Pump.fun Traders Lost Money as 2 Wallets Made Over $1M

More than half of active Pump.fun traders posted losses during the latest monthly snapshot circulated in June 2025, while only two wallets cleared more than $1 million in gains for that month, according to profit-and-loss data cited from Dune Analytics and shared by market commentators. The figures underline how concentrated returns remain on Solana’s largest memecoin launchpad, even as wallet activity and token creation stayed elevated across the platform.

Pump.fun’s appeal is simple: anyone can launch a token on Solana in minutes, and traders can rotate through newly created coins at high speed. The harder part is making money consistently. Publicly cited Dune Analytics data shows the platform’s profit distribution is heavily skewed, with the majority of addresses either losing money or ending close to flat, while a tiny minority captures outsized gains. For readers tracking memecoin market structure rather than hype, that imbalance is the real story.

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Losses dominate the user base.

Data cited from Dune Analytics shows roughly 2.4 million of 4.257 million Pump.fun addresses with more than 10 token trades over a six-month window recorded losses of $0 to $1,000, equal to 56.6% of tracked wallets, as reported in June 2025 coverage.

Pump.fun Wallet Profitability Snapshot Metric Value Context Tracked wallets 4.257 million Addresses with more than 10 token trades Wallets with losses of $0-$1,000 2.4 million 56.6% of tracked wallets Wallets above $1 million profit 311 Less than 0.01% over six months Wallets losing more than $100,000 1,700+ Large-loss cohort highlighted in June 2025 reports Source: Dune Analytics data as cited by BeInCrypto, Crypto.news and The Crypto Times, June 2025. Here’s a reality check for everyone grinding in the trenches: • If you’ve made over $1,000,000 trading Pump Fun tokens, you’re a top 70 trader (0.0028% of all wallets). • If you’ve made over $100,000, you’re in the top 924 (0.037% of all wallets). • If you’ve made over… — Adam (@Adam_Tehc) August 18, 2024

56.6% Loss Rate Signals a Harsh Retail Reality

The clearest verified figure is the six-month loss ratio. Multiple June 2025 reports citing Dune Analytics said 2.4 million of 4.257 million addresses that traded more than 10 Pump.fun tokens ended up in the red, mostly in the relatively small but still negative $0 to $1,000 band. That matters because it shows losses are not limited to a fringe tail of reckless traders; they are the modal outcome across a very large sample.

The same dataset also showed that extreme winners were rare. Only 311 wallets exceeded $1 million in gains over that broader six-month period, which is less than 0.01% of tracked addresses. By comparison, more than 1,700 wallets reportedly lost over $100,000. In other words, the platform produced many more six-figure losers than seven-figure winners, a distribution consistent with highly reflexive memecoin trading and thin liquidity in newly launched tokens.

Pump.fun Profitability Timeline January 2024: Pump.fun launches on Solana and rapidly becomes a major venue for memecoin creation. tired of having to approve transactions when you just want to ape? want your trades to land faster? you can now AUTO-CONFIRM your transactions on pump dot fun using your @phantom wallet go to Settings->Connected Apps->pumpfun->

Auto-Confirm to get started ⚡️ DO NOT fat finger pic.twitter.com/G6x1pg6LSu — Pump.fun (@Pumpfun) May 15, 2024 December 31, 2024: Binance Research cited Dune data showing Pump.fun had generated more than $410 million in revenue since launch. June 2025: Media reports citing Dune Analytics said over 60% of active wallets lost money over the prior six months. February 24, 2026: Binance Research’s March 2025 market report said Pump.fun memecoin volume had fallen 74.5% in a single day.

Why 2 Wallets Could Clear $1M While Most Traders Fell Behind

The monthly claim in the headline — that more than 50% of traders lost money while two wallets made more than $1 million — fits the broader pattern already visible in the larger Dune-based dataset. Pump.fun rewards speed, information asymmetry and execution quality. Traders who enter early, size correctly and exit before liquidity evaporates can post outsized gains. Everyone else faces slippage, failed exits, creator selling and rapid price decay. The result is a winner-take-most market structure. This interpretation is consistent with the reported concentration of profits and the tiny share of millionaire wallets in the six-month data.

Academic and industry research points in the same direction. An arXiv paper examining Solana memecoin activity found Pump.fun accounted for as much as 71.1% of tokens minted on Solana and 40% to 67.4% of total DEX transactions during the period studied, yet fewer than 2% of tokens successfully graduated to larger decentralized exchanges. That low graduation rate helps explain why many traders struggle to realize profits: most tokens never develop durable liquidity.

Concentration of Outcomes on Pump.fun Outcome band Observed pattern Why it matters Small losses Largest cohort Shows negative returns are common, not exceptional Large losses 1,700+ wallets lost over $100,000 Tail risk is meaningful for active traders $1M+ gains 311 wallets over six months; 2 wallets in cited monthly snapshot Profits are highly concentrated Source: Dune Analytics data as cited in June 2025 reporting; monthly millionaire-wallet figure referenced in circulated P&L snapshot.

June 2025 vs February 2026: Activity Stayed High, but Conditions Tightened

Profitability data should also be read against changing platform conditions. Binance Research’s March 2025 market report said total memecoin volume on Pump.fun dropped 74.5% in a single day on February 24, a sign that liquidity conditions can deteriorate abruptly. Separately, a February 2026 report from The Coin Republic said Pump.fun-linked wallets sold $10 million of PUMP over six days while the platform was spending about $1 million a day on buybacks, illustrating stress around token support and treasury flows.

That backdrop matters because trader P&L on memecoin venues is path-dependent. When volume is abundant, early exits are easier and realized gains can cluster among a handful of fast-moving wallets. When volume contracts, the same strategies can turn into losses for the majority. The monthly result in which only two wallets crossed the $1 million mark while more than half lost money is therefore not an anomaly; it is consistent with a market where liquidity and attention are concentrated in very few names at any given time. This is an inference drawn from the cited profitability and volume data.

How Low Graduation Rates Created a Negative-Sum Feel

Pump.fun’s design lowers issuance friction, but low friction for token creation does not guarantee secondary-market depth. Research cited in late 2025 found only around 1.1% to 1.5% of tokens graduated to DEX trading, while the arXiv study placed successful transitions at fewer than 2%. If most tokens fail to build sustained liquidity, then many traders are effectively competing for exits in markets that never mature.

That helps explain why the platform can generate substantial revenue while users struggle. Binance Research said Pump.fun had generated more than $410 million in revenue by December 31, 2024, and later third-party summaries put 2025 revenue materially higher. Revenue growth at the platform level does not imply broad trader profitability at the wallet level. On the available data, the opposite has often been true.

Frequently Asked Questions Did most Pump.fun traders really lose money? Yes. Reports published in June 2025 citing Dune Analytics said 2.4 million of 4.257 million tracked addresses with more than 10 trades posted losses of $0 to $1,000 over the prior six months, equal to 56.6% of wallets. How many wallets made more than $1 million on Pump.fun? In the broader six-month dataset cited by multiple outlets in June 2025, 311 wallets exceeded $1 million in gains, which was less than 0.01% of tracked addresses. The monthly snapshot referenced in this article said only two wallets crossed that mark for the month in question. Why are profits so concentrated on Pump.fun? Publicly available data suggests a mix of low token graduation rates, fast-changing liquidity and heavy competition for early entries. Research found fewer than 2% of Pump.fun tokens successfully transitioned to larger DEX venues, limiting the number of tokens that develop durable trading depth. Does high Pump.fun revenue mean traders are doing well? No. Binance Research said Pump.fun had generated more than $410 million in revenue by December 31, 2024, but wallet-level profitability data cited in June 2025 still showed a majority of active traders losing money. Platform revenue and trader outcomes are different metrics. What is the main risk for retail users on Pump.fun? The main risk is illiquidity combined with extreme dispersion in outcomes. More than 1,700 wallets reportedly lost over $100,000 in the six-month Dune-based dataset, while only a tiny fraction reached seven-figure gains. That points to severe downside for active participants who cannot exit quickly.