Siren Coin Above $2.2 After 116% Surge – Will It Hit $3.5?

Siren Coin has drawn fresh speculative attention after a sharp 24-hour move that pushed the token back above the $2.2 mark, according to the headline claim behind this story. But publicly verifiable market data available from major trackers on March 25, 2026 does not confirm a live Siren price above $2.2. Instead, the latest indexed listings show multiple “Siren” tokens trading far below that level, highlighting a basic issue for traders: before discussing whether $3.5 is possible, they first need to verify which Siren asset is actually moving and where it is trading.

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The main reporting gap is asset identification.

As of March 25, 2026, CoinGecko lists a Siren token under ticker SI at about $0.003782, while CoinMarketCap lists a separate Siren-branded asset at about $0.532737 with roughly $22.2 million in 24-hour volume. Those figures do not support a verified spot price above $2.2.

Why the $2.2 Claim Faces an Immediate Verification Problem

The first issue is that “Siren Coin” is not a unique market identifier. Public crypto databases show more than one asset using the Siren name or a similar ticker. CoinGecko’s English listing for Siren (SI) shows a price near $0.003782, with a market capitalization around $86,000 and 24-hour trading volume near $41. CoinMarketCap, by contrast, lists “Siren” on a separate page at about $0.532737 with 24-hour volume above $22 million. Those are materially different assets, liquidity profiles, and price levels.

$SIREN | Another Insider-Controlled Supply Gem Played Out Once again, early detection of an insider-controlled supply structure led to a massive move. First it was $PIPPIN.

Now it’s $SIREN. We flagged the concentrated wallet clusters.

We highlighted the abnormal rotation.

We… https://t.co/zZLmMhRP28 pic.twitter.com/2T50BXjRgt — Evening Trader Group (@Eveningtraders) March 3, 2026

That matters because a move from below $1 to above $2.2 would imply either a different token than the one now indexed by major aggregators, or a short-lived spike not reflected in the latest publicly accessible snapshots. In market reporting, naming the contract address, chain, and exchange pair is not optional for low-cap or meme-style tokens. Without that, a headline can mix unrelated assets and create a false sense of momentum.

Verified Public Market Snapshots for “Siren” Listings Source Asset Label Quoted Price 24H Volume Context CoinGecko Siren (SI) $0.003782 About $41 Micro-cap listing CoinGecko Siren market cap N/A N/A About $86.6K market cap CoinMarketCap Siren $0.532737 About $22.2M Separate Siren-branded listing Source: CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap snapshots surfaced on March 25, 2026. Crypto ETPs hit 3rd-largest inflows on record at $3.4B — CoinShares Last week’s crypto ETP inflows were among the highest weekly inflows on record, down just about 13% from the all-time high seen in early December 2024, according to @CoinSharesCo.https://t.co/RTqVswbW2G — Helen Partz (@coindanslecoin) April 28, 2025

116% in 24 Hours: What a Move Like That Usually Signals

A 116% one-day jump in a meme coin or thinly traded token usually points to one of four conditions: a sudden liquidity injection, concentrated buying on a single venue, a social-media driven rotation, or a low-float structure where small capital inflows move price sharply. The CoinGecko Siren (SI) page shows 24-hour volume of only about $41 on its most active pair, which is far too small to support a broad market narrative around a sustainable breakout. That profile is consistent with an illiquid token where percentage moves can look dramatic while absolute dollar turnover remains negligible.

The CoinMarketCap Siren listing presents the opposite picture: a much higher quoted volume, above $22 million, and a price around $0.53. If that is the asset referenced in the headline, then the token is still well below $2.2 and would need to rise more than 313% from $0.532737 to reach $2.2, and about 557% to reach $3.5. Those are not impossible moves in meme-coin markets, but they require a clearly identified catalyst and sustained liquidity, neither of which is verified in the available source set.

Siren Price Context Timeline Last week: CoinGecko indexed Siren (SI) with a market cap near $86.6K and daily volume around $41, indicating very limited trading depth. Is this coin real…

byu/CranberrySpirited951 incoins Last week: CoinMarketCap surfaced a separate Siren listing priced near $0.532737 with about $22.2 million in 24-hour volume. March 25, 2026: No verified public source in the reviewed dataset confirms a Siren token trading above $2.2.

What Would Need to Happen for $3.5 to Become Plausible?

For any Siren-branded token to reach $3.5 on a durable basis, three conditions would likely need to align. First, the market would need a single, unambiguous reference asset: one contract, one chain, and transparent exchange support. Second, spot volume would need to remain elevated across more than one venue, not just on a single pair or tracker. Third, the token would need either a fundamental catalyst, such as a listing or protocol event, or a meme-driven attention cycle large enough to absorb profit-taking.

Using the CoinMarketCap snapshot as a reference point, a move from $0.532737 to $3.5 is a gain of roughly 6.57 times. That kind of expansion can happen in speculative markets, but it usually comes with visible signs: exchange ranking changes, social traction, on-chain wallet growth, and widening liquidity pools. None of those supporting data points are confirmed in the source material reviewed here. Using the CoinGecko SI price near $0.003782, the leap to $3.5 would be extreme and would imply a near-total repricing rather than a normal continuation move.

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Threshold math matters more than headline momentum.

From $0.532737, Siren would need to climb about 313% to reclaim $2.2 and about 557% to reach $3.5. From $0.003782, the move to $3.5 would be vastly larger and not comparable to a routine meme-coin breakout.

$0.53 vs $2.2: The Gap Traders Should Measure First

The most useful question is not whether Siren can hit $3.5, but whether the market is even discussing the same token. In small-cap crypto, symbol confusion is common. A ticker can be reused across chains, and aggregators can maintain separate pages for unrelated assets with similar branding. That is why professional market coverage starts with contract verification and venue mapping.

There is also a liquidity issue. A token with about $41 in daily turnover behaves very differently from one with more than $22 million in reported volume. The former can print outsized percentage changes on almost no capital. The latter can still be volatile, but it at least offers a broader base for price discovery. Until the exact Siren contract behind the 116% move is identified, any target such as $3.5 remains speculative in the literal sense: it cannot be tested against a verified market structure.

Scenario Check for a Move Toward $3.5 Starting Price Move to $2.2 Move to $3.5 Interpretation $0.532737 +313% +557% Requires sustained speculative demand $0.003782 Extraordinary Extraordinary Would imply a near-complete repricing Source: Calculations based on public price snapshots available March 25, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions Is Siren Coin verified above $2.2 right now? No publicly verifiable source reviewed for March 25, 2026 confirms a Siren token trading above $2.2. The accessible snapshots show one Siren listing near $0.003782 on CoinGecko and another near $0.532737 on CoinMarketCap. Why are there different Siren prices on different trackers? Because “Siren” is not a unique identifier by itself. Crypto data platforms can list separate assets with similar names or tickers across different chains. Traders should verify the contract address, blockchain, and exchange pair before relying on any price headline. Does a 116% 24-hour surge mean the rally is strong? Not necessarily. A triple-digit move can reflect real demand, but it can also happen in low-liquidity markets where small trades move price sharply. Volume, exchange depth, and whether multiple venues confirm the move are more important than the percentage alone. What would make a $3.5 target more credible? A credible path would require a clearly identified token, sustained spot volume, deeper liquidity, and a visible catalyst such as a major listing, on-chain growth, or a documented community-driven trading wave. None of those factors are fully verified in the reviewed source set. What should traders check before buying a meme coin like Siren? They should confirm the contract address, token supply, chain, top trading venues, liquidity concentration, and whether the quoted volume is consistent across major trackers. For thinly traded assets, even basic price discovery can be unreliable without those checks.

Conclusion

The headline claim that Siren Coin is back above $2.2 after a 116% daily surge is not supported by the public market snapshots reviewed on March 25, 2026. What the data does show is a naming conflict between at least two Siren-branded crypto listings with sharply different prices and liquidity profiles. Until the exact token behind the move is identified through its contract and trading pair, the question of whether Siren can reach $3.5 has no reliable factual baseline. In this case, verification comes before valuation.