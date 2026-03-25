SEC Calls XRP a Commodity: Franklin Templeton’s Bold Next Bitcoin Case

XRP’s regulatory framing and institutional packaging changed materially over the past year, but the headline claim needs precision. As of March 25, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has published XRP ETF filings under its “Commodity-Based Trust Shares” framework, while Franklin Templeton has advanced and, in later SEC records, launched an XRP-linked fund structure. Those developments, alongside Ripple’s March 19, 2025 statement that the SEC would withdraw its appeal, help explain why XRP remains central to the next phase of U.S. crypto market structure.

That distinction matters for readers trying to separate verified facts from viral shorthand. The SEC has not issued a simple standalone declaration saying “XRP is a commodity” in a broad rulemaking or enforcement release. What it has done is allow XRP-related exchange-traded product filings to proceed under a commodity-based listing framework, including a March 13, 2025 notice tied to the Franklin XRP Fund and a March 11, 2025 notice tied to the Bitwise XRP ETF. In parallel, Franklin Templeton’s later prospectus materials describe a fund holding XRP directly, with shares created in large blocks and backed by XRP held for the trust. Those are concrete signals of how U.S. regulators and institutions are operationally treating the asset, even if the legal language remains narrower than social-media summaries suggest.

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The verified shift is structural, not rhetorical.

SEC notices for XRP ETF proposals used the “Commodity-Based Trust Shares” category in March 2025, while Ripple said on March 19, 2025 that the SEC would withdraw its appeal in the long-running case over XRP sales.

XRP Regulatory and Product Milestones Date Event Why It Matters July 2023 Federal court ruled XRP itself is not inherently a security in secondary-market programmatic sales context Created the legal basis for broader exchange relisting and product discussions August 2024 Ripple case reached a final stage with monetary penalties on certain institutional sales Narrowed the dispute to sales conduct rather than the token in all contexts March 11, 2025 SEC published Bitwise XRP ETF notice under Commodity-Based Trust Shares Showed XRP could be packaged inside a commodity-style ETP filing path March 13, 2025 SEC published Franklin XRP Fund notice under the same framework Added a major traditional asset manager to the XRP product race March 19, 2025 Ripple said SEC would withdraw its appeal Reduced one of the biggest legal overhangs on XRP Source: SEC filings, court history, Axios report on Ripple statement | Accessed March 25, 2026 🚨The SEC officially classified 16 crypto assets as digital commodities. And $XRP is right at the top. Not securities. Commodities. Real assets with real utility. Recognized by the two most powerful financial regulators in the United States. Look at this list and what each one… pic.twitter.com/sxq2W9N211 — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) March 19, 2026

March 2025 Filings Showed How the SEC Was Treating XRP

The strongest evidence behind the “commodity” narrative comes from the SEC’s own filing architecture. The agency’s March 11, 2025 notice for the Bitwise XRP ETF and March 13, 2025 notice for the Franklin XRP Fund both sit under Rule 14.11(e)(4), the category for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. That does not erase all legal nuance around XRP, but it does show that exchanges and issuers were engaging the SEC through a commodity-style product wrapper rather than a securities-fund structure.

Crypto Researcher Says Franklin Templeton Paper Supports Incomprehensibly High $XRP Prices.🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/oUcfcjkQU5 — TheCryptoBasic (@thecryptobasic) January 3, 2026

That is a meaningful market signal because ETF plumbing tends to reflect how regulators, exchanges, custodians, and issuers believe an asset can be listed and supervised in practice. In other words, the SEC may not have issued a broad declarative label in plain English, yet its published process placed XRP products into a framework historically associated with commodity exposure. For institutional allocators, that procedural fact often matters more than headline spin.

XRP’s Legal-to-Institutional Timeline July 13, 2023: Judge Analisa Torres ruled that certain XRP programmatic sales did not constitute investment contracts, while some institutional sales did. https://twitter.com/MetaEraHK/status/1992821784316662174/photo/1 August 2024: The Ripple case moved to a later-stage resolution with penalties tied to institutional conduct rather than a blanket finding that XRP itself is a security. March 11-13, 2025: SEC notices for Bitwise and Franklin XRP ETF proposals appeared under Commodity-Based Trust Shares. March 19, 2025: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the SEC would withdraw its appeal, according to Axios.

Why Franklin Templeton’s XRP Move Carried More Weight Than Crypto-Native Hype

Franklin Templeton’s involvement changed the audience for the XRP story. A crypto-native issuer filing for an XRP product is one thing; a global asset manager with a long ETF track record entering the category is another. SEC archive materials tied to Franklin’s XRP product describe a trust structure in which shares represent fractional interests backed by XRP, with creation units of 50,000 shares. That is standard institutional packaging, not speculative message-board enthusiasm.

We know XRP is not a security.

What we still don`t know is what XRP is.

Is it a Utility or a commodity? The classification of XRP as a **utility** versus a **commodity** has significant implications for its regulation, use, and potential price dynamics. Below, I outline the… — Digital Perspectives (@DigPerspectives) July 12, 2025

The “next Bitcoin” framing, by contrast, is harder to verify in exact official wording. I could not confirm a primary-source Franklin Templeton press release or SEC filing that uses that exact phrase. What is verifiable is the firm’s willingness to sponsor an XRP vehicle and place it inside a regulated wrapper. That is the stronger fact for readers and investors: Franklin Templeton did not need to call XRP “the next Bitcoin” for its product decision to be interpreted as a major institutional endorsement.

XRP vs Bitcoin: What the Comparison Actually Means Metric XRP Bitcoin Primary use narrative Payments and cross-border settlement Store of value and macro hedge Supply model Pre-mined supply with circulating float Fixed issuance schedule capped at 21 million Institutional wrapper path XRP trust/ETF filings under commodity-based framework Spot ETFs approved in the U.S. in 2024 Regulatory history Long SEC litigation over Ripple sales Generally treated as a commodity in U.S. markets Source: SEC product filings, public Bitcoin ETF history, XRP court record | Accessed March 25, 2026

$1.37 Spot Price and 61 Billion Float Frame the Market Test

Market data adds needed context. CoinGecko’s XRP page, accessed in March 2026, shows roughly 61 billion XRP in circulating tradable supply and spot pricing around $1.37 in one recent snapshot. Historical CoinGecko data for February 25, 2026 showed XRP closing near $1.43 with market capitalization above $82.3 billion and 24-hour volume near $2.75 billion. Those figures place XRP among the largest crypto assets by market value, but still below the all-time highs often cited from the 2018 cycle.

That gap is important. XRP’s institutional narrative has improved faster than its price has repriced to prior-cycle extremes. By comparison, Bitcoin’s U.S. ETF cycle in 2024 translated regulatory access into sustained inflows and a broader macro allocation case. XRP still needs to prove that legal clarity and product access can generate durable demand rather than short bursts around court or filing headlines.

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XRP’s key test is conversion from legal relief to persistent flows.

CoinGecko data accessed in March 2026 shows XRP trading near the mid-$1 range, well below the 2018 peak often cited by market trackers, even after the ETF and litigation catalysts.

Three Paths Open as XRP Moves From Court Story to Flow Story

The first path is the most constructive: XRP products gather steady assets, exchange liquidity deepens, and the token’s use case in payments regains investor attention. In that scenario, the commodity-style ETF framework matters because it lowers friction for advisors, RIAs, and brokerage users who will not hold tokens directly.

The second path is slower and probably more realistic. XRP remains legally cleaner than it was in 2020, but institutional demand stays selective. That would leave XRP as a large-cap trading asset with episodic bursts around ETF developments, exchange listings, and Ripple ecosystem announcements rather than a straight-line adoption story.

The third path is the risk case. If product demand disappoints or if regulators continue to avoid a broader formal classification statement, the market may conclude that XRP’s legal win was narrower than the social-media narrative suggested. In that case, the “commodity” label remains functionally useful for product design but less decisive for valuation.

What Comes Next After the Commodity-Based ETF Framework

The next phase is less about courtroom language and more about measurable flows. Readers should watch whether XRP-linked funds retain assets, whether secondary-market liquidity improves, and whether major U.S. platforms broaden access. Those are the same transmission channels that turned Bitcoin’s regulatory milestones into a larger market event.

For now, the verified takeaway is straightforward. The SEC’s published ETF notices placed XRP products inside a commodity-based trust framework. Franklin Templeton’s XRP product materials show a serious institutional wrapper around the asset. Ripple’s litigation overhang eased materially in March 2025 when the company said the SEC would withdraw its appeal. That combination does not settle every legal debate, but it does mark a clear shift in how XRP is being handled across U.S. market infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions Did the SEC officially declare XRP a commodity? Not in a simple standalone rule or speech that I could verify. What is documented is that the SEC published XRP ETF notices in March 2025 under the “Commodity-Based Trust Shares” framework, which is a strong procedural signal but not the same as a universal formal classification. What did Franklin Templeton actually do with XRP? Franklin Templeton advanced an XRP fund structure through SEC filings in 2025, and SEC archive materials later described a trust backed directly by XRP with share creation units. That is a concrete institutional product step, regardless of whether marketing language compared XRP to Bitcoin. Why does the March 2025 timing matter so much? March 2025 brought two important developments: SEC notices for XRP ETF proposals under a commodity-based framework on March 11 and March 13, and Ripple’s March 19, 2025 statement that the SEC would withdraw its appeal. Together, they reduced legal uncertainty and improved product viability. Is XRP now in the same regulatory category as Bitcoin? Not fully. Bitcoin has a longer and clearer U.S. regulatory history as a commodity-linked asset. XRP’s treatment has become more commodity-like in ETF filing practice, but its history still includes case-specific litigation over Ripple’s institutional sales, which makes the comparison incomplete. What should investors watch next? The most important indicators are fund inflows, exchange liquidity, custody access, and any additional SEC or court documents that clarify XRP’s status. Price alone is less informative than whether institutional wrappers attract durable capital over multiple quarters.