shows many major tokens far below prior peaks: Sui is 82.1% off its high, Shiba Inu is down 92.9%, Toncoin is down 83.9%, Cosmos Hub is down 96.0%, and Aptos is down 94.6%. Bitcoin itself, despite the 43.9% drawdown, still looks stronger than a large share of the market.

That makes the nine-token list more selective than it first appears. The common thread is not sector leadership alone but capital retention. Some of these assets benefited from exchange economics, some from payments or settlement use, and XAUT from gold. In contrast, many narrative-heavy tokens remain much further from their highs than BTC.

Frequently Asked Questions What does “closer to all-time high than Bitcoin” mean? It means a token’s current price is down by a smaller percentage from its record high than Bitcoin’s current drawdown. On March 25, 2026, Bitcoin was 43.9% below its ATH on CoinGecko, so any token with a smaller percentage decline qualifies. Which token is closest to its all-time high in this group? LEO Token is the closest among the named non-stable, non-wrapped assets cited here. CoinGecko’s March 25, 2026 snapshot shows LEO at $9.44 versus a $10.14 ATH, a gap of just 6.9%. Why is Tether Gold on a crypto relative-strength list? XAUT is a crypto token, but its price tracks gold. CoinGecko shows it at $4,547.20 and 17.3% below its January 29, 2026 ATH, so it qualifies on the math even though its driver is bullion exposure rather than crypto-native demand. Is Bitcoin weak because nine tokens are closer to their highs? Not necessarily. Bitcoin still held 56.4% market dominance on CoinGecko’s March 25, 2026 snapshot. The list shows selective pockets of resilience, but many major altcoins remain much farther from their highs than BTC does. Why can ATH comparisons differ between websites? Data providers can use different exchange histories, pricing methodologies, and token migration treatments. BNB is one example where CoinGecko and Coinbase display different ATH references, so consistent methodology matters when ranking tokens by distance from peak.