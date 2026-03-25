SUI User Growth Surges as Price Hits Key Turning Point | What’s Next?

SUI traded at about $0.98 on March 25, 2026, while on-chain usage and DeFi liquidity remained elevated enough to keep the token at a technical and fundamental inflection point. CoinGecko priced SUI at $0.9796 with roughly $430 million in 24-hour volume, while DefiLlama showed Sui with about $612.7 million in DeFi TVL and $578.9 million in stablecoins. The setup matters because price has stabilized near the $1 threshold even after a sharp drawdown from its 2025 highs, leaving traders to judge whether user growth can translate into renewed demand.

Sui’s story is no longer just about throughput claims or ecosystem marketing. The harder question in late March 2026 is whether the network’s user and liquidity base is strong enough to support a durable repricing in the token after a prolonged reset. That makes this a price-movement story with a fundamentals overlay: spot price, trading volume, DeFi TVL, stablecoin depth, derivatives positioning, and the next token unlock all matter at once.

SUI Snapshot on March 25, 2026 Metric Value Source SUI price $0.9796 CoinGecko 24-hour trading volume $430.2 million CoinGecko Market capitalization $3.82 billion CoinGecko Circulating supply 3.9 billion SUI CoinGecko DeFi TVL $612.7 million DefiLlama Stablecoin market cap on Sui $578.9 million DefiLlama Source: CoinGecko and DefiLlama | data accessed March 25, 2026 UTC https://t.co/wQGSwdCM8S — Jake (@immutablejacob) March 4, 2025

$0.98 Price Leaves SUI 81.7% Below Peak but Above Its Cycle Floor

The immediate price fact is simple: SUI is trading just under $1, according to CoinGecko. That places the token 81.7% below its all-time high of $5.35, but still 168.4% above its all-time low of $0.3648. In market-structure terms, that is the definition of a turning-point zone: far below peak euphoria, yet still well above capitulation lows.

Historical context sharpens the picture. CoinGecko’s daily data show SUI closed at $1.40 on January 25, 2026, then fell to $0.8602 on February 24 before recovering toward $0.98 by mid-March. That means the token has spent two months compressing into a lower range rather than extending the January decline in a straight line. For traders, the $1 area matters because it is both a round-number threshold and a level the market has repeatedly tested during March.

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SUI is trading near a psychological threshold.

CoinGecko priced SUI at $0.9796 on March 25, 2026, after closes ranging from $0.88 to $0.98 through March, following a January close of $1.40. That makes the $1 zone a visible near-term battleground.

How $612.7M TVL and $578.9M Stablecoins Support the User-Growth Case

Price alone does not explain why Sui still draws attention. Liquidity on the chain remains meaningful. DefiLlama listed Sui at about $612.7 million in TVL, with stablecoins on the network at roughly $578.9 million and 24-hour DEX volume at $43.43 million. Those figures matter because they show the chain still has usable capital, not just dormant wallets.

There is also a longer arc here. Sui’s own ecosystem posts said the network crossed $2 billion in TVL in January 2025, after reaching $1 billion only three months earlier. By March 2026, TVL is far below that peak, which mirrors the token’s price reset. But the chain has not returned to an early-stage base case; instead, it still holds hundreds of millions in TVL and nearly $579 million in stablecoins, suggesting the ecosystem retained a meaningful liquidity core after the broader unwind.

User-growth evidence is directionally supported by Sui and third-party research, even if public point-in-time dashboards are less accessible in search than price pages. Sui’s February 2026 ecosystem recap said the network saw sustained growth across developers, applications, and on-chain activity through 2025, while a 2025 research report cited daily active addresses around 1.7 million at peak periods. That does not prove March 25, 2026 daily users are at the same level, but it does show that Sui entered 2026 with a large activity base relative to many newer Layer 1 peers.

Sui Growth Timeline January 6, 2025: Sui Foundation said network TVL surpassed $2 billion, doubling from $1 billion in about three months. 🎉We're excited to announce the global debut of SuiHub! Together with Sheikh Al Mualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla, leaders of Expo City Dubai, and esteemed guests of the broader Dubai community we unveiled the first location: SuiHub Dubai. 🇦🇪 Set strategically in the region’s… pic.twitter.com/biV56MkokT — Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 24, 2024 January 23, 2026: Sui Foundation announced Nansen support for real-time ecosystem and wallet analytics on Sui. March 25, 2026: DefiLlama showed about $612.7 million TVL and $578.9 million in stablecoins on Sui, while CoinGecko priced SUI near $0.98.

Why the Next Unlock and Derivatives Reset Matter at $1

The near-term risk is not hidden. Token unlock pressure remains part of the SUI trading narrative. CoinGlass news coverage flagged an April 1 SUI unlock worth roughly $164.34 million in an earlier cycle, and Tokenomist analysis published in March 2026 said SUI historically traded 39.6% above the unlock-day level 30 days before unlocks, then fell 20.3% by the end of the 30-day post-unlock period. That does not guarantee the same outcome this time, but it is a documented pattern traders are likely watching.

Derivatives also point to caution rather than outright momentum. Search results tied to CoinGlass data in early March showed SUI open interest around $424.6 million to $458.7 million, with funding rates turning negative in some readings. Because those figures come from secondary reporting rather than a directly opened CoinGlass market page, they are best treated as evidence of a softer derivatives backdrop, not an exact live print for March 25. The broader implication is still clear: leverage has cooled, and that reduces both upside fuel and liquidation risk.

Turning-Point Forces Around SUI Bullish factor Bearish factor Price remains above 2026 February low near $0.86 Price remains far below $5.35 all-time high $612.7M TVL shows retained DeFi liquidity TVL is well below the 2025 peak above $2B $578.9M stablecoins support on-chain activity Upcoming unlocks can weigh on supply-demand balance 2025 user growth created a larger activity base Derivatives positioning has shown signs of weakness Source: CoinGecko, DefiLlama, Sui Foundation, Tokenomist, CoinGlass-linked reporting | accessed March 25, 2026 UTC

3 Paths for SUI as the $1 Threshold Gets Retested

The first scenario is stabilization. If SUI holds near or above $1 while TVL and stablecoin balances remain broadly steady, the market may start treating the March range as a base rather than a pause before another leg down. That case would rely more on spot demand and ecosystem retention than on leverage.

The second scenario is supply-led weakness. If the next unlock revives the pattern described by Tokenomist and pushes fresh selling into a still-cautious derivatives market, SUI could revisit the February range around $0.86 to $0.90. That would not erase the user-growth story, but it would delay any repricing tied to it.

The third scenario is a fundamentals catch-up trade. If on-chain activity, stablecoin growth, or DeFi volumes improve while price remains compressed, SUI could attract traders looking for a lag between network usage and token valuation. That is an inference from the current mix of data, not a forecast. The evidence today supports a live tension between resilient usage metrics and a token still trying to reclaim a higher range.

Frequently Asked Questions What is SUI’s price today? CoinGecko listed SUI at $0.9796 with about $430.2 million in 24-hour trading volume and a market cap near $3.82 billion when accessed on March 25, 2026. That leaves the token just under the $1 threshold traders often treat as a key psychological level. Why are people saying SUI is at a turning point? SUI is near $1 after falling from a January 2026 close of $1.40 and rebounding from a February 24 close near $0.8602, based on CoinGecko historical data. At the same time, Sui still holds more than $600 million in TVL, so price weakness and ecosystem retention are colliding in one zone. Is Sui still seeing meaningful on-chain usage? Publicly searchable sources show Sui entered 2026 with sustained ecosystem growth, and prior research cited daily active addresses reaching around 1.7 million during 2025 peaks. DefiLlama also shows nearly $579 million in stablecoins on the chain as of March 25, 2026, which supports the case for continued usage. What is the biggest near-term risk for SUI? Supply events remain a major risk. Tokenomist’s March 2026 analysis said SUI historically traded strongly before unlock day and then weakened over the following 30 days, while prior CoinGlass-linked reporting highlighted sizable April unlocks. Traders are likely watching whether that pattern repeats. How large is Sui’s DeFi ecosystem right now? DefiLlama showed Sui with about $612.7 million in TVL, $578.9 million in stablecoins, $43.43 million in 24-hour DEX volume, and $161.93 million in 24-hour perps volume when accessed on March 25, 2026. Those figures place Sui well above an early-stage chain, even if below its 2025 peak.